Tunisia October Inflation Holds at 5.6%

Rooftops of the old medina of Tunis, the capital. File photo. (Photo: Kritzolina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · Tunisia

Tunisia’s headline inflation did not rise in October, but food prices kept climbing faster than the average.

Key Facts What Tunisia’s annual inflation was 5.6% in October 2026, unchanged from September and below the 5.8% forecast.

Month Prices rose 0.7% from September, above the 0.5% forecast, after 0.8% in the previous reading.

Food Food prices rose 8.5% over the year, up from 8.4% in September; fresh fruit led at 20%.

Core Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, eased to 4.8% from 4.9%.

Next A November rate below 5.6% would end the stall, while a higher rate would restart the climb.

What The Statistics Institute Reported

Tunisia’s annual inflation was 5.6% in October 2026, the same as in September, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on 5 November. Analysts had expected 5.8%.

Prices rose 0.7% from September, faster than the 0.5% forecast. The previous monthly reading was 0.8%.

File photo: Kasbah Square in Tunis.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Where It Sits In The Trend

The headline rate has climbed from 5.1% in July to 5.4% in August and 5.6% in both September and October. October therefore marks a pause in the rise, not a turn down.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, eased to 4.8% from 4.9%. That points to price pressure concentrated in food, not across the whole basket.

What Is Driving Prices

Food prices rose 8.5% over the year, up from 8.4% in September. Fresh fruit led at 20%, followed by mutton at 14.7%, poultry at 14.5% and beef at 13%.

Households spend a large share of income on food, so a food rate of 8.5% bites harder than the 5.6% headline suggests. Food prices are the part of inflation that families notice every day.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

Tunisia is a North African economy, and a headline rate of 5.6% is moderate by the standard of many emerging markets. Food costs, however, weigh on household budgets.

For visitors and expats, grocery and restaurant prices are the clearest place where the 8.5% food rate shows up.

What Would End The Stall

A November rate below 5.6% would end the stall and show food pressure easing. A rate above 5.6% would restart the climb that began in August.

A further fall in core inflation below 4.8% would confirm that underlying pressure is fading.

What Is Not Known Yet

The INS release does not say how much of the food rise comes from supply problems and how much from demand. We also do not know how the central bank will respond to the stalled rate.

The monthly rise of 0.7% was above the forecast, so the calm in the yearly rate may not last.

Sources: National Institute of Statistics (INS), Tunisia, consumer price index for October 2026 (released 5 November 2026); consensus and previous values from the Rio Times economic calendar. Related reading: Tunisia Inflation Slows to 5.1 Percent in July and Tunisia’s Numbers Are Improving and Its Companies Are Being Squeezed. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tunisia’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 5.6%, unchanged from September and below the 5.8% forecast. Prices rose 0.7% in the month.

Why are food prices a concern?

Food prices rose 8.5% over the year, led by fresh fruit at 20%, mutton at 14.7% and poultry at 14.5%. Food takes a large share of household budgets.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation excludes food and energy, whose prices swing most. Tunisia’s core rate eased to 4.8% in October from 4.9% in September.

What would show inflation is easing?

A November rate below 5.6% would show the stall ending. Falling food prices would be the clearest sign.

More: Tunisia news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →