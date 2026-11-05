Uganda to Court-Martial Ex-Army Deputy

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UGANDA · MILITARY

Key Facts What happened On Thursday 5 November 2026 the army said retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu faces a court-martial.

The accusation The army alleges subversion; Elwelu has not been found guilty of anything.

The arrest He was taken into custody in Soroti City on Monday 2 November 2026.

The army’s line It denies any deal with President Museveni and says Elwelu gave himself up as forces closed in.

Still unknown No formal charge, trial date or place of detention has been made public.

Uganda’s army said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu will face a court-martial, the army’s own court. Elwelu, a former deputy chief of the armed forces, was arrested on Monday 2 November over alleged subversion.

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For US readers, the case matters because Uganda’s army is a pillar of African Union forces in Somalia that Washington helps fund. The allegations are unproven, and no charge or trial date has been made public.

What the Army Said on Thursday

Col Chris Magezi, the army’s acting director of defence public information, spoke for the army on Thursday. He said Elwelu will be held accountable through the General Court Martial of the Uganda People’s Defence Force, the national army.

Magezi rejected reports that Elwelu gave himself up after President Yoweri Museveni promised him personal safety. He said Elwelu surrendered peacefully because security forces had closed in on him.

Magezi denied that any deal was made before the surrender. The army has not said what charges Elwelu will face or when the court-martial will begin.

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How the Case Unfolded

On Tuesday 27 October the army chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is the president’s son, called Elwelu a traitor on social media. A relative later said Elwelu had gone into hiding, fearing for his life.

On Monday 2 November the army said it had arrested Elwelu in Soroti City, in eastern Uganda. It said security forces had recovered 15 guns, military fatigues and two pickup trucks, but it has published no evidence.

Elwelu’s wife, Apolot, rejects the rebellion allegations and denies that weapons were found at the family home. Our earlier report on the arrest sets out the first days of the case.

Who Is Peter Elwelu

Elwelu served as deputy chief of the armed forces and as commander of the army’s land forces. He left his post in March 2024.

He commanded the November 2016 army operation at the palace of the Rwenzururu king in Kasese, in western Uganda. The US State Department barred him from entering the United States on 30 May 2024, citing extrajudicial killings by troops under his command.

Lawyers Call for Due Process

The Uganda Law Society, the national lawyers’ body, said on Tuesday 3 November that every suspect keeps constitutional rights, whatever their rank. It asked the state to say where Elwelu is held and to let his family and lawyers see him.

The Society also warned against trying Elwelu in the media and cited Article 23 of the constitution. That article covers a detainee’s right to be told why he is held and to see a lawyer.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The General Court Martial is the army’s own court, which tries soldiers under military law. Teso is a region of eastern Uganda whose main city is Soroti.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the army chief and the son of President Museveni. Our guide to who holds power in Uganda explains how the family and the army fit together.

What It Means for You

Uganda’s army anchors African Union operations in Somalia, which the United States has helped fund. Its troops are now leaving Somalia after 19 years, so a public fight at the top of that army is a regional security story.

Americans planning travel to eastern Uganda should check the State Department advisory and the US Embassy in Kampala for current alerts. The army alleges plans to destabilise the Teso region around Soroti, and these claims are untested.

What Is Not Known

No formal charge, trial date or place of detention has been made public. The army has not published evidence for the subversion allegations or for any link between the seized weapons and Elwelu.

The army has not explained on what legal basis a retired officer will be tried before its own court. Early accounts of how he came into custody differed, and the army’s version is that he gave himself up.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Uganda’s army announce about Elwelu?

On Thursday 5 November 2026 the army said Elwelu will face the UPDF General Court Martial. It gave no charge or date.

Why was Peter Elwelu arrested?

The army alleges he was involved in subversive activities and plans to destabilise the Teso region. These are allegations, and no court has ruled on them.

Did President Museveni promise Elwelu safety?

The army says no. Col Chris Magezi said Museveni offered no assurances for Elwelu’s personal safety and that Elwelu gave himself up as forces closed in.

What does Elwelu’s family say?

His wife, Apolot, rejects the rebellion allegations and denies that weapons were found at the family home. No court has tested either side’s account.

Sources: Uganda People’s Defence Force and Ministry of Defence, statements by Col Chris Magezi, acting Director of Defence Public Information, 2 and 5 November 2026; Uganda Law Society, statement on the arrest of Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, 3 November 2026; US Department of State, Designation of Ugandan Public Officials, 30 May 2024.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief