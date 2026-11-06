Tunisia October Inflation Holds at 5.6%

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
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Friday, November 6, 2026
Markets Africa

Tunisia October Inflation Holds at 5.6%

By · November 6, 2026 · 3 min read
Rooftops and tiled terraces over the old medina of Tunis under a grey sky
Rooftops of the old medina of Tunis, the capital. File photo. (Photo: Kritzolina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · Tunisia

Tunisia’s headline inflation did not rise in October, but food prices kept climbing faster than the average.

Key Facts

  • What Tunisia’s annual inflation was 5.6% in October 2026, unchanged from September and below the 5.8% forecast.
  • Month Prices rose 0.7% from September, above the 0.5% forecast, after 0.8% in the previous reading.
  • Food Food prices rose 8.5% over the year, up from 8.4% in September; fresh fruit led at 20%.
  • Core Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, eased to 4.8% from 4.9%.
  • Next A November rate below 5.6% would end the stall, while a higher rate would restart the climb.

What The Statistics Institute Reported

Tunisia’s annual inflation was 5.6% in October 2026, the same as in September, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on 5 November. Analysts had expected 5.8%.

Prices rose 0.7% from September, faster than the 0.5% forecast. The previous monthly reading was 0.8%.

Kasbah Square in Tunis, Tunisia, with white government buildings and a green-roofed tower
File photo: Kasbah Square in Tunis.

Where It Sits In The Trend

The headline rate has climbed from 5.1% in July to 5.4% in August and 5.6% in both September and October. October therefore marks a pause in the rise, not a turn down.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, eased to 4.8% from 4.9%. That points to price pressure concentrated in food, not across the whole basket.

What Is Driving Prices

Food prices rose 8.5% over the year, up from 8.4% in September. Fresh fruit led at 20%, followed by mutton at 14.7%, poultry at 14.5% and beef at 13%.

Households spend a large share of income on food, so a food rate of 8.5% bites harder than the 5.6% headline suggests. Food prices are the part of inflation that families notice every day.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

Tunisia is a North African economy, and a headline rate of 5.6% is moderate by the standard of many emerging markets. Food costs, however, weigh on household budgets.

For visitors and expats, grocery and restaurant prices are the clearest place where the 8.5% food rate shows up.

What Would End The Stall

A November rate below 5.6% would end the stall and show food pressure easing. A rate above 5.6% would restart the climb that began in August.

A further fall in core inflation below 4.8% would confirm that underlying pressure is fading.

What Is Not Known Yet

The INS release does not say how much of the food rise comes from supply problems and how much from demand. We also do not know how the central bank will respond to the stalled rate.

The monthly rise of 0.7% was above the forecast, so the calm in the yearly rate may not last.

Sources: National Institute of Statistics (INS), Tunisia, consumer price index for October 2026 (released 5 November 2026); consensus and previous values from the Rio Times economic calendar. Related reading: Tunisia Inflation Slows to 5.1 Percent in July and Tunisia’s Numbers Are Improving and Its Companies Are Being Squeezed. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tunisia’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 5.6%, unchanged from September and below the 5.8% forecast. Prices rose 0.7% in the month.

Why are food prices a concern?

Food prices rose 8.5% over the year, led by fresh fruit at 20%, mutton at 14.7% and poultry at 14.5%. Food takes a large share of household budgets.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation excludes food and energy, whose prices swing most. Tunisia’s core rate eased to 4.8% in October from 4.9% in September.

What would show inflation is easing?

A November rate below 5.6% would show the stall ending. Falling food prices would be the clearest sign.

More: Tunisia news, every day from The Rio Times.

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