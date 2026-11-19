The state’s gold partnership with Barrick is paying large dividends, yet a London legal claim over abuse allegations near North Mara remains undecided.

Photo: Gordon Greenall / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Mining: Tanzania

Tanzania’s seventh Mining and Investment Conference runs from 19 to 21 November 2026 in Dar es Salaam, and New York-listed Barrick Mining Corporation sits at the centre of the government’s pitch to investors. Barrick’s gold partnership with the state paid the biggest dividend of any state-linked entity this year.

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On Tuesday 30 June 2026, Barrick country manager Dr Melkiory Ngido handed President Samia Suluhu Hassan a cheque for 221.907 billion Tanzanian shillings (Sh) at State House, the president’s office in Dar es Salaam. That is about US$84 million at Sh2,644 per US$, the 19 November 2026 rate, and for US investors it shows how much cash one African gold partnership returns to its host state.

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Key Facts Who. Barrick Mining Corporation and the Tanzanian government, partners in Twiga Minerals Corporation.

What. Barrick paid the largest dividend of any state-linked entity, about US$84 million, on 30 June 2026.

Where. The North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines; the conference is in Dar es Salaam.

When. Tanzania’s mining conference runs 19 to 21 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

The state’s gold partnership with Barrick is paying large dividends, yet a London legal claim over abuse allegations near North Mara remains undecided.

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Twiga Minerals Corporation, the joint venture of Barrick and the Government of Tanzania (known as Twiga), was set up in 2019 to run the North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines. In September 2019 Barrick took operational control of North Mara after buying out the minority shareholders of Acacia Mining, the previous operator, and the government holds a 16% interest in each mine while the partners share the economic benefits equally.

In an October 2026 statement, Barrick says it has contributed about US$5.3 billion to Tanzania’s economy since 2019, including US$1.2 billion in 2025, through taxes, royalties, salaries, dividends and local procurement. It adds that more than 90% of its procurement goes to Tanzania-registered companies, and that in 2025 the government named it the country’s top dividend payer and highest contributor to government revenue.

File photo: the former Buzwagi gold mine area beside the road into Kahama, Tanzania, 2023. Photo: Mamatimo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde said in late June 2026 that mining collected Sh1.338 trillion (about US$506 million) in government revenue in the 2025/26 financial year, above its target and up from Sh161 billion (about US$61 million at the same rate) in 2015. The target for 2026/27 is Sh1.4 trillion (about US$530 million), and Mavunde said: “There will be no minerals leaving the country without value addition.”

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The conference theme, “Value-Added Minerals: The Engine of Industrial and Economic Growth”, follows that line, and the Ministry of Minerals organises it with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines. At a press conference on 17 November, Mavunde said 1,715 participants had confirmed, 226 of them from abroad, with more than 57 speakers expected.

The cheque was more than double the Sh93.6 billion (about US$35 million) paid the year before, according to the figures published for Dividend Day, the annual event where state-linked firms hand the president their payouts. Ngido said the jump came from improved operations at North Mara and Bulyanhulu, and that Buzwagi, a former gold mine, is being converted into a special economic zone for industry.

In early October 2026 Tanzania renewed the special mining licences for North Mara for 15 years, Barrick said. North Mara, in Tarime District about 20 km from the Kenyan border, combines the Nyabirama open pit with the Gokona underground mine and processes an average of 8,000 tonnes of ore a day.

Seb Bock, chief executive of Barrick’s Rest of World business, called the renewal “an important milestone for North Mara and for our partnership with Tanzania”. Barrick said the renewal lets it keep investing in the mine, its employees and surrounding communities.

Barrick’s third-quarter 2026 results show group gold production 2% lower than a year earlier, largely because of extreme weather at its Veladero mine in Argentina and delayed access to high-grade material at North Mara. Barrick expects to reach that material in the fourth quarter of 2026, and it listed Bulyanhulu among operations with strong performance.

The strongest counter-view comes from the London law firm Leigh Day, which announced on 9 July 2026 that 30 people living near North Mara allege they or relatives were killed, wounded or tortured by security forces between December 2022 and March 2024. They have joined a legal claim against the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the body that sets standards for the world’s main gold trading hub, which continues to certify North Mara gold as “Good Delivery”, meaning fit to trade in London, under its Responsible Gold standard.

Those claims are on hold behind the High Court trial of two original claimants, the families of two artisanal miners killed in 2019, which began at the High Court in London in October 2026 and has no ruling reported as of 19 November. The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by Tanzanian residents in a separate case in April 2026.

The ministry has not published how much of the conference’s investment talk is signed deals. Its statement has President Hassan opening the event on 19 November and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi closing it on Saturday 21 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who runs the North Mara and Bulyanhulu mines?

Both are run by Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture between Barrick and the Tanzanian government. The partners share the economic benefits equally.

Why does the partnership matter to US investors?

Barrick is listed in New York, so licence terms and mine output in Tanzania can affect its results. The renewed North Mara licence settles one question, while weaker quarterly output raises another.

What is the legal claim over North Mara?

Residents near the mine allege abuse by security forces and have joined a claim against the LBMA. The claims wait for a separate trial.

Sources Barrick Mining Corporation statements of October 2026 and third-quarter 2026 results; Tanzania Ministry of Minerals statement and press conference of 17 November 2026; Minerals Minister Anthony Mavunde, late June 2026; State House Dividend Day 2026; Leigh Day statement of 9 July 2026.

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