Ethiopia says it will favour no side, and its offer comes weeks after Sudan accused it of allowing drone launches from its territory.

File photo, February 2019. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaking at a press event in Ethiopia. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Diplomacy: Sudan

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday 24 November 2026 invited every Sudanese party to a peace dialogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. The statement offers to host and facilitate talks among military, political and civilian groups.

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at war since 15 April 2023. Neither had answered the offer when it was reported on Tuesday.

Key Facts Who. Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, speaking to all Sudanese military, political and civilian parties.

What. An offer, reported Tuesday 24 November 2026, to host an open dialogue in Addis Ababa to end the war.

Open. No date, venue or guest list; no reply yet from Sudan’s army or the RSF.

Prediction markets. Polymarket puts a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8% (US$119,665 total volume; 2:27 p.m. ET, 24 November).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

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Ethiopia says it will favour no side, and its offer comes weeks after Sudan accused it of allowing drone launches from its territory.

The statement is addressed to every Sudanese party. It was reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Ethiopia, he said, will keep an equal distance from all parties. It does not intend to advance a political agenda of its own.

The stated aims are to end the war, overcome divisions and reach a national consensus. Once that is done, the talks would turn to the arrangements for the next phase and “a broadly accepted national unity government”.

File photo. Buildings of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, seen from a hill over trees. Photo: Simfan34 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

“At this critical historical juncture, the Ethiopian government is putting forward a sincere and genuine initiative,” Abiy said. “No externally imposed solution can deliver sustainable peace,” he said.

Ethiopia describes the dialogue as comprehensive, inclusive and open, with itself as host and facilitator. The invitation is addressed to military, political and civilian parties alike.

Abiy also recalled 2019, after Sudan’s uprising, when Ethiopia helped bring Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, the army-led body that ran the country, and the civilian opposition together. That effort led to a power-sharing agreement.

The formal constitutional declaration was signed on 17 August 2019 by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change, the main civilian alliance. Abiy travelled to Khartoum in June 2019 to mediate between the two sides.

“Sudan’s peace is Ethiopia’s peace,” Abiy said. He added that Sudan’s security is Ethiopia’s security, and he framed the offer as help from a neighbour rather than a solution imposed from outside.

He appealed to the international community to support Sudanese peace efforts and to intensify humanitarian efforts. He also urged neighbouring countries and regional bodies to back the initiative.

The offer comes at a tense moment between the two governments. Sudan’s government has repeatedly accused Ethiopia, most recently in early November, of allowing drone attacks to be launched from its territory.

That claim has not been independently verified. Sudan has also taken its complaint to the United Nations Security Council, the UN’s top security body, and to the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), the continental body.

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Ethiopia denies supporting the RSF. It has in turn accused Sudan of backing armed groups from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

Drone strikes hit residential buildings in Omdurman and Jebel Awliya, a district south of Khartoum, on Sunday 22 November, and the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said four civilians were killed. The UN has warned that such strikes threaten humanitarian operations in Sudan.

Whether the offer gains traction depends on Sudan’s army, formally the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and on the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti. Neither had answered by Tuesday evening.

His statement leaves the practical questions open: the format, the date, the venue and who would be invited. The war has now lasted more than three and a half years, since 15 April 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly is Ethiopia offering?

A place and a facilitator for talks among all Sudanese groups, in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia says it would not push a political agenda of its own.

Will Sudan’s army and the RSF take part?

That is not yet known, because neither has publicly replied. Sudan’s government has accused Ethiopia of allowing drone launches, which Ethiopia denies.

Why does Ethiopia say it has a stake?

Abiy argues that the two countries’ security is tied together. He presents the offer as help from a neighbour rather than a solution imposed from outside.

More: Sudan news and Ethiopia news.

Sources: Statement of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, 24 November 2026; Government of Ethiopia; statements of the Government of Sudan, October and November 2026.

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