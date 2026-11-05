US Business Group Warns Argentina on IMF Aid

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

ARGENTINA · IMF AND THE US

Key Facts The warning A senior US Chamber of Commerce executive said IMF aid for Argentina is harder with a divided Washington.

When and where Thursday 5 November 2026, at the 16th ABECEB Forum in Buenos Aires.

The speaker Gary Litman, senior vice president of global initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby.

IMF The International Monetary Fund, the global lender that backs Argentina’s economic program.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A leading US business lobby warned on Thursday 5 November that IMF aid for Argentina could get harder to secure after the US midterm elections. Gary Litman, a senior executive at the US Chamber of Commerce, said decisions in Washington “will be slower”.

Argentina leans on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender of last resort, and on US goodwill to keep markets calm. For Americans who hold Argentine bonds or shares, the warning is a risk signal.

What Happened in Buenos Aires

Litman spoke on Thursday 5 November at the 16th ABECEB Forum in Buenos Aires, a business conference run by the Argentine economics consultancy ABECEB. He is senior vice president of global initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He said a divided government in Washington slows decisions and weakens the political will to use the IMF or other tools for rescues. In his words, “La toma de decisiones será más lenta”, meaning decision-making will be slower.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Argentina 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why a Divided Washington Matters

Argentina received US financial support in 2025, during a hard stretch for President Javier Milei’s government. Litman’s point is that this kind of help depends on political agreement in Washington, which is harder to reach when power is split.

The United States is the IMF’s largest shareholder, so its politics shape what the fund can do for Argentina. That link is why a warning from a US business group is heard closely in Buenos Aires.

Midterm Elections and Tariffs

Litman’s remarks came two days after the US midterm elections held on Tuesday 3 November. He described the resulting government as divided, with decisions needing more political deals.

He also said tariffs and trade limits raise uncertainty and costs, and push companies to rethink investment plans. The Chamber has firmly opposed many of those measures, he added.

Argentina’s Money Already Under Strain

Argentina’s financial gauges were already under pressure this week, with the country risk index climbing as bonds slumped. That index measures the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds instead of US Treasuries.

Litman’s warning adds a political question mark to IMF support for Argentina.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The US Chamber of Commerce is a private lobby group for American companies, not part of the US government. ABECEB is an Argentine consultancy that organised the forum.

The IMF is the Washington-based lender that has backed Argentina’s economic program. Javier Milei is Argentina’s president, a free-market libertarian.

What It Means for You

If you hold Argentine bonds, shares or US-listed Argentine companies, the message is that a rescue from Washington is less certain than before. No change to any IMF program was announced in his remarks.

Litman also said US focus on South America is here to stay, and he expects more business and political interest in the region. That could keep US investors engaged even if emergency help is harder to arrange.

What Is Not Known

Litman did not say Argentina needs a new rescue, and he mentioned no request for fresh money. The final seat split of the new Congress was also not part of his speech.

It is unclear how the IMF would act, since the fund’s board decides on any program. Litman spoke for business, not for the US government.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who warned that IMF aid for Argentina may be harder?

Gary Litman, senior vice president of global initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby. He spoke at the 16th ABECEB Forum in Buenos Aires on Thursday 5 November.

Why would a divided Congress matter for Argentina?

Litman said divided government makes Washington slower and less willing to use the IMF or other tools for rescues. Argentina depends heavily on outside financing, so that matters to markets.

Is Argentina asking for new IMF money?

No request for new money was part of the remarks. Litman gave a general warning about US capacity to help, not news of a new program.

Does this change US interest in South America?

Litman said US focus on South America is here to stay. He expects more business and political presence in the region in the coming years.

Sources: US Chamber of Commerce, profile of Gary Litman; Remarks by Gary Litman at the 16th ABECEB Forum, Buenos Aires, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief