Security: Mexico

Key Facts —Who. Miguel Ángel, known as “Mike” or “Diego,” suspected member of Los Rs, a faction of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Federal forces arrested him on Saturday, 14 November 2026, in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, after an exchange of gunfire. —Why. Officials tie his group to the 2025 murder of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan; his own role is unconfirmed. —Status. As of 15 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A suspect tied by officials to the killing of a Mexican mayor was caught on Saturday after a gunfight in western Mexico. Federal forces arrested Miguel Ángel, known as “Mike” or “Diego,” a suspected member of Los Rs, a faction of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican cartel that Washington classes as a terrorist organisation.

What We Know

The CJNG has been a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation since February 2025, so its arrests draw attention in Washington. Federal forces detained the suspect on Saturday, 14 November 2026, in Atotonilco el Alto, a town in Jalisco state.

Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal Security Secretary, described the operation in a statement announced over the weekend. The Security and Citizen Protection Secretariat (SSPC), which he leads, ran it with the Defence Ministry, which commands the army.

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The criminal investigation agency of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the National Intelligence Centre (CNI), the federal intelligence service, also took part. Harfuch thanked Jalisco authorities and Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus for their support.

Harfuch said agents on a prevention patrol saw a pickup truck whose occupants opened fire as they tried to flee. Officers returned fire, one attacker died, and Miguel Ángel was detained.

Harfuch called him an alleged member of Los Rs, and officials tie the group to the murder of Carlos Manzo. He remains a suspect until a court rules.

Jalisco is the home state of the CJNG, which takes its name from it. Atotonilco el Alto lies in the east of the state.

File photo: Mexican National Guard vehicles at Guadalajara International Airport, 4 March 2022. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Are Los Rs and Why Manzo Matters

Carlos Manzo was the mayor of Uruapan, a city in Michoacán state, until he was shot dead on 1 November 2025. Crowds later gathered in the city, as our report on the marches in Uruapan describes.

Uruapan sits in Michoacán’s avocado belt, a major source of the fruit sold in the United States. That gives the killing of its mayor a link to American supermarkets.

Los Rs is a faction of the CJNG, led by Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as “R1,” and Rafael Álvarez Ayala, known as “R2,” the two men Harfuch names as its leaders. Authorities describe them as alleged masterminds of the murder, and R1 was arrested on 30 July 2026.

R2 was arrested in Jalisco on 8 November 2026, six days before the arrest of Miguel Ángel. By Harfuch’s count on 31 July 2026, 31 people had been detained in the Manzo case, which our earlier report on the cartel link to the murder covers.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said what role Miguel Ángel allegedly played in the murder, and no charges or court date have been announced. Officials named him only as Miguel Ángel, with the surname withheld.

A “plaza” is a cartel-held territory, and its boss runs the group’s business there. Officials have not said whether Miguel Ángel held such a post.

The attacker who died has not been identified, and officials have not said whether anyone else was hurt. Our reports on the arrest of an alleged cartel cell leader and on a Uruapan official held over a cover-up show how many people the case has reached.

What It Means for US Readers

The CJNG has been a US-designated foreign terrorist organisation since February 2025, and Washington follows its arrests closely. Each capture of a leader or operator tests how far Mexican forces can disrupt the group.

Harfuch counted 31 detainees in the Manzo case on 31 July 2026, so the investigation has already reached far beyond one group of leaders. Two leaders, R1 on 30 July and R2 on 8 November, are now joined in custody by a suspected member.

What follows depends on whether prosecutors tie Miguel Ángel to the murder in court. Until charges are announced, the case against him is an official allegation, not a finding.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “El Mike”?

He is Miguel Ángel, known as “Mike” or “Diego,” a suspected member of Los Rs, a faction of the CJNG. Federal forces arrested him on 14 November 2026 in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco.

Why is the arrest linked to Carlos Manzo?

Officials link the Los Rs group to the November 2025 murder of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo. His own role has not been stated, and no charges have been announced.

What is Los Rs?

Los Rs is a faction of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican cartel that Washington classes as a terrorist organisation. Its leaders, Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala (“R1”) and Rafael Álvarez Ayala (“R2”), were arrested on 30 July and 8 November 2026.

Has he been charged?

No charges or court date have been announced. He is a suspect, and a court has yet to rule.

Sources Mexico’s Security and Citizen Protection Secretariat, statement by Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, 14 to 15 November 2026; Attorney General’s Office (FGR); Jalisco state government; US State Department, foreign terrorist organisation designation of the CJNG, February 2025.