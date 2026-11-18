File photo. Aerial view of Musoma and the Lake Victoria shore, Tanzania, April 2013. Photo: Fr. Wojciech Adam Kościelniak, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

TANZANIA · ECONOMY

Youth groups in Nyegezi, an area of Mwanza, a city on Lake Victoria in Tanzania, have begun harvesting the first fish they raised in floating cages. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), the bank that finances the programme, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that three groups with 20 cages are harvesting.

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The groups borrowed under Build a Better Tomorrow (BBT) Fisheries, a government-backed loan programme for young farmers in Tanzania. In Nyegezi, 12 groups with 80 cages received Sh2.06 billion (Tanzanian shillings, about US$782,000 at about 2,634 shillings per US$, an indicative market rate on 18 November 2026).

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Key Facts Harvest Three youth groups with 20 cages have begun harvesting on Lake Victoria.

Loans 12 groups with 80 cages got Sh2.06 billion (Tanzanian shillings, about US$782,000) in loans.

First batch The first three groups received Sh516 million (about US$196,000) for their 20 cages.

Yield TADB, the state bank, expects 7 to 9 tonnes per cage; training agency FETA projected about 3.

Not known Sale prices, buyers and loan repayment terms have not been disclosed.

Young farmers in Nyegezi have started harvesting fish raised with government-backed loans. Their sales will show whether the model pays.

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Big Picture

The Fisheries Education and Training Agency (FETA), which trains fish farmers, says indigenous fish stocks in Lake Victoria have declined, with illegal fishing among the causes. Cage farming raises fish in floating enclosures in open water.

BBT Fisheries is run by Tanzania’s Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, the government department for the sector, with TADB as lender. It also supports seaweed farming, crab fattening and sea cucumber farming.

A street in central Mwanza, Tanzania, undated file photo. Photo: Isingo Raphael, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happened

TADB said on 18 November 2026 that 12 youth groups running 80 cages in Nyegezi received loans worth Sh2.06 billion (about US$782,000). The loans cover cages, fingerlings (young fish), feed and living allowances.

The first harvest involves three groups with 20 cages, which received Sh516 million (about US$196,000). TADB said they stocked the cages in April 2026, so the harvest comes seven months later.

FETA’s Nyegezi Campus director, Jimmy Masumbuko, said recently that the 80 beneficiaries in Mwanza began farming in March, with at least 11,280 fingerlings in each cage. He also cited more than Sh200 billion (about US$75.9 million) recently disbursed for youth programmes nationwide, including Sh9 billion (about US$3.4 million) for youth in the Lake Zone, the Lake Victoria region of north-west Tanzania, under BBT.

Mwanza City Council, the city’s local government, lent about Sh2.5 billion (about US$0.95 million) to about 25 groups with 126 members. It did so under its council loan arrangement.

Why It Matters

TADB expects seven to nine tonnes of fish per cage, which would mean 140 to 180 tonnes from the first 20 cages if the projection holds. FETA’s Nyegezi Campus director projected about three tonnes per cage, or 240 tonnes from 80 cages, in an earlier interview.

FETA says it raised its monthly production capacity from 70,000 to two million fingerlings, yet demand still exceeds supply. It is working toward at least 10 million a month.

Living allowances are part of the loan package. What the fish earn will show whether the model can spread.

What To Watch

No dated checkpoint has been announced. The first sales from the Nyegezi harvest will show what the fish earn, but no sale date or price is published.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this story has no confirmed trade or market link. It matters most to young farmers in Mwanza and to lakeside towns, where FETA reports falling wild stocks.

What Is Not Known

TADB and FETA give very different yield projections, seven to nine tonnes per cage against about three, and the gap is unexplained. Harvest tonnage so far, sale prices, buyers and repayment terms have not been disclosed.

The start dates also differ: TADB says the cages were stocked in April 2026, while FETA said farming began in March. Neither body has explained the difference.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BBT Fisheries?

It is a government-backed programme, run by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries with TADB as lender, that lends to young people for fish, seaweed, crab and sea cucumber farming. Its Nyegezi cohort began farming in 2026.

How much did the Nyegezi groups borrow?

Twelve youth groups running 80 cages received Sh2.06 billion (about US$782,000), TADB said on 18 November 2026. The first three groups, with 20 cages, received Sh516 million (about US$196,000).

How much fish will the cages produce?

TADB expects seven to nine tonnes per cage. FETA’s Nyegezi Campus projected about three tonnes per cage, or 240 tonnes from 80 cages.

Sources: Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank, statement of 18 November 2026; Fisheries Education and Training Agency, Nyegezi Campus; Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, BBT Fisheries programme.

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