Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of Arming Its Foes
Ethiopia's prime minister told lawmakers that Eritrea arms his country's adversaries, while claiming progress on debt, the state railway and the national dialogue.
Politics: Ethiopia
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused Eritrea on Thursday 26 November 2026 of arming forces hostile to Ethiopia. He spoke in Addis Ababa to the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Ethiopia’s lower house of parliament.
The charge touches security in the Horn of Africa, beside the Red Sea shipping lanes. Ethiopia has no coastline, so ports and sea routes shape its dealings with Asmara, Eritrea’s capital.
Key Facts
- Who. Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, speaking to the lower house of parliament.
- What. He accused Eritrea of arming Ethiopia’s foes and said debt risk fell to medium.
- When. Thursday 26 November 2026, Addis Ababa.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket bets give 10.3% that Abiy leaves office in 2026 (26 Nov, 3 p.m. ET).
- As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.
Ethiopia’s prime minister told lawmakers that Eritrea arms his country’s adversaries, while claiming progress on debt, the state railway and the national dialogue.
Abiy first presented the government’s priorities and the results of the first quarter of the new budget year, then answered members’ questions. The House later approved a motion backing President Taye Atske Selassie’s opening speech.
On Eritrea, Abiy said its government supplies weapons to groups opposed to Ethiopia and serves as a logistics route for arms. He named two demands: stop arming those groups, and pursue joint development.
He warned that if the leadership of Eritrea’s ruling party, which he calls “Shabia”, persists in an “incorrigible mistake”, the consequences will fall on Eritrea. Abiy said Ethiopia had offered electricity at domestic rates and cooperation on roads and ports, and that Eritrea declined.
He dated the turn in relations to Eritrean forces entering Tigray, Ethiopia’s northern region, and to Eritrea’s reaction to the Pretoria Agreement. That November 2022 deal ended the Tigray war, and no Eritrean reply had been found by the evening of 26 November.
On the economy, Abiy said reforms of recent years helped Ethiopia withstand shocks. He cited an International Monetary Fund projection that world growth this year will not exceed 3.1%, and growth in sub-Saharan Africa about 4.3%.
For the first time, he said, Ethiopia tried to spend within its revenue without asking for extra loans. About 88 billion birr (about US$546 million at 161.2 birr per dollar on 26 November 2026) of that spending went to debt payments.
Abiy said Ethiopia’s overall debt risk level moved this year from high to medium, earlier than planned. He called it a big success of the reform, but no IMF or finance ministry document confirming the new rating could be opened.
Abiy said profit at the Ethio-Djibouti Railway Corporation, which runs the electrified line from Addis Ababa to the port of Djibouti, rose from 3.4 billion birr (about US$21 million) to 43 billion birr (about US$267 million). He gave no accounting period for either figure.
Freight reached 4.3 million tonnes, he said, and at least 95% of coffee exports and 25% of fertiliser imports move by rail. Nearly 100 km of new railway is being built with domestic capacity, which Abiy called “a major achievement”.
Abiy said the government is firmly committed to applying the recommendations of the national dialogue. More than 100,000 citizens took part over four years, and nearly 4,000 delegates met for 46 days.
Some recommendations need policy, some administrative action and some constitutional amendments, he said. He did not say which ones would need constitutional change.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, had US$13,174 traded on “Abiy Ahmed out as Prime Minister of Ethiopia in 2026?” as of 26 November 2026 (3 p.m. ET). It priced a departure at 10.3%.
Prices are bets, not polls.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Abiy want from Eritrea?
He wants Eritrea to stop arming and supporting groups opposed to Ethiopia and to pursue joint development instead.
Is Ethiopia’s lower debt risk confirmed?
Not independently. The rating change is Abiy’s claim, and no IMF or finance ministry document confirming it could be opened.
Why does the railway matter for coffee buyers?
Most coffee exports travel on it to the port, so its performance affects shipments to buyers abroad, including in the United States.
More: Ethiopia news
Horn of Africa and the Red Sea
- Horn of Africa 2026: Why It Matters and Who Backs Whom
- Ethiopia’s Neighbors Explained, Ports, Eritrea, Somalia
- Eritrea Explained 2026, a Red Sea Country Guide
- Somalia Explained: Al-Shabaab, Somaliland, the Ports and the Fight Over a 2026 Vote
Sources
Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives, session of 26 November 2026, remarks of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Ethio-Djibouti Railway Corporation figures as presented by the Prime Minister (no URL); RT USD/ETB, 26 November 2026
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