Mexico Voter Card Offices Face Staff Strike

Mexico City at dusk. File photo. Photo: PebblePicJay, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Staff at the voter-card service counters of Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) plan a national work stoppage for Monday 9 November 2026, so some offices may be shut or slow. The INE is the independent agency that runs Mexico’s elections and issues the voter card, a document widely used as photo ID.

These offices, known as Citizen Service Modules, are where Mexicans apply for or replace the card, and the INE has not confirmed which of them will close. The stoppage comes during a leadership crisis, after the institute’s president, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned in late October.

What: workers at INE citizen-service offices plan a stoppage for Monday 9 November 2026.

Where: nationwide; the INE has not confirmed which offices will close.

Why: pay, equipment and working conditions; one memo asked for a rise of at least 25%.

Impact: voter-card applications, replacements and address changes may be delayed.

Power Index: Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 9 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

In plain English: The INE is Mexico’s independent election agency. Its Citizen Service Modules are the walk-in offices where Mexicans apply for or replace the voter card, officially the credencial para votar.

What the Workers Want

The workers say they want better pay, enough staff, adequate infrastructure and respect for their labour rights. One worker interviewed also cites shortages of equipment and supplies for taking fingerprints and photos.

Reports differ on the size of the pay demand. A memo dated 21 May 2026 that circulated on social media asked for a rise of at least 25%, while another report cites a rise of two minimum wages a month.

We could not confirm each demand against the workers’ own petition. The two figures may refer to different requests made at different times.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How the INE Has Responded

Alejandro Sosa, director of the INE’s Federal Voters Registry, the unit that keeps the voter roll, has said the institute is preparing measures to limit the disruption, such as rescheduling appointments and redirecting people to other offices. As of the latest reports we found, dated 6 November, no agreement with the workers had been announced.

The dispute is tangled up with the institute’s wider troubles. Taddei resigned amid allegations of irregularities in contracting, which have not been proven in court, and Blanca Yassahara Cruz García, a member of the INE’s General Council, is now provisional president.

What It Means for You

If you are a Mexican citizen who needs a voter card, expect closed counters or rebooked appointments on Monday and possibly beyond. Check the INE website or call the institute before travelling to an office.

Tourists and foreign residents are not affected, because the voter card is only for Mexican citizens. Foreign residents use documents issued by the National Immigration Institute, Mexico’s migration agency.

Mexico has other stories to watch this week. See our reports on the farmers’ plan for a nationwide road blockade and on the inflation report due after the rate cut.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the stoppage will last, how many offices will actually close or how many workers will take part. Nor is it clear whether talks with the institute will restart this week.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are INE offices closed on 9 November 2026?

Some may be. Workers at the citizen-service modules plan a stoppage, but the institute has not confirmed which offices will close.

Does the strike affect tourists?

No. The voter card is issued only to Mexican citizens, so visitors and foreign residents do not need these offices.

Why are INE workers striking?

They want better pay, equipment and working conditions. The protest also comes after the institute’s president resigned amid scandal.

Sources: National Electoral Institute statements on the planned stoppage and on the resignation of its president; the workers’ memo of 21 May 2026; all as of 9 November 2026.