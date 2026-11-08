US Approves Black Hawk Sale to Mexico

U.S. and Mexican marines prepare to board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that enhances regional stability and demonstrates U.S. joint force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

MEXICO · SECURITY

The United States has approved the possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, plus engines, radios and weapons, to Mexico for an estimated US$1.075 billion (about 20 billion pesos at 18.6 pesos per dollar). The US State Department, which approves foreign arms sales and informs Congress, published the notice on Friday 6 November 2026 and says the helicopters would strengthen Mexican forces in air support for operations against drug trafficking.

For US readers the sale matters because the named prime contractor is Sikorsky, a Connecticut helicopter maker owned by the US defence group Lockheed Martin. A State Department approval is a step, not a final contract.

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Key Facts What The US approved a possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Mexico.

Price Estimated at US$1.075 billion, including engines, radios, night-vision gear and weapons.

Maker Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company in Stratford, Connecticut, is the prime contractor.

Purpose Washington cites air transport for counter-drug operations and US foreign-policy goals.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Is in the Package

Mexico asked for 11 UH-60M Black Hawks, the latest production version of the twin-engine utility helicopter. The package also lists 27 General Electric T700-GE-701D engines, 27 EAGLE-M+429 inertial navigation and GPS systems and 27 AN/ARC-231A satellite radios.

It also includes AN/AVS-6 night-vision goggles, colour weather radars and M134 six-barrel machine guns. Ballistic armour and fuselage-mounted rescue hoists are on the list too.

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Who Builds It and Who Goes

Sikorsky, which is owned by Lockheed Martin and based in Stratford, Connecticut, would be the main contractor. The US government says at least 15 American government or contractor representatives would be sent to Mexico for a time to help with delivery, support and training.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The notice is not a contract. Mexico must still accept the US offer before deliveries can start.

Mexican Army soldiers. File photo.

Why Washington Says Yes

The State Department says the sale supports US foreign-policy and national-security goals by strengthening Mexico’s ability to move forces by air in operations against drug trafficking. It says the sale would not hurt US defence readiness.

For context, we have also reported on cartel blockades in Matamoros. We have also covered Peru’s Black Hawk fleet, another US-supplied helicopter operator in Latin America.

What It Means for You

For defence and aerospace investors, the notice names Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky unit as prime contractor, but it is only a possible sale and no contract has been announced. For Americans who follow border security, it shows that the two governments are working on equipment for the fight against drug trafficking.

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Watch for a signed contract and delivery dates. Neither has been announced.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when Mexico will sign a contract or how many helicopters will be delivered each year. How Mexico will pay for the US$1.075 billion estimate, and whether the final price will match it, has not been announced.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did the US Approve for Mexico?

It approved the possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment, worth an estimated US$1.075 billion. The sale still needs a contract.

Who Makes the Black Hawk?

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company based in Stratford, Connecticut, builds the Black Hawk. It would be the prime contractor for this sale.

Why Is the US Selling Helicopters to Mexico?

The State Department says they would help Mexico transport forces in operations against drug trafficking. It also cites US foreign-policy and security goals.

Is the Sale Final?

No. A State Department approval allows talks and a contract, which Mexico must still accept.

Sources: US State Department notice of a possible foreign military sale of UH-60M helicopters to Mexico, 6 November 2026; Sikorsky, UH-60M product information; USD/MXN market rate of 8 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error