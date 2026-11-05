Uganda Business Confidence Falls to 53.5

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UGANDA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The survey Uganda’s central bank asks firms every month how confident they feel about orders, jobs and credit.

Business Confidence October 53.5; an economic calendar listed forecasts averaging 57, previous 55.8; bank revised it to 56.7.

The meaning A reading above 50 means more firms are optimistic than pessimistic about business.

The trend It is the weakest reading since February 2023, after a 2026 range of 55.4 to 59.1.

Next release Bank of Uganda lists 3 December 2026 for trade data; confidence reading date unconfirmed.

Uganda’s Business Confidence index fell to 53.5 in October 2026, according to data that the Bank of Uganda, the country’s central bank, published on Wednesday 4 November 2026. That is below the consensus estimate of 57 on an economic calendar, a public schedule of data releases that shows the average analyst forecast, and it is the weakest reading since February 2023, although it is still above the 50 line that separates optimism from pessimism.

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For US readers, the drop matters because, in our reading, it follows a rate rise, a weak currency and dearer fuel in Uganda, an East African economy. The central bank raised its main interest rate from 9.75% to 12.0% on Wednesday 14 October 2026, in the same month.

What Happened

The Bank of Uganda’s Business Tendency Indicator is a monthly survey of firms in construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, agriculture and services. The overall index stood at 53.5 in October, down from 56.7 in September and 57.8 in August.

When the bank first published September, the index read 55.8, and that is the figure an economic calendar listed as the previous reading. The bank has since revised September up to 56.7, which makes the October fall 3.2 points, from 56.7 to 53.5.

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Where the Weakness Shows

Firms rated their present business situation at 50.3, down from 53.7, and current employment fell to 47.9, below the 50 line. Their view of their own finances dropped to 47.1 from 52.6.

Access to credit scored 38.9, the weakest of the economy-wide indicators, and orders from suppliers eased to 53.9 from 57.7. The selling-price index, where a reading above 50 means more firms are raising prices, rose to 66.4 from 61.5, which may reflect firms passing on higher costs.

Which Sectors Fell

Construction sank to 39.8 from 46.0, with its order books at 30.3, and wholesale trade slipped to 46.7 from 49.2. Both are now below 50, which means more firms in those sectors are pessimistic than optimistic.

Other services fell to 53.4 from 59.7 and financial services to 77.7 from 85.0, though financial firms remain the most upbeat group. Agriculture rose to 57.5 from 56.4, and manufacturing edged down to 52.6 from 53.1.

What May Be Weighing on Confidence

The bank has said the Middle East conflict has raised oil prices and shipping costs and added to pressure on the shilling, the local currency. It cut its growth forecast for the year to June 2027 to 6.0% to 6.5%, from 7.0% to 7.5%.

The survey itself does not give reasons for the drop, so the link to the rate rise is our reading rather than a finding of the bank. Our earlier report on September confidence showed the first signs of the slowdown.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Ugandan banks or bonds, the survey shows weak scores for access to credit and for current hiring, which can slow profits across the economy. Higher interest rates make local bonds pay more, but they also raise the risk that weaker firms fall behind on loans.

US companies that sell to or buy from Uganda could face cautious customers and slower orders in the weeks ahead. Travelers should note that the bank says pump prices have risen and that tourism receipts fell during temporary travel restrictions.

What Would Turn It Around

Confidence would recover if the shilling steadies, if fuel prices ease and if firms find the higher rates manageable. The survey's separate three-month outlook question, which scored 59.2, shows that more firms expect conditions to improve than expect them to worsen.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether October marks a low or the start of a longer slide, because the date of the next confidence reading is not confirmed, although the Bank of Uganda lists 3 December 2026 for its next monthly trade data. We found no statement of how many firms answered the survey.

The 50 line is a dividing mark, not a forecast of growth. A reading of 53.5 still means optimists outnumber pessimists, but by a thinner margin than at any time since February 2023.

The bank also revises past readings, so October itself may change. We could not confirm what basis the economic-calendar consensus of 57 used.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times. The page collects our reports on the country's economy and its central bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Uganda's Business Confidence Index?

It is a monthly survey by the Bank of Uganda that scores how optimistic firms are about orders, jobs, prices and credit. Readings above 50 mean optimism and readings below 50 mean pessimism.

What Was the October 2026 Reading?

The index fell to 53.5 in October 2026, below the economic-calendar consensus (the average analyst forecast) of 57. On the same calendar, September was first published at 55.8 and the bank later revised it to 56.7.

When Is the Next Reading Due?

The Bank of Uganda lists 3 December 2026 as the next release date for its monthly trade data. The date of the next confidence reading, which would cover November, is not confirmed.

Which Sectors Are Below 50?

Construction at 39.8 and wholesale trade at 46.7 are below 50, so more firms there are pessimistic than optimistic. Financial services is the strongest at 77.7.

Why Did the Central Bank Raise Rates in October?

At a special meeting on 14 October 2026 it raised its main rate from 9.75% to 12.0%, citing the Middle East conflict, exchange-rate volatility and inflation risks. The increase was 225 basis points, or 2.25 percentage points.

Sources: Bank of Uganda, Business Tendency Indicators (October 2026 data), released 4 November 2026; Bank of Uganda, Monetary Policy Statement for October 2026, 14 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief