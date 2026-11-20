A US-funded upgrade of a Tunisian army training centre is finished, and this month Tunisia hosted planning for a major US-led military exercise.

File photo of Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis, 2015. (Photo: Bahbouhe, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Tunisia

The US embassy in Tunis announced in the week of 9 November 2026 that US-funded modernisation of the Ben Ghilouf military training centre is complete. The centre, one of Tunisia’s main army training areas in the southern province of Gabès, can now host large-scale joint military exercises, the embassy said.

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For US readers, the works show where American defence money is going in North Africa, next door to Libya. The cost of the US funding has not been disclosed.

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Key Facts Who. The United States paid for upgrading Ben Ghilouf, a Tunisian army training centre.

What. Modernisation of the Ben Ghilouf army training centre is complete, built to host large joint exercises.

Where. Gabès province, southern Tunisia.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A US-funded upgrade of a Tunisian army training centre is finished, and this month Tunisia hosted planning for a major US-led military exercise.

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The announcement came during the visit of Major General Matthew Brown, commander of the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, the Army’s command for the continent. It was his first mission to Tunisia since he took command in June, and US Ambassador Bill Bazzi received him in Tunis.

A July 2024 account of the project, which the US Navy supports, listed seven accommodation buildings for 630 military personnel and two mess halls seating 430 people at once. The same account called Ben Ghilouf the primary training area for Tunisian military exercises.

An observation tower, a helicopter landing zone and a range operations centre were also part of the upgrade, the account said. More barracks and an urban combat training area were listed as future work at that time.

The Gulf of Tunis. (File photo, not the training centre) Photo: Fjmustak, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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African Lion 2026, the largest annual joint exercise of US Africa Command (AFRICOM, the Pentagon’s command for the continent), ran in Tunisia, Ghana, Morocco and Senegal this year. It ran between 20 April and 8 May 2026 and drew troops from more than 30 nations.

This month Tunisia also hosted a planning conference for Flintlock 2027, an annual AFRICOM-led exercise in which elite special-operations troops train with African partners. Planners from more than 30 countries took part, together with the United States.

Major General Claude Tudor, commander of US Special Operations Command Africa (the Pentagon’s special-forces command for the continent), took part, according to a US embassy statement. He said the aim is to help capable partner countries contribute to security beyond their own borders.

The embassy said Tunisia’s role reflects its steady commitment to professional military partnership and regional stability. In 2027 Libya, which borders Tunisia, will host the main Flintlock site, and Nigeria will host an additional site for the first time.

The embassy announcement describes a training facility, not a base, and no deal giving US forces a base has been announced. Tunisia’s defence ministry has not commented on the works in anything we could find.

For US readers, the upgrade shows American money going into a Tunisian training site built to host joint exercises. The next step is Flintlock 2027, whose dates have not been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US finish in Tunisia?

The US embassy in Tunis says modernisation works at the Ben Ghilouf army training centre are complete and were paid for by the United States. The cost has not been disclosed.

Is Ben Ghilouf a US base?

No: the embassy announcement describes a training facility for joint exercises, and no deal giving US forces a base has been announced.

Why does this matter to US readers?

The upgrade was paid for by the United States, in a country that borders Libya. A larger training site makes bigger joint drills possible.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: US embassy in Tunis announcement, week of 9 November 2026; US Embassy in Tunis · US Africa Command

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