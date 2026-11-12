Uruguay Jails Alleged Drug Boss 180 Days

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.04% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.03% USD/CLP994.76▲ 1.22% USD/COP3,305▼ 0.06% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.43▼ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.06% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.04% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.03% USD/CLP 994.76 ▲ 1.22% USD/COP 3,305 ▼ 0.06% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.25% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.43 ▼ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.05% BRENT 95.96 ▲ 3.45% WTI 88.85 ▲ 2.68% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.39% GOLD 3,878 ▼ 3.07% SILVER 49.93 ▼ 3.77% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Uruguay Latin America

Uruguay Jails Alleged Drug Boss 180 Days

By · · 3 min read
Estadio Centenario tower in Montevideo
File photo, 2012. The Tribuna Olimpica and the Torre de los Homenajes at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A judge in Uruguay has ordered Edgardo Bonino, 45, known as “El Meo”, held for 180 days in preventive detention, according to the prosecution service. Preventive detention is pre-trial custody, so he is a suspect and is presumed innocent.

Uruguay’s Fiscalía General de la Nación is the national prosecution service. Police described Bonino as one of the main sellers of pasta base, a cheap cocaine-base drug, in the Marconi area of Montevideo.

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Key Facts

What. Edgardo Bonino, known as “El Meo”, is charged and held for 180 days before trial.

Charges. Drug trafficking in an organised group, domestic arms trafficking, and a firearm with erased marks.

Case. Linked to Operation Trazador, a Montevideo drug investigation, with five people detained in recent raids.

Status. Suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules.

A judge has ordered a suspected cocaine-base trafficker and two others held for six months while investigators continue; all three are presumed innocent.

The Charges Against Bonino

The prosecution service said Bonino is charged with organising criminal activities linked to drug trafficking and with illicit drug trafficking, aggravated by membership of an organised criminal group. It said he also faces a charge of domestic arms trafficking.

The charges also cover carrying or possessing a firearm with its identification marks erased. Two other people were charged in the same case.

The Raids Behind the Case

Bonino was detained days earlier in raids in a new stage of Operation Trazador. Five people were detained in the raids.

The operation had earlier results in September 2026, when three people were convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering. Details of the new stage have not been fully published.

Why It Matters

Pre-trial custody keeps suspects detained while investigators build the case, here for 180 days. The detention follows a September court result in the same operation.

There is no direct figure tying this case to US readers or markets. It is a local organised-crime case in Montevideo.

What Is Not Known

The date of any trial is not known. The names of the other two suspects and the detail of their detention terms have not been confirmed.

What to Watch Next

No trial date has been announced, so the next checkpoint is the end of the 180 days of preventive detention. More coverage is in Uruguay news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is ‘El Meo’?

Edgardo Bonino, 45, is a suspected drug trafficker in Montevideo. Police described him as one of the main sellers of pasta base.

What does preventive detention mean?

It is pre-trial custody ordered by a judge while a case is investigated. Bonino is held for 180 days and is presumed innocent until a court rules.

What is Operation Trazador?

It is a Montevideo investigation into drug trafficking, with convictions in September 2026 and new raids in November. Five people were detained in the latest stage.

Sources: Uruguay’s Fiscalía General de la Nación, 12 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Drug Trafficking Edgardo Bonino El Meo Montevideo Operation Heracleo Operation Trazador Uruguay Uruguay security

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