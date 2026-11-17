Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional. O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

The Big Read · Brazil · Tuesday 17 November 2026

Brazil’s Senate has backed President Lula’s plan to squeeze the 2027 budget, by 45 votes to 31. It matters to anyone who holds Brazilian bonds or the real.

A final Senate vote on four contested amendments is due today, Tuesday 17 November, and the bill then moves to the lower house.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Senate vote. Passed bill PLP 299/2026 by 45 votes to 31 on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Savings. Official projection: R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion).

Next vote. Senate votes on four amendments Tuesday 17 November 2026; result not known.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 84% to no Selic change in December (US$98,709; 01:05 ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s Senate backed President Lula’s 2027 budget-squeeze bill by 45 votes to 31 on 12 November, with savings of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) projected.

In Plain English PLP 299/2026: A complementary bill, a type of law needing an absolute majority, that amends Brazil’s fiscal framework.

A complementary bill, a type of law needing an absolute majority, that amends Brazil’s fiscal framework. Lei Kandir: A law that exempted exports from tax and obliges the federal government to compensate states.

A law that exempted exports from tax and obliges the federal government to compensate states. Primary surplus: The budget balance before interest payments on public debt.

The budget balance before interest payments on public debt. Tropical Forest Forever Facility: A Brazil-led fund that pays countries each year for tropical forest kept standing.

How Brazil’s Senate Passed the 2027 Fiscal Bill

Brazil’s Senate passed the main text of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 2027 fiscal bill by 45 votes to 31 on Thursday 12 November 2026. Official projections say it would improve the budget balance before interest payments by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion).

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Senator Eduardo Braga, of the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement, wrote the approved substitute text as rapporteur, the senator who drafts the committee report. He says the text pairs fiscal responsibility with protection of social rights.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

From 2027, in years of fiscal containment, growth in spending above inflation would be capped at 2% instead of 2.5%, for that year only. The government could also block more spending to reach the centre of its 2027 fiscal target.

Payments to states under the Lei Kandir, a law that exempted exports from tax, would fall from R$4 billion (US$0.7 billion) to R$1 billion (US$173 million) a year in 2027 to 2030. The R$12 billion (US$2.1 billion) difference would be deferred to 2037.

Tax breaks for companies would be cut by up to 20%, double the 10% cut now in force. Business groups oppose limits on the use of tax credits.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on Sunday 15 November that the measures spare the poorest. Senator Rogério Marinho, the opposition leader of the conservative Liberal Party, called the Lei Kandir change a default on the states.

The Congresso Nacional in Brasília: the convex dome houses the Senate plenary and the concave dome the Chamber of Deputies. File photo. (Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Canada’s Forest Fund Pledge Adds

Canada pledged up to C$560 million (US$392 million) over four years, as a loan, to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a Brazil-led fund that pays countries to keep tropical forest standing. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced it on Sunday 15 November 2026, while meeting Lula at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila.

Brazil leads the fund, and the World Bank is its trustee.

Yesterday’s Big Read covered the pledge in full. Here it matters because it shows foreign money flowing to Brazil while Brasília tightens its own budget.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gives 84% to the Central Bank of Brazil leaving its Selic benchmark interest rate unchanged at its December meeting. A cut of 0.25 points trades at 6.8%, and US$98,709 has been traded (read at 01:05 ET on 17 November 2026).

Vice President Alckmin says the budget measures aim to help lower interest rates, so this market reflects how traders judge the chance of cuts. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Links These Stories

Both stories ask who pays, and under what rules, as Lula starts a fourth term. At home the Senate bill puts the 2027 cost on spending limits, companies and states, while abroad Canada offers money to a fund Brazil leads.

Lula gains room in the 2027 budget and a foreign partner for a flagship forest programme, while states and companies using tax breaks would pay more. The common thread is credibility: the bill tests whether Brazil can deliver its surplus target, and the fund still needs sponsors to reach its US$10 billion initial target.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in Brazilian bonds and the real will watch whether the 2027 fiscal target looks credible once the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, amends the text. Savings estimates range from R$27.9 billion (US$4.8 billion) by BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, to R$60 billion (US$10.4 billion) from the government.

Canada has put public money behind a Brazilian-led fund that is still raising capital. The pledge is up to C$560 million, so it is a ceiling and a signal of direction rather than a market event.

Real conversions use 5.78 reais per US dollar, the RT market data (a market-data provider) quote of 17 November 2026.

What to Watch Next

The Senate was due to vote on Tuesday 17 November 2026 on four contested amendments, including the Lei Kandir deferral and the spending cap. A complementary law needs an absolute majority, which is 41 of 81 senators and 257 of 513 deputies.

Chamber Speaker Hugo Motta, the lower house’s presiding officer, has said he will put the bill to a vote with urgency, but no date is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The result of the 17 November vote on the four amendments is not known, nor is the date of the Chamber vote. Estimates of 2027 savings differ: R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) from the Senate report, up to R$60 billion (US$10.4 billion) from the government, and R$27.9 billion (US$4.8 billion) from BTG Pactual.

Sources

The Rio Times · Agência Senado · O Tempo / Folhapress · The Rio Times, Big Read 16 November 2026 · Asharq Al-Awsat

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Senate vote on 12 November 2026?

It passed the main text of PLP 299/2026 by 45 votes to 31. The bill caps spending growth, raises the cost of tax breaks and delays Lei Kandir payments to states.

How much did Canada pledge to Brazil’s forest fund?

Up to C$560 million (US$392 million) over four years, as a loan, to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney on 15 November 2026. It is a ceiling, not a guaranteed payment.

What happens next with Brazil’s fiscal bill?

The Senate was due to vote on four amendments on 17 November 2026, and the result is not known. The bill then goes to the Chamber of Deputies, which also needs an absolute majority.

How big are the expected savings from Brazil’s fiscal bill?

Official projections show R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (US$7.8 billion to US$9.7 billion) in 2027. The government says up to R$60 billion, and BTG Pactual estimates R$27.9 billion.

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