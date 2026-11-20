Mides says its street teams visited the man four times, and that the emergency service was called on the fourth visit. The inquiry will test whether its written protocol was followed.

File photo, December 2008: Plaza Independencia in central Montevideo, Uruguay's capital, with the Palacio Salvo tower at right. (Photo: Helge Høifødt, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Uruguay

Uruguay’s Ministry of Social Development, known as Mides, has opened an urgent administrative investigation into the death of an 83-year-old man. He had been living in a plaza in Buceo, a Montevideo neighbourhood.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Minister Gonzalo Civila said in an interview this week that Mides is investigating why SAME, Uruguay’s emergency medical service reached on 105, was not called at the first visit: “What we are investigating is why SAME was not called from the first intervention.” Its street teams had visited the man four times by then.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Mides, Uruguay’s Ministry of Social Development, led by Minister Gonzalo Civila.

What. An urgent administrative investigation into the death of an 83-year-old man who lived in a plaza.

Where. Buceo, a Montevideo neighbourhood; he died after being taken to a health centre.

Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Mides says its street teams visited the man four times, and that the emergency service was called on the fourth visit. The inquiry will test whether its written protocol was followed.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Montevideo (Uruguay) Email address Follow

Street homelessness in Montevideo, the capital, grew between 2021 and 2023. Mides’ 2023 Montevideo street count, the ministry’s seventh census of the city, found 2,756 people in street situation at dawn on 1 August 2023.

Of those, 1,375 were outdoors and 1,381 were in Mides night centres according to the report. That total was about 24% higher than in 2021.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 with 45.2 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (88); weakest: future resources (23). Alignment group: Hedging. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mides does not reach people on the street alone, and it does not run every team itself. Its teams work under an agreement with a civil-society organisation, and Civila said this week that the written protocol is clear.

At the slightest health risk, he said, a team must call SAME on 105. An involuntary transfer needs a medical team to rule on it first.

An aerial view of Montevideo’s old city and port. File photo. photo, December 2017. The old city and port of Montevideo on the River Plate, seen from the air. Photo: Fedaro, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

In the minister’s timeline of the four visits, the first citizen alert reached Mides on Sunday around 18:00. A team arrived about an hour later and spoke to the man.

The team judged that he should be monitored, because he did not wish to go to a Mides facility or a health centre. A second visit came before midnight on Sunday, and a third early on Monday morning.

The fourth visit came around 14:00 on Monday, when the team saw him in pain and judged it a health risk. It then called SAME, and he was taken to a health centre run under ASSE, the state health services administration.

Mides said ASSE told it that the man died of cardiorespiratory failure. The ministry also said an ASSE team came and decided the transfer on Monday afternoon.

Neighbours say the man lay in the plaza for days and that they called public bodies repeatedly. That is their account, and it has not been independently confirmed.

Pablo Abdala, a Uruguayan lawmaker, filed a formal request for information, known as a pedido de informes, on Thursday 19 November 2026. It concerns Mides’ actions in the case.

Civila first expressed regret for the death. He said Mides ordered the inquiry after gathering neighbours’ testimony that reached it through several channels, including the media and social networks.

Civila said the inquiry will cover each of the visits, which were made by pairs of technical staff. “We want to verify what happened and how each situation was handled,” he said.

Civila said the man’s condition differed from visit to visit, so what each team saw on each day must be established. He added that Mides will “act accordingly” once the investigation reports.

The death has already drawn a ministerial inquiry and a formal question from a lawmaker. Mides has not said whether its protocol requires teams to call SAME at the first visit.

Mides has not said when the investigation, an internal review run by the ministry itself, will report. The man’s identity and the teams’ account of why SAME was not called at the first visit have not been published.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Uruguay 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Uruguay investigating the death of a homeless man?

Mides wants to establish why the emergency medical service was not called from the first visit. The ministry has not said when the inquiry will report.

What is Mides?

Mides is Uruguay’s Ministry of Social Development, which runs street teams and night centres for people without housing. Its teams work with a civil-society organisation.

What happens next?

The investigation will report, and Civila says Mides will act on its findings. Lawmaker Abdala’s request for information also concerns the ministry’s actions.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error