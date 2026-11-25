Passengers, not inspectors, lifted Ethiopian into the top rating tier. It is the only African airline on APEX’s list of 50 five-star carriers.

An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777 freighter in flight (file photo). Photo: Danielaregay / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Aviation

Ethiopian Airlines, the Addis Ababa-based national carrier that calls itself Africa’s leading airline, has won the top tier of the global passenger-rating scheme run by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. It said in a release dated Friday 20 November 2026 that it received the APEX 2027 Five-Star Global Airline award, plus APEX’s Best Overall Airline in Africa award, at the APEX FTE EXPO 2026, an airline-industry trade show in Singapore.

For US travellers the news matters because Ethiopian is a main gateway to Africa, and it announced on 17 March 2026 that direct flights to Atlanta would resume on 21 May 2026. The rating is built from passenger scores, so it tells readers how travellers felt, not how an inspector judged the airline.

Key Facts Who. Ethiopian Airlines, which calls itself Africa’s leading airline, and APEX, the airline passenger-experience body.

What. Won the APEX 2027 Five Star Global rating after holding Four Star Global in the 2026 edition.

Where. APEX FTE EXPO 2026, an industry trade show in Singapore.

When. Ethiopian’s release is dated Friday 20 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

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Passengers, not inspectors, lifted Ethiopian into the top rating tier. It is the only African airline on APEX’s list of 50 five-star carriers.

APEX says its ratings rest on verified feedback collected through TripIt, a trip-organising app owned by the software firm SAP Concur. Its ratings page says the scheme covers more than one million verified flight ratings across 722 airlines worldwide, and that an outside auditing company certifies the results.

Passengers give an overall five-star score and can also rate seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi, the page says. It does not explain how the scores are weighted or combined, and Ethiopian’s own release says only that the awards are “based on verified passenger ratings.”

Ethiopian held APEX’s Four Star Global rating before this step up, according to its own releases for the 2025 and 2026 editions. Chief executive Mesfin Tasew said on 18 November 2024: “We are truly honored to receive the prestigious ‘Four-Star Global Airline’ title once again.”

An Ethiopian Airlines jet at a gate of Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa’s main airport. (File photo, December 2024, Captain Raju, CC0, Wikimedia Commons)

APEX’s current list for 2027 names 50 airlines in its three Five Star groups, called Global, Major and Regional: 34 Global, 15 Major and one Regional. The Global group includes the US carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, while Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and JetBlue sit among the Major airlines.

Six other African national carriers hold Four Star Major status on the same list: EgyptAir, Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc, Kenya Airways, RwandAir, South African Airways and Air Mauritius. That leaves Ethiopian as the only African airline on the Five Star list.

Mesfin Tasew, chief executive of Ethiopian Airlines Group, said in the 20 November release: “We are deeply honoured to receive the APEX 2027 Five-Star Global Airline recognition, alongside the Best Overall Airline in Africa award.” He credited the “collective commitment and hard work of our employees, partners, and stakeholders.”

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It is not Ethiopian’s first APEX Africa title this year. APEX Group CEO Dr Joe Leader said on 4 May 2026, when the 2026 Best Airline in Africa award was handed over in Addis Ababa, that it “reflects the voice of verified passengers at scale.”

APEX said the 2026 Best Airline in Africa award was handed over at Ethiopian’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, during a meeting of the APEX board. Ethiopian’s 20 November release pairs the Africa title with the five-star rating.

Ethiopian’s release adds that Skytrax, an airline-rating firm, named it Best Airline in Africa for the ninth consecutive year at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards. The airline says it flies to more than 160 destinations on five continents.

On US service, Ethiopian said on 17 March 2026 that direct flights between Addis Ababa and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport would resume on 21 May 2026, after being halted since February. Mesfin Tasew called Atlanta “one of the most vibrant markets in the United States.”

The 20 November release does not give the passenger count behind Ethiopian’s score or its star-level threshold. Neither APEX nor Ethiopian has published a date for the next ratings round in the pages reviewed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a Five Star rating mean?

It places an airline in APEX’s top group on passenger scores gathered through TripIt. It is not a technical inspection of the airline.

Is Ethiopian the only African airline with five stars?

On APEX’s 2027 list, yes. The other African airlines named there are rated Four Star.

Can US travellers fly Ethiopian direct?

Ethiopian announced direct Atlanta service from May 2026. Travellers should check the airline’s schedule for current flights.

Sources Ethiopian Airlines press release, Addis Ababa, 20 November 2026; APEX, Current APEX Four Star and Five Star Recipients (2027) and APEX Five Star and Four Star Airline Awards methodology page; APEX, Ethiopian Airlines Receives APEX Best Airline in Africa Award, 4 May 2026; Ethiopian Airlines press releases of 17 March 2026 (Atlanta) and 18 November 2024 (Four-Star award)

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