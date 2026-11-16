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TANZANIA · BUSINESS

A Tanzanian bank and an African insurance group want more families to buy cover, and they say trust is the missing piece. National Bank of Commerce (NBC), a Tanzanian commercial bank, and SanlamAllianz, the insurance group built by Sanlam, a South African insurer, and Allianz, a German insurer, made the case at a joint webinar in November 2026.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The talks Tanzania’s National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and insurer SanlamAllianz held a joint insurance webinar.

The theme The second webinar was titled Building Trust Through Transparency in Insurance.

The claim figure The insurance regulator’s director said insurers settled 80.8% of claims received in 2025.

The tool Premium financing lets customers pay policy prices in instalments through a bank loan.

For US readers, the talks show how a Tanzanian bank wants to widen insurance access among its customers. Our earlier report on Tanzania’s insurance premiums covers the wider market.

What Happened

The webinar was the second one that NBC and SanlamAllianz have run together, under the title Building Trust Through Transparency in Insurance. The Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), the country’s insurance regulator, also took part.

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Benjamin Nkaka, NBC’s head of insurance, said banks can widen cover through their branches, their customer relationships and their digital platforms. He called insurance an essential financial protection tool, not a luxury.

Nkaka said: “Our partnership with Sanlam Allianz has been instrumental in expanding access to insurance services in the country.” Geofray Masige, general manager for insurance distribution at SanlamAllianz General Insurance, said the partnership brings banking and insurance services together for customers.

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Bancassurance in Plain English

The model behind the partnership is called bancassurance, which means a bank sells insurance policies to its own customers. The customer gets one relationship for loans, savings and cover, and the insurer reaches people it could not reach alone.

Masige also described Insurance Premium Financing. A customer takes a bank loan to pay the premium, the price of the policy, and then repays it in instalments instead of one large sum.

What the Regulator Said

Alex Rocky, TIRA’s director of compliance and actuarial services, said insurers settled 80.8% of the claims they received in 2025. He put the claims received at about 1.6 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about US$607 million) and payments at about 1.29 trillion shillings (about US$490 million), at 2,634 shillings per US dollar from RT, a market-data provider.

Rocky said regulators, banks and insurers must work together on public awareness, service quality and the protection of policyholders. He added that eligible claims must be settled promptly, to strengthen public confidence in insurance.

He also tied growth to openness. “The growth of the insurance market must go hand in hand with transparency and efficiency in claims processing,” he said.

The Trust Problem

Sarah Sumaye, NBC’s director of compliance and regulatory affairs, said some Tanzanians see insurance mainly as a legal requirement. She said: “We recognise that education is essential in changing public perceptions of insurance.”

What It Means for You

If you invest in African banks or insurers, this is a signal about where growth is expected: selling policies through banks. Tanzania’s shilling is the local currency, so any returns reach a US investor after conversion at about 2,634 shillings per US dollar.

Travellers and expats in Tanzania may be offered cover at their bank, including the option to spread premiums through a loan. Compare the claim rules before you sign, because the regulator’s director stressed that eligible claims must be settled promptly.

What Is Not Known

The 80.8% claims figure is the one the regulator’s director gave at the event, and we have not matched it to TIRA’s printed report. It is not known whether the partnership will bring new products or prices.

It is also not known how many NBC customers already hold a SanlamAllianz policy, or how many use premium financing. This article leaves out market-wide premium totals because we could not confirm them.

More: Tanzania news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Bancassurance?

It is the sale of insurance policies by a bank to its own customers. The customer can buy cover, take a loan and file a claim through one provider.

What Is Insurance Premium Financing?

A customer takes a bank loan to pay the premium, the price of the policy, and repays the bank in instalments. SanlamAllianz’s Geofray Masige described it at the webinar.

How Many Insurance Claims Were Paid in Tanzania in 2025?

TIRA’s director of compliance and actuarial services, Alex Rocky, said insurers settled 80.8% of claims received in 2025. He valued the claims received at about 1.6 trillion shillings (about US$607 million).

What Is TIRA?

The Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) is the country’s insurance regulator. Its director of compliance and actuarial services spoke at the NBC and SanlamAllianz webinar.

Sources: National Bank of Commerce Tanzania, insurance partnership statements at the joint webinar, November 2026; SanlamAllianz Tanzania, statements at the joint webinar, November 2026; Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), 2025 insurance market performance report and statements at the webinar, November 2026; RT market-data provider, USD/TZS exchange rate, 16 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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