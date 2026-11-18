Africa: Tunisia

Tunisia’s fuel tanker drivers still plan to strike from Monday 23 to Wednesday 25 November 2026, although two employer chambers announced a new monthly bonus for them on Tuesday 17 November. Slim Sehimi, secretary general of the oil and chemicals federation of Tunisia’s main trade union confederation, the UGTT, said on radio on Wednesday 18 November that the bonus of 275 dinars (about US$92) does not cancel it for now.

The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) issued the strike notice through its private-sector branch on 2 November. Motorists could face queues at petrol stations if supply is cut, though no outlet has reported any impact yet.

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Key Facts Who. Tanker drivers, the UGTT union’s private-sector branch and UTICA, the employers’ confederation.

What. The strike notice stands after employer chambers announced a monthly bonus for tanker drivers.

Strike dates. Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Bonus. 275 dinars gross a month (about US$92), counted on 26 working days, from November pay.

Open question. The union has not withdrawn its notice, and no conciliation date has been announced.

A new employer bonus has not yet ended the dispute, because the union says only a signed agreement after an official meeting with all parties can lift the strike notice.

What Happened This Week

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, the national chamber of fuel distribution companies and the national chamber of dangerous-goods transport announced a memorandum of understanding, Business News, a Tunis business news site, reported. Both chambers belong to UTICA, and the memorandum was signed under the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy.

It gives tanker drivers 275 dinars gross a month (about US$92 at 2.9985 dinars per dollar on 18 November 2026), counted on 26 working days, from the November pay, according to Business News and Managers, another Tunisian business site. Business News adds that the cost is covered by a change in the fuel billing mechanism and, in its 18 November report, that the measure would apply only to tanker drivers employed by private companies.

On Wednesday 18 November, La Presse, a Tunis daily, quoted Slim Sehimi, secretary general of the oil and chemicals federation of the UGTT, who spoke on radio. He called the agreement a positive step but said it does not, for now, cancel the strike, and that the federation had received no official notification.

File photo: Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis.

La Presse says the deal reached the federation only through a joint communiqué of the two employer chambers. Business News noted on 17 November that the communiqué did not say whether the strike notice would be withdrawn.

To lift the strike, Sehimi said, a deal between the employers is not enough. An official conciliation session with all parties including the union must be held, and a signed record of agreement (procès-verbal) produced.

He called on the Ministry of Social Affairs, which the union has asked to arbitrate, to convene it under Article 370 of the Labour Code, the national employment law, La Presse says. The federation has already written to the parties and reminded the ministry to set a date, but no date has been announced.

Khaled Bettine, chief executive of Agil, the national fuel distribution company, said on Jawhara FM, a Tunisian radio station, on 18 November that the strike should be cancelled, Business News reported. Tunisie Tribune, another Tunisian news site, quotes him saying the UGTT would announce the withdrawal within hours, while Managers writes that only the UGTT can lift the strike call and the withdrawal was still awaited in the reports of 18 November.

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The Big Picture: A Dispute Over a 2019 Document

The dispute centres on a protocol dated 2 May 2019, which the union wants enforced, La Presse reported on 2 November 2026. On 20 August 2026, tanker drivers in the Radès zone, a port area near Tunis, held a spontaneous stoppage, Business News reported.

That stoppage caused supply difficulties at several petrol stations and long queues, especially in Greater Tunis. La Presse describes a first 48-hour work stoppage on 23 and 24 September 2026.

On 2 November the UGTT private-sector branch issued a strike notice for a nationwide strike in fuel transport companies on 23, 24 and 25 November, according to La Presse, Business News and Tuniscope, a Tunisian news site. La Presse says it was signed by Taieb Bahri, deputy secretary general for the private sector, and asks the Ministry of Social Affairs for urgent arbitration.

La Presse and Tuniscope list the union’s demands: enforcement of the 2019 protocol, specific financial bonuses for the drivers, and regularised contributions to the CNSS, the national social security fund. Tuniscope adds an official place for drivers on the dangerous-goods transport list and mechanisms to revise companies’ profit margins.

The memorandum covers one of these demands, a monthly bonus, and none of the reports we read says whether the other points were discussed. Sehimi said the federation is willing to make concessions for a compromise that takes the national interest into account, and that progress on financial matters could speed up a settlement.

In Plain English UGTT: the Tunisian General Labour Union, the main trade union confederation.

the Tunisian General Labour Union, the main trade union confederation. UTICA: the Tunisian Union of Industry, Commerce and Handicrafts, the main employers’ confederation.

the Tunisian Union of Industry, Commerce and Handicrafts, the main employers’ confederation. 2019 protocol: a document dated 2 May 2019 that the union wants enforced.

a document dated 2 May 2019 that the union wants enforced. CNSS: the national social security fund.

the national social security fund. Agil: the national fuel distribution company.

Why It Matters

The one figure in the story is the monthly bonus of 275 dinars (about US$92) per tanker driver, announced by the two chambers on 17 November. No count of drivers has been published, so the total cost cannot be calculated.

Tankers carry fuel to petrol stations, and Business News noted on 2 November that a strike could mean a new interruption of the sector’s activities. On 20 August a spontaneous stoppage was enough to cause long queues in Greater Tunis.

Motorists, petrol station operators, drivers and fuel companies are directly affected. Travellers hiring cars in Tunisia could meet queues if supply is cut, though that is only a possibility and nothing has been reported.

The Employers’ Case

UTICA contested the legality of the movement, Business News reported on 2 November. It argued that the 2019 protocol had become obsolete, “caduc” in French.

UTICA also said a problem raised by the union concerned two companies that have since regularised their position, according to Business News. The chambers’ memorandum of 17 November adds a bonus without reopening that legal argument, as far as the reports show.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoint is whether the UGTT withdraws its notice before the strike window of Monday 23 to Wednesday 25 November 2026. Bettine expected an announcement within hours on 18 November, but Business News and Managers said the withdrawal was still awaited.

The second checkpoint is the conciliation session under Article 370 of the Labour Code, for which no date has been announced. Sehimi said that progress on financial matters could speed up a settlement.

Our earlier report, Tunisia’s Power and Water Crisis Fuels Public Anger, covers other strains on daily life. More reporting sits on our Tunisia country page.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the UGTT will withdraw the notice, or whether the ministry will convene a conciliation session and when. No one has published how many drivers or companies are covered.

No outlet has reported any effect of the November strike on fuel supply so far. Whether the social security and classification demands were part of the talks is also unreported.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Tunisia fuel strike?

The union has issued a strike notice for a nationwide strike in fuel transport companies on Monday 23, Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November 2026. As of 18 November it had not been withdrawn.

How much is the new bonus for tanker drivers?

Two employer chambers announced 275 dinars gross a month (about US$92), counted on 26 working days, from November pay. Business News says it would cover only tanker drivers employed by private companies.

Does the bonus cancel the strike?

Not for now, said union leader Slim Sehimi on 18 November, because the federation received no official notification. Agil’s chief executive expects the union to withdraw, but the UGTT has not confirmed that.

Will petrol stations run dry?

No outlet has reported any supply effect of the November strike yet. Business News recalled that a spontaneous stoppage on 20 August caused long queues in Greater Tunis.

Sources: Business News, 17 November 2026 (article) and 18 November 2026 (article); La Presse, 18 November 2026 (article) and 2 November 2026 (article); Managers, 18 November 2026 (article); Tunisie Tribune, 18 November 2026 (article); Tuniscope, 2 November 2026 (article).