US Backs US$1.1bn Helicopter Sale to Mexico

Mexican soldiers stand guard beside a Mi-17 helicopter at an armed forces awards ceremony (file photo, November 2015). (Photo: Presidencia de la República Mexicana, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Big Read · Mexico · Monday 9 November 2026

Key Facts Helicopter sale. US approves possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawks to Mexico, worth US$1.075 billion, on 6 November 2026.

Package. Package includes engines, weapons and mission equipment; no contract has been signed yet.

Kidnapped mayor. Río Bravo’s mayor, kidnapped Saturday 7 November, was found alive Sunday 8 November.

Migrant caravan. About 1,000 mostly Honduran migrants entered Chiapas, Mexico’s southernmost state, on Friday 6 November.

Farm blockade. Farm groups plan a national road blockade on Tuesday 17 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The US approved a possible US$1.075 billion sale of 11 Black Hawk helicopters to Mexico on 6 November, in a weekend when a kidnapped border mayor was freed and a third Honduran migrant caravan crossed the southern frontier.

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What the US Approved in the Black Hawk Sale to Mexico

The US State Department approved a possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Mexico on 6 November 2026, valued at US$1.075 billion. The UH-60M Black Hawk is a twin-engine military transport helicopter built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

The package also covers engines, weapons, mission equipment and logistics support. The US figure is a ceiling that can change.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

This is approval of a possible sale, not a signed contract. Nothing found so far shows that Mexico has signed or paid, and the service that would receive the aircraft is not stated.

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Fifteen US government representatives or contractors would travel to Mexico for an extended period to support deployment and training.

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How Mexico’s Border Mayor Was Kidnapped and Found Alive

Miguel Ángel Almaraz Maldonado, mayor of Río Bravo, a city in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas across the border from Texas, was found alive on Sunday 8 November. He had been kidnapped a day earlier.

He was kidnapped on Saturday 7 November on a highway in north-central Mexico, near the border of Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí states. Accounts differ on the exact spot.

Mexico’s federal security cabinet said on Sunday that the mayor had been located, working with the authorities of several states. Accounts differ on whether he escaped or was released.

Zacatecas has seen violence recently. On 30 August a vehicle packed with explosives blew up outside a police station in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, injuring about 10 people.

Why a Third Honduran Migrant Caravan Entered Mexico

Roughly 1,000 migrants, most of them Honduran, entered southern Mexico on the night of Friday 6 November 2026, heading for Tapachula in Chiapas state. Counts differ, from about 500 to more than 1,000, and we found no official figure.

The group set out from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and is the third Honduran caravan to reach the southern border since September. Reports differ on exactly where they crossed.

Migrants cite economic hardship and a lack of jobs. Many say they hope to reach the United States.

The group reached Tapachula, a city in Chiapas near the Guatemalan border, on Sunday 8 November. Earlier Honduran caravans this autumn also set out for the US border.

File photo: rafts on the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border between Chiapas and Guatemala. The photo does not show the caravan. Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

What Links These Stories

The three stories share one frontier: security and migration on Mexico’s border with the United States. The helicopter sale is pitched as help for counter-narcotics airlift, while the kidnapping happened in territory where two cartels operate.

Sikorsky and Mexican forces gain if the sale becomes a contract, while the migrants face a record of being broken up at Arriaga. No source links the three events, and we found no reaction from Mexico’s government to the sale.

What It Means for US Readers

For US investors, the approval points to US$1.075 billion of potential defence exports to Mexico, with Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky building the helicopter. No money moves until a contract is signed.

Río Bravo lies close to Texas, so border businesses and residents will follow the investigation closely. The caravan adds to migration pressure on the US border if Mexican authorities let it move north.

What to Watch Next

Mexico’s statistics agency INEGI publishes October inflation on Monday 9 November. Its mid-month reading was 3.62%, against 3.45% for September.

Whether Mexican authorities let the caravan move north or break it up will be the next test for US border policy. Farm organisations including the Confederación Agropecuaria de México, a national farm group, have called a nationwide highway blockade for Tuesday 17 November.

They acted after the federal Agriculture Ministry (SADER) cancelled a meeting set for Friday 6 November.

What Is Not Known

Accounts differ on where the mayor was taken and whether he escaped or was released. Who took him, why, whether a ransom was paid and whether anyone was arrested remain unknown.

Reports put the caravan at between about 500 and more than 1,000 people. We could not read the official US notice on the helicopters, so the delivery timeline and the receiving service are not confirmed.

Sources

The Rio Times: Río Bravo mayor reported kidnapped · Al Jazeera: Mexican mayor found alive after hours-long abduction · ABC News: Mexican border town mayor found alive after hourslong kidnapping · The Rio Times: Honduran migrant caravan enters Mexico · Infobae: Tercera caravana de migrantes hondureños ingresa a México · Diario de Yucatán: Nueva caravana migrante entra a México

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US approve for Mexico?

On 6 November 2026 the State Department approved a possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters worth US$1.075 billion. It is not a signed contract, and no payment by Mexico has been reported.

Was the Río Bravo mayor freed?

Yes. Miguel Ángel Almaraz Maldonado was found alive on Sunday 8 November after being kidnapped on Saturday. Accounts differ on whether he was rescued or released, and no suspects have been named.

How many migrants are in the new caravan?

Reports range from about 500 to more than 1,000, with many saying about 1,000. The migrants, mostly Honduran, entered Mexico on Friday 6 November. We found no official count.