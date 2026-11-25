The counts are preliminary and differ between groups, and none has been independently verified.

A road bridge across the Nile at Khartoum, pictured in 2010. (Photo: Petr Adam Dohnálek, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SUDAN · WAR · DRONES

On the night of Tuesday 24 November 2026, drones of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck the Sudanese cities of Ed Damazin and Ad-Roseires in Blue Nile state, killing at least 19 civilians, according to two rights groups. A local civic group, the Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, counted at least 14 in a statement on Wednesday 25 November.

Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese lawyers’ rights group, and the Sudanese Human Rights Observatory, a rights monitor, gave matching counts. Both said most of the casualties were in Damazin.

Key Facts Who. Emergency Lawyers and the Sudanese Human Rights Observatory, two rights groups, blame the paramilitary RSF.

What. At least 19 civilians killed and about 20 to 25 wounded; a civic group counts fewer dead.

Where and when. Ed Damazin and Ad-Roseires, Blue Nile state, Sudan, night of Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction platform: 8% chance of a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December (7:09 a.m. ET, 25 November).

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:25 GMT.

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The counts are preliminary and differ between groups, and none has been independently verified.

File photo: the Roseires Dam on the Blue Nile, Blue Nile state, Sudan, April 2012. (Photo: SimonChilly, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The war began on 15 April 2023, when the army under Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief, and the RSF under Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, fell out after a power-sharing deal collapsed. The UN Human Rights Office, the UN’s rights watchdog, reported on 17 November 2026 that at least 2,230 civilians were killed in Sudan between January and October, more than 1,630 of them in drone strikes.

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Blue Nile, which borders Ethiopia and South Sudan, is one of the war’s active fronts. Ed Damazin is the state capital, and Ad-Roseires, home to a large dam on the Blue Nile river, lies nearby.

The civic group said more than 40 attack drones hit homes, residential districts and military sites in the two cities. It counted 15 wounded.

Emergency Lawyers said six women were among the dead and that drones also struck electricity facilities in Damazin and the dam at Roseires. The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory said nearly 25 people were wounded, most of them children, after more than 30 explosive drones hit residential districts in Damazin.

The observatory said 17 members of four families were killed in Damazin and two other people in Roseires. The two groups also differ on the number of drones, the civic group citing more than 40 and the observatory more than 30.

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The civic group said in its statement, translated from Arabic: “preliminary information indicates the death of 14 civilians and the wounding of 15 others.” It blames the RSF and its ally, the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), demands an independent investigation and says killing whole families breaches international humanitarian law, the rules of war.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, shows an 8% chance that Sudan’s civil war reaches a ceasefire by 31 December 2026, though the price for a new buyer is 11 cents on the dollar. US$119,665 has been traded across all outcomes of the market (read at 7:09 a.m. ET, 25 November), and these are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The observatory asks for international sanctions on the RSF and its backers. It warned that further attacks on residential districts could force more people to flee.

The three counts come from the groups themselves, and none has been independently verified. The RSF’s position was not known when this report was published.

Earlier reports cover the displacement from Damazin and Roseires and the RSF claim on Bau. More is in the Sudan coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are Damazin and Roseires?

Both lie in Blue Nile state in south-east Sudan. The state borders Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Who are the RSF?

The Rapid Support Forces are a paramilitary force that has fought Sudan’s army since April 2023. The rebel SPLM-N is its ally in Blue Nile.

Why do the casualty counts differ?

Each group collects its own early reports, and the counts are preliminary. No independent body had confirmed any figure by midday on 25 November.

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Sources: Emergency Lawyers statement, 25 November 2026; Sudanese Human Rights Observatory statement, 25 November 2026; Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative statement, 25 November 2026; UN Human Rights Office report, 17 November 2026; Polymarket, Sudan civil war ceasefire by…?, read 25 November 2026.

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