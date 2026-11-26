Trabuco turned down the same job in 2014. This time he said yes, and markets rallied before the announcement was official.

Finance Ministry: Brazil

Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, accepted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s offer to run the Finance Ministry from 2027. The presidential office, known as the Planalto, confirmed the appointment in a note on Thursday 26 November 2026.

For foreign investors, the choice puts a career banker in charge of the budget just as Brazil prepares a new round of spending curbs. The stock market rose 6.07% on Thursday, before the confirmation, and the dollar fell to R$5.74.

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Key Facts Who. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Bradesco’s board chairman and its chief executive from 2009 to 2018.

What. Accepted Lula’s offer to head the Finance Ministry from 2027, confirmed on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Markets. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 6.07%; the dollar closed at R$5.74.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Trabuco turned down the same job in 2014. This time he said yes, and markets rallied before the announcement was official.

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Lula offered Trabuco the post on Monday 23 November, in a meeting outside the president’s official agenda. The dollar was above R$6 at the time.

File photo: the Finance Ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília. (Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Since Lula’s election win in October, investors had been waiting for a finance chief with credibility on spending and debt. The Ibovespa was already up more than 3% by mid-morning on Thursday, before Trabuco travelled to Brasília.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula won the runoff on 25 October, and his fourth term begins in January 2027. Dario Durigan is the current finance minister.

The ministry he inherits is already preparing more cuts. Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on Thursday that new spending measures should reach Congress this year, and that the government aims to raise its primary surplus, the budget balance before interest on public debt, from 0.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) toward 1.5% to 2%.

The Planalto note came shortly after 8 p.m. in Brasília. The IPCA-15 is a mid-month reading of consumer inflation, published before the official monthly figure.

Durigan gave no figures for the new measures. The law Lula signed, Complementary Law 239, is the fiscal-framework law that lets the government freeze more spending in some years to meet its surplus targets.

The choice points away from a spending-led course of the kind parts of Lula’s party prefer, although the government has not said how deep the new cuts will go. The Planalto note gives no start date beyond “2027”.

The Ibovespa closed at 176,799.84 points, and the dollar slipped about 1.3% to R$5.74. A mid-month inflation reading, the IPCA-15, also came in below forecasts.

US exchanges were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday, so Brazilian companies listed in New York, Bradesco among them, did not trade on the news. Those shares can react when New York reopens.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,799.84

+6.07% L 166,696 day range H 177,024 +11.51% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 93% advancing 14 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 -2.92% EUR / BRL 6.20 -4.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.73 -3.04% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +10.50% AZZA3 Financials +10.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +9.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +4.70% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +4.32% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +3.92% ABEV3 Energy +3.82% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -0.96% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,799.84

+6.07%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,563.45

-1.13%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,541.09

+1.20%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% +11.51% 166,684.61 177,024 166,696 — USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% +5.05% 5.82 5.83 5.64 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.19 +4.42% +34.01% 41.36 44.00 42.32 43,533,400 VALE3 58.73 +3.22% -11.79% 56.90 58.73 57.54 18,799,500 ITUB4 42.56 +6.37% +7.31% 40.01 42.56 41.05 27,767,500 BBDC4 15.83 +11.56% -18.90% 14.19 15.83 14.63 99,251,800 BBAS3 16.54 +12.59% -25.56% 14.69 16.54 15.04 54,762,900 B3SA3 16.16 +10.84% +9.86% 14.58 16.17 15.06 40,860,900 ABEV3 16.43 +3.92% +20.19% 15.81 16.43 15.88 31,867,400 WEGE3 51.36 +3.44% +15.68% 49.65 51.98 49.15 9,795,700 PRIO3 62.45 +3.22% +64.39% 60.50 62.45 60.90 5,435,400 SUZB3 54.87 -0.96% +14.65% 55.40 55.98 53.04 8,809,300 RENT3 33.77 +15.18% -24.55% 29.32 34.36 30.52 19,700,000 AZZA3 16.94 +10.50% -42.01% 15.33 17.19 15.65 9,287,000 CSNA3 3.74 +8.41% -56.71% 3.45 3.74 3.55 18,702,800 GGBR4 26.50 +2.47% +38.53% 25.86 26.50 25.70 7,120,700 ENEV3 28.72 +4.32% +42.18% 27.53 28.72 28.02 12,092,000 Largest moves today RENT3

33.77

+15.18% BBAS3

16.54

+12.59% BBDC4

15.83

+11.56% B3SA3

16.16

+10.84% AZZA3

16.94

+10.50% CSNA3

3.74

+8.41% ITUB4

42.56

+6.37% IBOV

176,799.84

+6.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 6.07%, with breadth positive — 14 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Ex-Finance Chief Wants No Lula Post Read →

Investors read the choice as a way to shrink Brazil’s risk premium, the extra yield they demand to hold its assets. A lower premium would ease borrowing costs for the government and for companies.

Durigan, who spoke earlier on Thursday, said the government should send its new spending curbs soon. He also urged Lula to name nominees for the Central Bank and the Supreme Court without delay.

Not everyone in Lula’s camp welcomes the pick. Pedro Uczai, leader of Lula’s Workers’ Party in the Chamber of Deputies, said on Thursday that Trabuco “may not be the best option” (translated).

The central bank held its benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on 4 November, and its next rate meeting is on Wednesday 9 December. A finance minister who lowers the government’s borrowing needs could make room for lower rates.

Trabuco has been here before. In 2014 President Dilma Rousseff offered him the same job, and he declined and recommended Joaquim Levy, who took the post instead.

Trabuco joined Bradesco as a clerk at 17 and became its chief executive in March 2009. He left that post in 2018 to chair the board.

The next test is the 2027 Budget. Congress’s joint budget committee, the panel of senators and deputies that reviews the Budget, has approved the preliminary report and will vote the final text later, as our report on the preliminary Budget vote explains.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Luiz Carlos Trabuco?

A career banker who rose from clerk to chief executive of Bradesco and now chairs its board.

When does Trabuco take office?

The presidential office says he will run the ministry from 2027. It gave no exact date.

Why did Brazilian markets rally?

Investors had been waiting for a finance chief with credibility on spending and debt. They also welcomed an inflation reading below forecasts.

Sources Planalto (presidential office) statement, 26 November 2026; Ibovespa and exchange-rate closes, 26 November 2026; remarks by Finance Minister Dario Durigan, 26 November 2026.

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