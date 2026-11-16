File photo. The harbour of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 2018. Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Tanzania’s energy minister, Juma Homera, said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that Tanzania won energy pledges at COP31, the United Nations climate conference in Türkiye. He briefed reporters at State House, the president’s official residence and office, in Dar es Salaam after President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s trip to Antalya, the conference city.

He described them as commitments for renewable energy and clean cooking, and most carry no stated amount. The clearest figure is for electric cooking stoves: the African Development Bank, the continent’s main development lender, approved funding for 70,000, he said.

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Stoves The minister says the African Development Bank approved 70,000 electric stoves; 70,000 more are expected.

Saudi Arabia He says Saudi Arabia’s government pledged continued energy financing; no amount was given.

Solar He says the International Solar Alliance, an intergovernmental body, will do solar work in schools and clinics.

Where and when Briefing at State House in Dar es Salaam, 15 November 2026; COP31 is in Antalya.

The minister framed the trip as support for the government’s push to expand renewable power and replace charcoal and firewood in household kitchens.

What the Minister Announced

Homera said Saudi Arabia’s government committed to keep financing energy projects, including renewables and clean cooking, but he gave no sum or timeline. Sustainable Energy for All, an international group that promotes energy access, pledged to help bring private investors into a coalition for Tanzania’s energy sector.

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The same group also aims to position Tanzania as a hub for making clean cooking technologies, he said. The International Solar Alliance, an intergovernmental body that promotes solar power, committed to work with Tanzania on solar systems for schools and health facilities, and he said it set aside US$200 million for solar projects in its member countries.

The Dar es Salaam skyline, Tanzania’s largest city, in an undated photo. Photo: Ali Damji, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Bigger Picture

Clean cooking has been a stated priority for President Samia, whose government hosted the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam on 27 and 28 January 2025, with the African Union, the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group. Mission 300 is a World Bank Group and African Development Bank programme that aims to bring electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030.

The pledges announced on Sunday fit that agenda, but they do not yet add up to a funded programme. The two reports of the briefing that we could read trace back to the minister, and we could not confirm his US$200 million figure from the alliance, while a 13 November headline in a Tanzanian daily cites US$3.1 billion in clean-cooking pledges overall, which we could not open to check.

What Is Not Known

The two reports of the briefing that we could read gave no total value for the pledges, no financing terms and no date for the second batch of 70,000 stoves, which is only “expected” to be approved. It also did not say whether the stove funding is a loan or a grant, and we could not find a separate confirmation from the bank.

What It Means for You

The main beneficiaries would be Tanzanian households that cook on charcoal or firewood, and the companies that could make or import stoves. For international readers the story is a test of whether climate-conference pledges turn into approvals; the date of the second batch of stove approvals is not confirmed.

Our earlier report on Tanzania’s push for carbon-project funding covers a related climate-finance effort, and our explainer on Tanzania’s role in Africa and report on a US$1.2 billion railway loan add context. No other dated checkpoint is scheduled that we could confirm.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tanzania secure at COP31?

Energy Minister Juma Homera said Saudi Arabia, the African Development Bank, Sustainable Energy for All and the International Solar Alliance made pledges on energy. They cover cooking, solar power and investment, mostly without stated amounts.

How many electric stoves are funded?

The minister said the African Development Bank approved funding for 70,000 electric cooking stoves. He said 70,000 more are expected to be approved soon.

Is the US$200 million all for Tanzania?

The minister said the International Solar Alliance set aside US$200 million for projects in its member countries. He did not give Tanzania’s share.

Sources: Energy Minister Juma Homera, briefing at State House, Dar es Salaam, 15 November 2026 (reported 15–16 November 2026). World Bank Group, Mission 300 programme: World Bank press release, 25 January 2025.

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