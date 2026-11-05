Argentina Country Risk Climbs to 918 Points

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ARGENTINA · MARKETS

Key Facts The gauge Country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine debt, hit 918 points (9.18 percentage points).

What happened It rose 66 points from 852 at the last close as bonds and stocks fell.

The trend The index is up 16.7% this month and 60.8% so far this year.

The level Highest since late October 2025, in midday trading on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina’s country risk index jumped to 918 points in midday trading on Thursday 5 November 2026, up 66 points from the 852 recorded at the previous close. Argentine bonds and shares fell together in a session that pushed the gauge past the 900 mark.

For US readers, the move matters because American funds and holders of Argentine bonds and US-listed shares feel it first. It also tests the story of President Javier Milei’s reforms, which depends on cheap enough borrowing to return to markets.

Our earlier note on the risk gauge above 700 shows how quickly the level has moved. This report covers the latest close.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Number Means

Country risk is a spread, the gap between the yield on Argentina’s dollar bonds and the yield on US Treasury bonds. A reading of 918 means investors want about 9.18 percentage points more than they would get from the US government, and each 100 points equal one percentage point.

The index is compiled by JP Morgan, the US bank. A higher number means the market sees Argentine debt as riskier and borrowing as more expensive.

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The Market Moves

The gauge gained 66 points from 852 and is up 16.7% this month and 60.8% since January. Argentine bonds and shares both slid, and the level is the highest in about a year.

Market commentary tied the move to political fallout from the US elections held on Tuesday 3 November 2026 and to an international climate that no longer favours local assets. No single domestic trigger was named, so the cause is only partly known.

What Moves the Gauge

The index reacts to US interest rates, to the world’s appetite for risk and to news about Argentina’s reserves and politics. When US yields rise or investors flee emerging markets, the gap on Argentine bonds usually widens.

The international climate does not favour Argentine assets at present. That differs from earlier periods, when global conditions helped the country’s bonds.

Why 900 Points Is Watched

Argentina finds it harder to sell new dollar bonds when its spread is so high. The government has to find dollars from other sources or from the central bank’s reserves.

A rising spread also raises the cost of borrowing for Argentine companies, whose borrowing costs often follow the national benchmark. That can slow investment and push up prices.

What It Means for You

If you hold Argentine bonds, Argentine ADRs (US-listed shares of local companies) or a fund with Argentine exposure, expect a bumpy ride while the gauge stays high. A rising spread usually comes with falling bond prices.

Travelers should check exchange rates before they go, as the peso can swing with market stress. The next signals to watch are the central bank’s reserves and Argentina’s next debt auction.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the jump will last or reverse in coming sessions. Daily readings of this index often move sharply and then partly retrace, and a midday reading is not a final close.

It is also unclear how much of the rise comes from Argentina itself and how much from a broad sell-off in emerging markets. Official data on reserves are the next signal to watch.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Argentina’s Country Risk Index?

It measures the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds rather than US Treasuries. JP Morgan compiles it, and a higher number means higher perceived risk.

How High Is It Now?

It reached 918 points in midday trading on Thursday 5 November 2026, up 66 points from 852 at the previous close. That is the highest level since late October 2025.

Why Does It Matter to Americans?

US investors hold Argentine bonds and US-listed shares of Argentine firms. Rising country risk usually means falling prices for both.

Does a High Number Mean Default?

Not by itself. It shows markets want more compensation, and it makes new borrowing costlier for the government and local companies.

Sources: JP Morgan, EMBI country risk index for Argentina, level of 5 November 2026; Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), reserves and exchange rates, 2026; Argentina’s Ministry of Economy, 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief