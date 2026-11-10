Mexico Arrests Cartel Leader Wanted by US

File photo: The Basilica of Our Lady of Zapopan in Zapopan, Jalisco. Photo: Alan Levine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Big Read · Mexico · Tuesday 10 November 2026

Key Facts Arrest. Mexican forces arrested R2, alleged cartel cell leader, and 19 others in Zapopan, Jalisco, on 8 November.

Charges. R2 faces a US indictment, reported 26 August, and a Mexican warrant; the US seeks extradition.

Helicopters. The US State Department approved a possible US$1.075 billion sale of 11 Black Hawk helicopters on 6 November.

Strike. INE, Mexico’s electoral institute, saw staff strike on 9 November; about 65% of its 841 modules closed.

Pay offer. The INE offered a 6% raise as a base; modules were due to reopen on 10 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexican forces arrested R2, an alleged cartel cell leader wanted in both Mexico and the United States, together with 19 other people on Sunday 8 November 2026.

In Plain English Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. CJNG: The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups, and the US designated it a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal groups, and the US designated it a foreign terrorist organization in 2025. Omar García Harfuch: He is Mexico’s federal security minister and the official who confirmed the arrest.

He is Mexico’s federal security minister and the official who confirmed the arrest. UH-60M Black Hawk: It is a military helicopter built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company based in Connecticut.

It is a military helicopter built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company based in Connecticut. INE: The National Electoral Institute is the Mexican agency whose service modules issue the voter card.

How Mexico Arrested Cartel Leader R2 in Zapopan

Mexican forces arrested the man known as R2, reported to be Rafael Álvarez Ayala, and 19 other people on Sunday 8 November 2026 in the Guadalajara area, in Zapopan, Jalisco state. Authorities describe him as the leader of Los Rs, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) active in Jalisco and Michoacán.

R2 was wounded in a shootout during the operation and is receiving medical care. A member of the Mexican Navy was also wounded in the shin and is in hospital.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s federal security minister, said the information is preliminary and will be updated as investigations advance. He said the National Intelligence Center (CNI), a state intelligence agency, located R2 with information shared by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

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R2 faces a Mexican warrant for aggravated homicide, meaning murder with aggravating factors, issued by a court in Apatzingán, Michoacán. He also faces a warrant for arrest with a view to extradition to the United States.

Reports on 26 August 2026 said a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, had indicted R2 and a man known as R1, on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and methamphetamine, plus firearms offenses. Harfuch said the cell is mainly linked to extortion, drug trafficking, homicide and kidnapping, and that its extortion victims included business owners and avocado producers.

Media reports say authorities also link R2 to the killing of Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan who was shot dead in November 2025; that link is an allegation.

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Why the US Approved a US$1.1bn Black Hawk Sale to Mexico

The US State Department approved on Friday 6 November 2026 a possible sale of 11 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Mexico, valued at US$1.075 billion. The aircraft are built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, which would be the prime contractor.

The package also covers engines, navigation systems, radios, night-vision goggles, M134 miniguns (rapid-fire machine guns) and an electro-optical and infrared camera and sensor system. Fifteen US government or contractor representatives would travel to Mexico.

This is approval of a possible sale, not a contract, and the final scope and value are still subject to negotiation.

File photo, 30 April 2025: US and Mexican marines board a UH-60 Black Hawk during the TRADEWINDS 25 exercise in Trinidad and Tobago. The photo does not show the helicopters in the planned sale. Photo: US Marine Corps, Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich.

Why Mexico’s Voter Card Offices Closed in a Staff Strike

Staff at the National Electoral Institute (INE), the agency that issues Mexico’s voter card, held a national strike on Monday 9 November 2026. The INE counted about 65% of its 841 service modules closed, or 544, while other reports put the share as high as 95%.

The strike suspended voter-card services at the closed modules. Workers asked for pay of at least two minimum wages.

On 9 November the INE’s provisional council president, Blanca Cruz, announced that modules would resume on Tuesday 10 November. Reports say workers accepted a 6% raise as a base, with a salary review to follow in 2027 and the written agreement still to be formalised.

The strike follows the late October 2026 resignation of Guadalupe Taddei, the INE’s council president, amid allegations of contract irregularities. The allegations have not been proven.

What Links These Stories

The three stories show the Mexican state under pressure on several fronts, with Washington involved in two of them. The R2 arrest used information shared by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, while the helicopter sale would equip Mexican forces for counter-drug airlift.

Sikorsky and Mexican forces gain if the sale becomes a contract, and US prosecutors gain if R2 is extradited. INE staff were offered a 6% raise as a base, voters lost a day of service on 9 November, and no source links the three stories.

What It Means for US Readers

A US grand jury has indicted R2, so Mexico’s choice between trying him at home and extraditing him matters to US cases. Investors with exposure to Mexican avocados should note that his cell is accused of extorting growers, though one arrest does not show that extortion will ease.

The helicopter approval points to up to US$1.075 billion of potential defense exports, with Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky as prime contractor. No money moves until Mexico signs a contract, and the INE strike is a domestic matter with no stated US link.

What to Watch Next

Watch whether INE modules run normally from Tuesday 10 November and whether the formal agreement with staff is finalized. Watch also whether Mexico signs a contract, the step before any deliveries.

Authorities have yet to say whether R2 will be tried in Mexico first or sent to the United States. The INE has promised a salary review in 2027.

What Is Not Known

The time of the arrest, where R2 is held and his condition are not public, and Mexico has not said whether it will try him or extradite him first. Authorities link him to the Manzo killing, but the link is an allegation.

Mexico’s reaction to the helicopter approval is unknown. Estimates of closed INE modules range from about 65% to 95%, and we found no report confirming that modules reopened on 10 November.

Sources

The Rio Times: Mexico Arrests Alleged Cartel Cell Leader · The Rio Times: US Backs US$1.1bn Helicopter Sale to Mexico · The Rio Times: Mexico Voter Card Offices Face Staff Strike

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is R2 and why was he arrested?

R2, reported to be Rafael Álvarez Ayala, is described by Mexican authorities as leader of Los Rs, a CJNG cell. He faces a Mexican aggravated homicide warrant and a US extradition warrant, and was arrested in Zapopan on 8 November 2026.

Has Mexico bought the US Black Hawk helicopters?

No. The US State Department approved a possible US$1.075 billion sale of 11 UH-60M helicopters on 6 November 2026. It is not a contract, and the final scope and value are still subject to negotiation.

Why did Mexican voter card office staff strike?

INE module staff struck on 9 November 2026 over pay and conditions, asking for higher pay. The INE then offered a 6% raise as a base and said modules would reopen on 10 November.