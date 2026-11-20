Eight people are now convicted over the attack on Uruguay’s acting chief prosecutor, yet neither the Ministry of the Interior nor the prosecutors say who ordered or paid for it.

File photo, 2016. Plaza Independencia in Montevideo, with the Palacio Salvo and the monument to national hero José Artigas. (Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Crime: Uruguay

Uruguay’s Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday 19 November 2026 that a court sentenced a man to 9 years and 6 months in a penitentiary for the attack on the home of Mónica Ferrero, the country’s acting chief prosecutor. The ministry said he is the eighth person convicted in the case.

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Ferrero was at home with her family when gunmen fired shots and threw a grenade into her yard on 28 September 2025. The case has become a test of whether organised crime can intimidate the institutions of Uruguay.

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Key Facts Who. Mónica Ferrero, acting chief prosecutor (Fiscal de Corte subrogante), was the target.

What. Nine years and six months for the eighth person convicted, through a plea-bargain route.

Where and when. Announced Thursday 19 November 2026; the attack was on 28 September 2025.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

Eight people are now convicted over the attack on Uruguay’s acting chief prosecutor, yet neither the Ministry of the Interior nor the prosecutors say who ordered or paid for it.

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The attack came in the early hours of Sunday 28 September 2025 in Montevideo’s Brazo Oriental district. Gunmen fired shots and threw a grenade into the yard, and Ferrero and her family were unhurt.

Interior Minister Carlos Negro said on 29 September 2025 that the attack was the violent response of drug traffickers to the police’s permanent fight against them (see our first report on the attack). The Interior Ministry’s 2025 statistical yearbook, published in April 2026, counted about 10.3 homicides per 100,000 people, or about 371 killings, against 383 in 2024 at a rate of 10.7.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The yearbook was presented in April 2026 with a slight fall in homicides. Violence in the streets is therefore slightly lower, while organised crime has reached the home of the state’s top prosecutor.

Negro’s explanation is the government’s reading of the motive, and the statements on the convictions do not name who ordered the attack.

File photo. Pedestrians on Plaza Independencia in central Montevideo. Photo: Entropy1963, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

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The sentence came through a proceso abreviado, an abbreviated procedure in which the defendant accepts the charges in exchange for a fixed penalty. The case was handled by the Fiscalía Penal de Montevideo de Estupefacientes de 1º turno, a Montevideo prosecutors’ office for drug crimes.

The Ministry of the Interior listed the convictions as criminal association, two counts of receiving stolen goods (receptación), one count of arson, and aggravated attack in a single act with a count of “estrago”, meaning destruction or damage that endangers people. The ministry’s statement describes the man in two ways, first as “one of the perpetrators” and then as “another of the masterminds”.

It says its police intelligence directorate, the Dirección General de Información e Inteligencia Policial, led the investigation that brought him to court. On 1 June 2026 another man also received 9 years and 6 months through an abbreviated procedure.

The Fiscalía General de la Nación, Uruguay’s prosecution service, described him as one of the organisers who selected the people who entered the house and supplied vehicles, and it seized two vehicles, cash, drugs and two weapons, one of them used in the attack. The ministry’s statement does not say whether the investigation into who ordered or paid for the attack continues.

The record we found is silent on whether anyone above the eight convicted faces charges. Ferrero remains acting chief prosecutor, and a permanent Fiscal de Corte needs the president’s nomination and Senate approval by three-fifths.

President Yamandú Orsi said in March 2026 that he had never withdrawn support for her but that it would be good to name a chief prosecutor, while the opposition coalition said that without a nomination she would stay until 2030. We found no confirmed date for a next court step in the case.

We also found no date for naming a permanent chief prosecutor.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mónica Ferrero?

She is Uruguay’s acting chief prosecutor, the Fiscal de Corte subrogante, who leads the Fiscalía General de la Nación. A permanent appointment needs the president’s nomination and a three-fifths Senate vote.

Is the case closed?

Eight people have been convicted so far, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Neither the ministry nor the prosecutors say whether anyone who ordered or paid for it is under investigation.

Why does the attack matter abroad?

It targeted the head of Uruguay’s prosecution service at her home, which makes it a test of whether organised crime can pressure the country’s institutions.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error