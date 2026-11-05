Uganda Signs Deal for New Karuma Bridge

Photo: Jozef020, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, taken 27 July 2018.

UGANDA · INFRASTRUCTURE

Key Facts The country Uganda is an East African country; its main road north crosses the Nile.

The project A new bridge over the Nile at Karuma, in northern Uganda, will replace the aging crossing.

The funding A Japanese grant of up to 4.939 billion yen (about US$33 million, our conversion).

The timing Civil works were expected to start in October 2026; we found no confirmation.

The route The bridge links Kampala, the capital, with northern Uganda and South Sudan.

Uganda has signed a contract for a new Karuma Bridge over the River Nile, replacing the existing aging crossing on the main highway north from Kampala, the capital. Japan is funding the work through a grant of up to 4.939 billion yen (about US$33 million at roughly 150 yen per US$, our conversion), and Uganda’s Foreign Ministry said on 14 July 2026 that civil works were expected to start in October 2026, but we found no confirmation that they began.

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For US readers, the bridge matters because it sits on the Northern Corridor, the road route that links Kenya’s port of Mombasa with South Sudan, according to Japan’s aid agency. A safer crossing is meant to lower the risk of the closure that disrupted traffic in 2024.

What Happened

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s official aid agency, and Uganda’s government signed the grant agreement in Kampala on 25 March 2025. The Ministry of Works and Transport is the Ugandan agency that will carry out the project.

The construction contract was then signed in Tokyo on Friday 10 July 2026 with Zenitaka Corporation, the main contractor for the project. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on 14 July 2026 that civil works were expected to start in October 2026, after a groundbreaking planned for September.

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What the New Bridge Will Be

JICA’s project evaluation document describes a bridge of about 240 meters with one lane on each side, plus about 1.5 kilometers of approach roads. The site is on the border of Kiryandongo and Nwoya, two northern districts, where the highway crosses the Nile.

The same document puts the estimated total project cost at 5.152 billion yen (about US$34 million at 150 yen per US$, our conversion), of which Uganda’s share is estimated at 213 million yen (about US$1.4 million at 150 yen per US$, our conversion). It plans for the bridge to open in February 2029, within a project period of 60 months from March 2025.

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Why the Old Bridge Is Being Replaced

JICA says the existing bridge shows cracks, exposed steel bars and corrosion. It also says steep bends on both approaches limit traffic, and that one or two serious crashes a year either send vehicles into the river or block the bridge.

JICA says the bridge was closed fully from September 2024 for repairs, which restricted the movement of people and goods to refugee areas and South Sudan. If the bridge closes, drivers must detour at least 200 kilometers, according to the same document.

Why It Matters

JICA says relief supplies for refugee settlements in the Acholi and West Nile regions, the north and north-west of Uganda, pass over this bridge. It counts more than 800,000 refugees from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries in those regions.

The document expects about 30,000 users a day and aims to raise average speeds on the stretch from 20 to 40 kilometers per hour by 2032. It also aims to cut road accidents there from 10 a year to zero.

What It Means for You

If you ship goods or aid to northern Uganda or South Sudan, the new bridge is meant to give a safer crossing once it opens. JICA’s document says the existing bridge was fully closed from September 2024 while simple repairs went ahead, and we could not confirm its current status.

Travelers heading north to Gulu, a northern Ugandan city, should check the bridge’s current status before they travel. Our guides to Uganda’s economy and Uganda’s politics show who decides on roads and aid funding.

What Is Not Known

The yen figures are JICA’s planning numbers, and we convert them at 150 yen per US$, so the dollar value will move with the exchange rate. It is not known what the full project will cost once the contractor’s price is public.

It is not known whether works have started, since we found no confirmation that the groundbreaking was held in September or that civil works began in October 2026. No traffic plan for the construction period has been published that we found.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Uganda Building at Karuma?

It is replacing the existing Karuma Bridge over the River Nile with a new bridge of about 240 meters. Japan’s aid agency, JICA, says it will have one lane on each side.

Who Is Paying for the New Karuma Bridge?

Japan is paying through a grant of up to 4.939 billion yen (about US$33 million at 150 yen per US$, our conversion). The grant runs through JICA, Japan’s official aid agency.

When Does Construction Start?

Uganda’s Foreign Ministry said in July 2026 that civil works were expected to start in October 2026, and we have found no confirmation yet. JICA’s plan targets the opening of the bridge in February 2029.

Sources: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), press release of 27 March 2025 on the grant agreement signed on 25 March 2025; JICA project evaluation document for the Karuma Bridge reconstruction project; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, contract for the new Karuma Bridge signed in Tokyo, 14 July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief