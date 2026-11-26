A French president’s harsh words land on a trade fight that already keeps Brazilian meat out of Europe. Brazil’s government has now answered.

Trade: Brazil and the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron called Brazilian beef “doped” on Wednesday 25 November 2026, in remarks to French farm representatives at the Élysée Palace, the French president’s office in Paris. The comment came 12 weeks into a European Union suspension of Brazilian meat and other animal products.

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Brazil’s agriculture and foreign ministries replied on Thursday that the remark spreads “disinformation”, and Brazil’s meat exporters’ association, Abiec, called it protectionist. The EU is due to revisit part of the ban in December.

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Key Facts What. Macron called Brazilian beef “doped” on 25 November; Brazil’s government calls the remark disinformation.

Ban. EU has barred Brazilian animal products since Thursday 3 September 2026; Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay are exempt.

Next. EU states are due to revisit Brazilian poultry and honey in December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

A French president’s harsh words land on a trade fight that already keeps Brazilian meat out of Europe. Brazil’s government has now answered.

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The EU suspended imports of animal products from Brazil on Thursday 3 September 2026. Brussels judged that Brazil’s controls on antimicrobials, drugs such as antibiotics used in livestock, were not strong enough for EU rules.

The Brazilian note says Brazil has been a safe supplier of animal protein to the EU for decades. Brussels has said the measure reflects doubts about Brazil’s controls, not specific irregularities found in its meat.

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The suspension covers beef, poultry, eggs, honey and other animal products. EU rules ban the use of certain veterinary drugs to promote animal growth, which is the focus of the dispute.

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The remark came amid French resistance to the EU–Mercosur trade agreement, a pact between the EU and a South American bloc that includes Brazil. In his words, the “doped meat, so to speak”, meaning Mercosur meat and “especially Brazilian”, “ended up being banned” (translated).

The Mercosur treaty would cut tariffs and widen trade between the two blocs. French farmers oppose it because they fear competition from South American producers, especially in meat.

Brazil is the only Mercosur member hit by the suspension. Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay can still sell animal products to the EU’s 27 members.

The EU’s standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed postponed a vote on letting Brazilian poultry and honey back in on 17 November. The question is due to return in December.

In a joint note, Brazil’s agriculture and foreign ministries said the remark spreads “disinformation” and that using the EU’s health demands to limit Brazilian products is protectionism contrary to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The ministries also said Brazil sells meat to 177 markets and that a recent EU audit of its poultry and honey chains reached favourable conclusions.

The ministries urged France to “revisit its position”, citing the strategic partnership between the two countries (translated). They said the bilateral relationship should rest on mutual respect.

Abiec, Brazil’s meat exporters’ association, said “doped meat” does not match the sanitary reality of Brazilian production, and called the EU measure “political and protectionist” (translated). Abiec speaks for Brazilian beef exporters.

The ministries’ note adds that Brazilian farms meet environmental rules often stricter than Europe’s, including a legal duty to preserve native vegetation on up to 80% of a property. It says Brazil reserves the right to use the instruments available to defend its producers and exporters.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), which speaks for poultry and pork producers, called it “grave and unacceptable” for a head of state to use untruths without technical basis (translated). It said a recent European Commission audit of Brazilian poultry controls found them adequate.

Macron’s comment drew an immediate reaction from Brazil’s industry groups on Thursday. The ministries’ joint note followed that evening, at 7:11 p.m. Brasília time.

French politics has targeted Brazilian beef before. In November 2024, the chief executive of the French retailer Carrefour pledged to stop selling Mercosur meat, and Brazilian industry groups protested.

The committee’s decision on poultry and honey is a technical step, so the open question is whether Macron’s language changes any member state’s vote. The Brazilian ministries say the recent EU audit of those two chains favoured Brazil.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazilian beef banned in the EU?

The EU has suspended imports of Brazilian meat and other animal products. A vote on letting poultry and honey back in has been postponed to December.

What did Brazil’s government say?

Its agriculture and foreign ministries called the remark disinformation and protectionist. They urged France to reconsider.

Sources Remarks by President Emmanuel Macron to French farm representatives, Élysée Palace, 25 November 2026; joint note of Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published 26 November 2026 on gov.br; statements by Abiec and ABPA, 26 November 2026; EU suspension of Brazilian animal products, effective 3 September 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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