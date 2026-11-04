Democrats Win Control of the US House

Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Key Facts Result: Democrats won the House; at 2:25 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) they had 227 seats called, Republicans 142, and 66 races were open.

Before: Republicans held 218 seats and Democrats 214; 218 of 435 seats make a majority.

Next: The new House meets in January 2027 and elects a Speaker, its presiding leader; the final count will take days.

Prediction markets: Kalshi, a US-regulated exchange, last priced a Democratic House at 99.9%; Polymarket puts Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at 95% for Speaker.

Published Wednesday, 4 November, 2:34 a.m. ET · Source: US state election results, Kalshi, Polymarket, Rio Times analysis

Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday night, ending four years of Republican control of the chamber. The first call came shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), well before the Senate was settled.

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The win gives Democrats the power to chair committees, call hearings and shape the budget for the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. Our US midterms live results page tracks every open race.

The Call Came Before Midnight

The first news organisation called the House for Democrats shortly after 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday 3 November. Others followed through the evening.

At 2:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday the tally showed Democrats with 227 seats and Republicans with 142, and 66 races were still open. A race is “called” when a news organisation’s analysts judge the outcome certain, so totals differ slightly between organisations.

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How Big the Swing Is

Before the vote Republicans held 218 seats and Democrats 214, with a few seats vacant, according to the Clerk of the House, the chamber’s record-keeper. A majority needs 218 of the 435 seats.

Projections by news organisations put the final Democratic total between at least 245 and about 255 seats. That would be 27 to 37 seats above the line, and the exact figure will take days to settle.

File photo: Members of Congress seated in the House chamber during a joint session.

What a Democratic House Can Do

The majority picks the Speaker, who runs the chamber, and it chairs every committee. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat who leads his party in the House, is the favourite for the job.

Committee chairs can issue subpoenas, which are legal orders to hand over documents or testify. They can also hold public hearings and open investigations into the administration.

Bills that raise taxes must start in the House, and by tradition so do spending bills. Democrats can therefore shape the budget fight, although President Trump can still veto a bill and Congress needs a two-thirds vote in both chambers to override.

What Prediction Markets Say

Kalshi, a US exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal derivatives regulator, settled its House control market for Democrats after the calls, with a last price of 99.9%. On Polymarket, another prediction exchange, traders priced Hakeem Jeffries at about 95% to become Speaker and Mike Johnson, the current Republican Speaker, at 3.2%, as of 2:26 a.m. ET.

Polymarket traders also gave a 99.4% chance that Republicans end up with fewer than 190 House seats, in a market with US$693,816 traded. These prices are bets on a result, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Democrats Now Hold Both Chambers

Democrats also won the Senate, so they control both halves of Congress from January 2027. Our Senate report has the seat count and the races still open.

Mr Trump stays in office until January 2029, so he keeps the veto and the power to run federal agencies. The new Congress can slow his agenda, but it cannot pass laws without his signature or a two-thirds majority.

What It Means for You

If you own US stocks or bonds, any new tax or spending bill now needs Democratic votes in the House, which makes large changes harder to pass. Our markets report shows how investors reacted.

If you live or do business in Latin America or Africa, Congress shapes aid budgets and trade laws. We explain the stakes for Brazil and Latin America and for Africa.

What Is Not Known

The final seat count is not known, and 66 races were still open at 2:25 a.m. ET. Some states count mail ballots for days, so the totals can move.

We also do not yet know how large the Democratic majority will be. Official results come from each state’s election authority.

Sources

The Rio Times US midterms live results · Clerk of the US House of Representatives, the chamber’s record-keeper · Polymarket · Kalshi

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the US House in the 2026 midterms?

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, according to calls by news organisations on Tuesday night. They need 218 of 435 seats, and the tally at 2:25 a.m. ET showed 227 called for them.

Who will be the next Speaker of the House?

The new House votes for its Speaker when it meets in January 2027. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic House leader, is the favourite, at about 95% on Polymarket at 2:26 a.m. ET.

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