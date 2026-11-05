Argentina’s Neuquén Gets S&P Rating Upgrade

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ARGENTINA · NEUQUÉN AND VACA MUERTA

Key Facts The upgrade S&P Global Ratings raised Neuquén’s individual credit profile from b- to b+.

The province Neuquén, in Patagonia, holds the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas basin.

The reason S&P pointed to the province’s public accounts and financial autonomy.

The announcement Governor Rolando Figueroa announced the upgrade on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

S&P Global Ratings, a major credit rating firm, has given Neuquén a rating upgrade, lifting its individual credit profile from b- to b+. Neuquén is the Argentine province that holds Vaca Muerta, the country’s main shale oil and gas basin.

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Governor Rolando Figueroa announced the news on Thursday 5 November and credited careful management of public accounts. For US energy investors and bond buyers, it is a sign that Argentina’s oil province is gaining financial credibility.

What S&P Changed

S&P raised what it calls the individual credit profile of Neuquén from b- to b+. That profile measures a province’s own financial strength before any outside help from the national government.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A b+ is still deep in speculative territory, far below investment grade. S&P’s outlook on the new rating was not part of the announcement.

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What Figueroa Says Drove It

Figueroa said the province now has more financial autonomy to defend its resources and shield itself from outside volatility. He credited a fiscal reorganisation that began when his government took over in December 2023.

The province points to a smaller political payroll, renegotiated public works contracts that had stalled, and higher oil royalties from Vaca Muerta. It says new borrowing now goes to infrastructure and equipment, not to day-to-day spending.

The Debt Numbers

The province says it inherited about US$1.8 billion in obligations in December 2023, including US$1.263 billion in public debt. By September 2026 its total debt was US$1.197 billion, with about US$650 million inherited.

The province also took on new financing, including a US$500 million international bond issue for public works and debt repayment. These are the province’s own figures and not an S&P estimate.

Why Vaca Muerta Matters

Vaca Muerta is one of the world’s largest shale formations and the engine of Argentina’s growing oil and gas exports. Royalties paid by producers to the province are a main reason Neuquén’s accounts have improved.

We have reported that Vaca Muerta funds about a third of Neuquén wages, and a Central Puerto unit won a block. A stronger rating can lower the province’s borrowing costs for roads, water and power that drilling needs.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

S&P Global Ratings is a US-based firm that grades how likely borrowers are to repay their debts. Rolando Figueroa is the governor of Neuquén province.

A credit profile is a stand-alone score of a borrower’s finances. Vaca Muerta, Spanish for Dead Cow, is the shale basin that lies mostly under Neuquén.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Argentine energy or provincial bonds, a better rating can mean cheaper borrowing for Neuquén and more room for projects. It does not make the debt low risk, since b+ remains a speculative grade.

US-based lenders and oil service firms that work in Vaca Muerta gain from a province that can pay its bills. The upgrade does not change national risk, which still sits with Argentina’s central government.

What Is Not Known

S&P’s full report, its outlook and the exact date of its decision were not part of the announcement. The province’s debt figures come from its own government and have not been checked against an independent audit.

It is unclear whether Neuquén will borrow more in international markets after the upgrade. The governor said new debt is not used for current spending, but future plans are not set out.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did S&P change for Neuquén?

S&P Global Ratings raised Neuquén’s individual credit profile from b- to b+. The announcement came on Thursday 5 November 2026.

Why does Neuquén matter to investors?

Neuquén holds Vaca Muerta, Argentina’s main shale oil and gas basin. Royalties from producers drive the province’s finances and its exports.

Is b+ a safe rating?

No. A b+ rating is still speculative, well below investment grade, though it is better than the earlier b-.

Who announced the news?

Governor Rolando Figueroa announced it and credited careful management of public accounts. He said new borrowing goes to infrastructure and equipment, not current spending.

Sources: S&P Global Ratings, action on Neuquén Province, 5 November 2026; Government of Neuquén Province, statement by Governor Rolando Figueroa and debt figures, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief