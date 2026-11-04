Tanzania Keeps Fuel Subsidies as Prices Rise

The harbour and container terminal at the Port of Dar es Salaam. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Prof.Chen Hualin, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TANZANIA · ENERGY

Key Facts What happened The government said it keeps subsidising fuel as new price caps took effect on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

The prices Petrol now costs up to 4,083 shillings (about US$1.55) a litre in Dar es Salaam.

The change Diesel rose 42 shillings to 4,128 (about US$1.57), and kerosene rose 50 shillings to 4,117 (about US$1.56).

The gap No subsidy amounts or end dates were given.

Tanzania, a major East African economy, said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that it is keeping fuel subsidies in place, after the energy regulator raised maximum pump prices for the second month in a row. Petrol, diesel and kerosene all cost more in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city.

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For US readers, the move shows how Middle East shipping costs reach African consumers, and how African households are being shielded from it. Our guide to Tanzania’s economy and its key players explains who sets fuel policy.

What Happened

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority, known as EWURA, is the state regulator that sets a ceiling on retail fuel prices each month. Its caps for November took effect on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

In Dar es Salaam, petrol may now cost up to 4,083 Tanzanian shillings a litre (about US$1.55), up 26 shillings from 4,057 in October. Diesel is capped at 4,128 shillings (about US$1.57), up 42 from 4,086.

Kerosene rose the most, by 50 shillings to 4,117 (about US$1.56), from 4,067. We convert at the rate of 2,635 shillings per US dollar on 4 November, which makes petrol about US$5.87 a US gallon.

The previous caps took effect on Wednesday 7 October 2026, so the new notice follows the usual monthly rhythm. EWURA publishes the figures on its website, with a price for each town.

Prices differ across the country, because the cost of moving fuel inland adds to the price. The figures in this report are for Dar es Salaam, which has a major port.

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Why Prices Keep Rising

The government links the increase to higher shipping and insurance costs caused by the conflict in the Middle East. Tanzania buys a large share of its fuel from that region, so any disruption there shows up quickly at the pump.

The new caps are also far above last year. Petrol cost 2,752 shillings in November 2025, so the cap is now 48% higher, a rise of 1,331 shillings (about US$0.51).

What the Government Said

The government said it continues to provide subsidies to protect consumers and keep a reliable supply of petroleum products at affordable prices. It also stressed that Tanzanian prices remain lower than in some neighbouring countries of the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, two regional trade blocs.

No amount or funding source was given for the subsidies. The government already supported fuel prices in May and June, so officials are using a familiar tool.

What It Means for You

If you invest in African energy or consumer companies, the caps matter because fuel is a major cost for transport, farming and food prices. A subsidy can protect households, but it also adds to the government budget.

Visitors to Dar es Salaam or Arusha should expect higher taxi and transfer fares. The shilling trades near 2,635 per US dollar, so 1,000 shillings are worth about US$0.38.

More on the country is in our Tanzania news in English. We will look at fuel prices again when EWURA publishes its next caps.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how large the subsidies are now, which fuels they cover, or how long they will last. The government has also not said how it will pay for them.

It is unclear whether the caps will rise again in December. That depends on world oil prices and on shipping and insurance costs in the Middle East.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Tanzania’s New Fuel Prices?

From Wednesday 4 November 2026, petrol may cost up to 4,083 shillings (about US$1.55) a litre in Dar es Salaam. Diesel is capped at 4,128 shillings (about US$1.57) and kerosene at 4,117 (about US$1.56).

Why Did Tanzanian Fuel Prices Rise?

The government points to higher shipping and insurance costs caused by the Middle East conflict. Tanzania imports much of its fuel from that region.

Does Tanzania Subsidise Fuel?

Yes, the government says it is continuing subsidies to protect consumers. It has not said how large they are or how long they will last.

Who Sets Fuel Prices in Tanzania?

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority, known as EWURA, publishes maximum retail prices each month. Stations may not charge more than the cap or less than the floor price.

Sources: Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), cap prices for petroleum products, November 2026, effective 4 November 2026; Government of Tanzania, statement on fuel prices and subsidies, 4 November 2026; RT market data provider, USD/TZS, 4 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief