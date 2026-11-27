Sudan’s government says a host must be neutral and respect its sovereignty, and that Ethiopia does not meet the test of neutrality. The African Union acknowledged the proposal’s importance but did not endorse it.

File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Diplomacy: Sudan

Sudan’s government on Wednesday 25 November 2026 rejected Ethiopia’s plan to host peace talks for Sudan’s warring sides, a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offered on Tuesday to host the talks in Addis Ababa. In a statement translated from Arabic and carried by the state news agency, the government said it categorically rejects the initiative.

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The African Union Commission, the AU’s secretariat in Addis Ababa, took note of both positions the same day without choosing between them. Sudan’s army has fought the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a rival force, since 15 April 2023, and no venue for talks has been agreed.

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Key Facts Who. Sudan’s government, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the African Union Commission.

What. Sudan rejected Ethiopia’s offer of talks on Wednesday 25 November 2026; the AU took note.

Open. No date, venue or guest list for talks; no public Ethiopian reply found.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 a 5% chance (US$113,292 traded; 27 November, 8:19 a.m. ET).

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT.

Sudan’s government says a host must be neutral and respect its sovereignty, and that Ethiopia does not meet the test of neutrality. The African Union acknowledged the proposal’s importance but did not endorse it.

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Abiy announced the initiative on Tuesday 24 November 2026, inviting all Sudanese parties to an open dialogue hosted and facilitated by Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. He said Ethiopia would stand at an equal distance from all parties.

The offer came weeks after Sudan accused Ethiopia of allowing drone launches from its territory against Sudan, a charge Ethiopia denies. In May, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry called earlier Sudanese accusations “baseless”.

Sudan’s government says Ethiopia backs the RSF, and says it has raised its drone accusations at the United Nations Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, the AU’s body on conflicts. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister’s Office has said that Ethiopia stands at an equal distance from all parties.

In its statement of Wednesday 25 November, the government said a host must be neutral and respect Sudan’s sovereignty before it can accept any role. It said Ethiopia does not meet that condition.

It said the venue, agenda and facilitator of any dialogue are for the Sudanese to choose by consensus and free will. It added that Sudan’s sovereignty and independent decision-making are not subject to bargaining.

File photo, 2015. The African Union Conference Centre in Addis Ababa, part of the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital. Photo: Andrew Moore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The government demanded an independent investigation into the allegations and reserved the right to act “through diplomatic and legal channels”. It also asked the African Union and other regional and international bodies to respect its position and to exclude Ethiopia from any arrangement to host or facilitate a Sudanese dialogue.

The statement also reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to good neighbourly relations, even as it rejected Ethiopia as host. No date, venue or guest list for any talks has been announced, so the question of who could host a dialogue stays open.

Our reports trace the dispute: Sudan Blames Ethiopia, UAE for Drone Strikes on 29 October, Sudan Takes Ethiopia Drone Charge to the UN on 2 November and Ethiopia Expels Sudan’s Consulate Staff on 4 November. Each shows how the argument over Ethiopia’s role built up before Abiy’s offer.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission, said on Wednesday 25 November that he had taken note of Ethiopia’s proposal and of the position of the Sudanese authorities. He acknowledged the proposal’s importance in contributing to ongoing efforts and said any process should be “Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned”.

His statement neither endorsed nor rejected the proposal. It reaffirmed support for the efforts of Évariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi’s president and the African Union’s current chairperson, and for peace that preserves Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Not every Sudanese group shares the government’s view. Sumoud, Sudan’s civilian anti-war coalition led by former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, welcomed the offer on 24 November, as did an administration set up by the RSF-led Tasis alliance.

Our report Sudan Paramilitary Allies Demand Neutrality of 27 November covers a related development on that side. Whether the RSF side’s welcome changes anything for the talks is not known.

The US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, a group called the Quad, proposed a humanitarian truce and ceasefire for Sudan in September 2025. The United States is one of its four members.

At the time of writing we found no public Ethiopian reply to Sudan’s statement, and it is not known whether General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s army leader, will say more. No date has been announced for any next step.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sudan’s government reject?

It rejected Ethiopia’s proposal to host and facilitate a dialogue among Sudanese parties in Addis Ababa. It says a host must be neutral and respect Sudan’s sovereignty.

Did the African Union back Ethiopia’s offer?

No. Its commission acknowledged the proposal’s importance but did not endorse or reject it, and it said any process must be Sudanese-led.

Who could host talks now?

No host, venue or date has been named. Sudan says the choice belongs to Sudanese parties acting by consensus.

Sources Government of Sudan statement of 25 November 2026; Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the Sudan Mediation Proposal, 25 November 2026; Ethiopian Prime Minister’s statement of 24 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error