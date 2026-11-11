Tunisia Cost of Living for Foreigners 2026

File photo of Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis, 2015. (Photo: Bahbouhe, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TUNISIA · COST OF LIVING

Living in Tunisia costs far less than living in the United States, but prices are rising at 5.6% a year, according to INS, the national statistics institute. A one-bedroom flat in Ennasr 2, a popular residential district of Tunis, averaged 1,100 dinars (US$369) a month in the first half of 2025, according to Mubawab, a Tunisian property portal.

The legal minimum wage is only 554.736 dinars (US$186) a month for a 48-hour week, set by Decree No. 67 of 2026, a government decree published in the official gazette. For US citizens, the US State Department rates Tunisia Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, on its four-step scale, and visa-free entry lasts up to 90 days.

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Key Facts Rent A one-bedroom in Ennasr 2, a Tunis district, averaged 1,100 dinars (US$369) a month in early 2025.

Wages The legal minimum wage is 554.736 dinars (US$186) a month, and inflation was 5.6% in October.

Exchange rate US$1 equalled 2.9830 Tunisian dinars on 9 November 2026, the Central Bank of Tunisia average rate used for every conversion here.

For Americans Level 2 advisory, 90 days visa-free, and a residence permit for anything longer.

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Rent in Tunis and on the Coast

Mubawab publishes average rents every six months. For the first half of 2025 it put Ennasr 2, a residential district north of central Tunis, at 1,100 dinars (US$369) for a one-bedroom and 1,480 dinars (US$496) for a two-bedroom.

Rents on the Tunis coast, in suburbs such as La Marsa, run higher, but we found no current Mubawab figure we could confirm. Treat any coastal quote you see online as unverified until you have seen the listing.

A lane in Sidi Bou Said, the white-and-blue village on the coast near Tunis. Photo: Rene Cortin, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Food and Everyday Prices

INS said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that consumer prices rose 5.6% in October from a year earlier. Food and drink rose 8.5%, with fresh fruit up 20% and poultry up 14.5%.

Restaurants and hotels rose 6.2% over the year, while core inflation, which leaves out food and energy, eased to 4.8%. Anyone who cooks at home feels the fastest rises in fruit, meat and vegetables.

Getting Around

Official 2026 fares for Tunis buses, the light metro and taxis are not confirmed, so we publish none. Check the posted fare of the operator, or the taxi meter, before you set out.

Healthcare Costs

The British government says foreigners get no free medical care in Tunisia, and bills must be paid on the spot. Budget for private health insurance, because no confirmed 2026 tariff for private doctors is available.

Expat Budget Tiers for Rent

We found no official household budget for foreigners, so these tiers cover rent only, from the Mubawab figures above. Food, utilities, transport and health cover come on top.

Starter: one-bedroom in Ennasr 2, 1,100 dinars (US$369) a month.

one-bedroom in Ennasr 2, 1,100 dinars (US$369) a month. Middle: two-bedroom in Ennasr 2, 1,480 dinars (US$496) a month.

A two-bedroom in Ennasr 2 costs about 2.7 times the legal monthly minimum wage of US$186. A dollar income goes far in Tunisia, while a worker on the minimum wage could not afford that flat.

Residence Basics

The US State Department says US citizens need a residence permit to stay longer than 90 days. Application details, fees and income thresholds are not confirmed here, so ask the nearest Tunisian consulate first.

Our step-by-step guide to moving to Tunisia covers entry, residence and health in more detail. It also lists what is still unconfirmed.

What It Means for US Readers

The State Department’s travel advisory for Tunisia is Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, and it warns against travel in border areas with Algeria and Libya. US citizens can stay up to 90 days without a visa.

The US Embassy in Tunis is at Les Berges du Lac, 1053 Tunis, phone +216 71 107 000. Its American Citizen Services section, the consular unit for US citizens, lists [email protected].

For the Tunis-only view, see our cost of living in Tunis guide, and for the macro backdrop our reports on the October inflation figure and the central bank rate decision. The key players in the Tunisian economy are mapped in a separate explainer.

What Is Not Known

No official 2026 rent survey, no confirmed 2026 fares for public transport and taxis, and no confirmed 2026 doctor tariff are available. The residence permit’s income threshold and fees, and the exact width of the border zones in the US advisory, are also unconfirmed.

The Central Bank of Tunisia kept its policy rate at 7.00% on 7 October 2026. The dinar’s rate moves daily, so recheck conversions before you sign a lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to live in Tunisia?

Rent is the largest confirmed cost: a one-bedroom in Ennasr 2 averaged 1,100 dinars (US$369) a month in early 2025. Official 2026 figures for food, transport and health are not confirmed, and inflation was 5.6% in October.

What is the minimum wage in Tunisia?

Decree No. 67 of 2026 sets 554.736 dinars (US$186) a month for a 48-hour week. It applies from January 2026.

How much is rent in Tunis?

Mubawab’s first-half 2025 survey put Ennasr 2 at 1,100 dinars (US$369) for a one-bedroom and 1,480 dinars (US$496) for a two-bedroom. Coastal suburbs such as La Marsa cost more, but no current figure is confirmed.

Do Americans need a visa for Tunisia?

US citizens can stay up to 90 days without a visa, says the State Department. A longer stay needs a residence permit.

Is Tunisia safe for Americans?

The State Department rates Tunisia Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution. It warns against travel in border areas with Algeria and Libya.

Sources: Central Bank of Tunisia, exchange rates 9 November 2026 and policy rate decision of 7 October 2026; INS, national statistics institute, October 2026 inflation, released 5 November 2026; Decree No. 67 of 2026 (minimum wage, official gazette); Mubawab rental survey, first half 2025; US State Department travel advisory and country information for Tunisia; US Embassy Tunis contact listing, State Department.

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