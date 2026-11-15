LATIN AMERICA · MEXICO

Mexico’s national election authority, the Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), has put all new contracts on hold while it reviews how it buys goods and services. The freeze follows the resignation of its president and comes less than seven months before the 2027 federal election.

Guadalupe Taddei, INE’s president, announced her resignation on Sunday 25 October 2026 after allegations of conflicts of interest with suppliers of electoral material. Mexico is a major US trading partner, and US investors follow peso and policy risk.

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Blanca Yassahara Cruz Garcia, a councillor on INE’s governing board, now leads the institute as provisional president. Our explainer on the INE leadership change shows who decides what comes next.

Key Facts What INE put all new contracts on hold; the voter ID card contract stays in force.

Vote The mid-term federal election on Sunday 6 June 2027 fills 500 deputy seats and 17 governorships.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives Morena, the governing party, 86.2% (about 1:20 p.m. ET, 15 November).

Next The Chamber of Deputies must still pick a permanent INE president; date not confirmed.

As of Sunday 15 November 2026, 18:30 GMT (1:30 p.m. ET)

INE has asked the Federal Audit Office to review its purchases, leases and services from 2016 to 2026, while the voter ID card contract stays in force.

What We Know

On Tuesday 27 October, Cruz said every new contract was on hold while procedures are reviewed. She said existing contracts will be analysed to decide whether to keep or withdraw them.

File photo. The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, which must choose a permanent head of INE, Mexico’s election authority. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The contract to produce voter ID cards stays in force, and preparatory work for 2027 continues on schedule. Cruz said materials for the 2026-27 process had not yet been contracted, and their requirements were under review.

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The General Council also approved drafting a Critical Action Plan, a contingency plan, so essential purchases continue during the audit. Councillors will preserve contract files and review the supplier registry.

Three officials resigned at councillors’ request that day. They included Mario Alfonso Burciaga Esparza, the director of material resources and services.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday 29 October: “I believe Guadalupe Taddei betrayed the trust of the people of Mexico.” She asked the Federal Audit Office (ASF), Mexico’s public-spending watchdog, for a deep review of how private firms won electoral-material contracts.

On Thursday 5 November, the INE General Council, its top decision-making body, approved about ten measures to restore integrity. It asked the ASF for an emergency review of purchases, leases and services over ten years, from 2016 to 2026.

Carla Humphrey, a councillor on the General Council, put the aim plainly: “We need more tenders and fewer direct awards.” A direct award skips open competition.

Taddei denied favouring any company. INE asked the ASF to review 2016 to 2026, and the ASF has opened its own probe of INE contracts from 2000 to 2025.

The federal electoral process for 2026-27 began on Thursday 10 September 2026. Election day is Sunday 6 June 2027, with about 176,741 polling stations planned.

In Plain English INE The Instituto Nacional Electoral, Mexico’s independent national election authority.

General Council INE’s top decision-making body, made up of its president and councillors.

ASF The Auditoría Superior de la Federación, Mexico’s federal audit office.

Morena President Sheinbaum’s governing party.

PAN The National Action Party, the conservative opposition.

Polymarket A prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes.

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What Is Not Known

Officials have not said how many purchases are at risk. Nor is it known whether ballot paper and result-system supplies will arrive on time.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, must choose a permanent INE president. The date is not confirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, priced its “Mexico Legislative Election Winner” market, on which party wins the most seats, at about 1:20 p.m. ET on Sunday 15 November 2026. Morena stood at 86.2%, the opposition National Action Party (PAN) at 5.1%, Citizens’ Movement (MC), a small centre-left party, at 2.4% and the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 2.3%.

These are bets, not polls, and US$117,834 had been traded on the market at that time. The market covers the whole legislative race, not the INE dispute.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Mexico is one of the largest trading partners of the United States. How its 2027 vote is run shapes trade and security talks.

US investors follow peso and policy risk around Mexican elections. Cruz said on 27 October that preparations remain on schedule.

What to Watch

First, the Chamber of Deputies must choose a permanent INE president, and the date is not confirmed. That choice will show who steers the institute through the audit.

Second, election day falls on Sunday 6 June 2027. Before then, the ASF review and the Critical Action Plan will test whether essential purchases keep pace.

Money background: our INE budget report and Sheinbaum’s budget guarantee. Staff losses are in our resignations tracker, and our Mexico coverage follows the rest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mexico’s election body freeze new contracts?

Provisional president Blanca Yassahara Cruz Garcia said on 27 October that new contracts are on hold while procedures are reviewed. This followed the resignation of Guadalupe Taddei amid allegations of conflicts of interest.

Will the 2027 election still take place on schedule?

Cruz said on 27 October that preparatory work for the 2027 elections continues on schedule. Election day is Sunday 6 June 2027.

What is the federal audit office reviewing?

On 5 November the INE General Council asked the audit office, the ASF, for an emergency review of INE purchases, leases and services from 2016 to 2026. President Sheinbaum asked it on 29 October to review how private firms won electoral-material contracts.

Who runs the election body now?

Councillor Blanca Yassahara Cruz Garcia is provisional president, chosen by the General Council. The Chamber of Deputies must still choose a permanent president, and the date is not confirmed.

Sources: INE General Council and electoral calendar 2026-2027; Federal Audit Office (ASF); Presidency of Mexico; Polymarket market data.