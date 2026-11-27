Tasis wants the Quintet to treat it as a political partner. The Quintet has refused to recognise its parallel government, and the account of the meeting comes mainly from Tasis.

File photo, 2015. The African Union Conference Centre in Addis Ababa, part of the African Union headquarters. (Photo: Andrew Moore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Sudan: Diplomacy

The Sudan Founding Alliance, known as Tasis, met a five-body diplomatic group called the Quintet at African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Tasis, the political arm of a parallel government declared by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), says it demanded that the Quintet stay neutral.

Tasis also says both sides agreed to send a Quintet delegation to Nyala, capital of South Darfur. The Quintet groups the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the Arab League and IGAD, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a regional bloc.

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Key Facts Who. Tasis, the RSF’s political arm, and the Quintet of five international bodies.

What. Tasis demanded neutrality in Addis Ababa on 25 November and says a Nyala visit was agreed.

Not known. How the Quintet answers Tasis’s account, and when any Nyala visit would happen.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 5.0%, as of 01:04 ET, 27 November.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.

Tasis wants the Quintet to treat it as a political partner. The Quintet has refused to recognise its parallel government, and the account of the meeting comes mainly from Tasis.

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Tasis announced its parallel government on 26 July 2025. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who commands the RSF, was sworn in as head of its presidential council on 30 August 2025.

The army-led government in Khartoum rejects Tasis and its parallel government. The Quintet, for its part, has not recognised that government.

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Al-Tahir Hajar, a member of the Tasis presidential council who led its delegation, used his opening speech to criticise the Quintet’s refusal to recognise any parallel government. He called the Khartoum authority, the army-led government, “illegitimate”.

Tasis sources describe “sharp differences” in the talks. They say the alliance objected to Mohamed Belaiche, head of the African Union liaison office in Sudan, and accuse him of clear support for the authorities in Khartoum.

Tasis spokesman Ahmed Tugud Lissan said both sides agreed on the importance of moving the political process forward. According to him, the Quintet acknowledged the importance of the issues Tasis raised.

Tasis also warned that contradictory statements among Quintet members hurt its cohesion. It asked the Quintet to clarify its stance on the Quad statement of 12 September 2025, a joint Sudan roadmap from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates that Tasis calls acceptable.

File photo: a street in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, Sudan. (Photo: Leovdvxxx, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Tasis says the Nyala visit would let Quintet officials meet alliance leaders and see conditions in the areas it controls. No date has been given, and we have not found a public comment from the Quintet on the plan.

At the UN noon briefing on Wednesday 25 November, spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Pekka Haavisto, the Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Sudan, took part in consultations the Quintet organised with Tasis. He said the session let the sides discuss the worsening security and humanitarian situation on the ground.

Dujarric described the talks as part of the Quintet’s continuing outreach to Sudanese political and civil forces. He said the aim is an inclusive dialogue led by Sudanese.

Hajar also said some Quintet members were playing negative roles that raise doubts about their neutrality. He said Tasis does not close the door on dialogue.

Hajar wrote on Facebook after the meetings that his remarks were not opposition to peace. He said they aim at conditions for a serious process that addresses root causes.

At the same briefing the UN said drone strikes hit several locations in Blue Nile state, including Ed Damazin and Rusayris. Local sources reported to it that about 17 civilians were killed in Ed Damazin.

Two points stay open: when a Quintet delegation would travel to Nyala, and how the Quintet answers Tasis on the Quad statement. Neither has a date or a public reply.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 5.0%, with US$113,287 traded on this outcome (US$217,825 across the whole event) as of 01:04 ET on 27 November 2026. These are bets, not polls, and the price says nothing about what either side intends.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tasis?

Tasis is the Sudan Founding Alliance, the political arm of the parallel government declared by the paramilitary RSF. The army-led government in Khartoum rejects it.

What is the Quintet?

It is a joint mechanism of the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Arab League and IGAD. It works to push Sudan’s warring sides toward talks.

Will the Quintet visit Nyala?

Tasis says it was agreed, but no date has been given and the Quintet has not publicly confirmed it.

Sources Statements by the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasis), its spokesman Ahmed Tugud Lissan and Presidential Council member Al-Tahir Hajar, including Hajar’s Facebook post, 25 to 26 November 2026; UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, noon briefing, 25 November 2026; Tasis announcements of 26 July and 30 August 2025; joint statement of the Quad (United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates), 12 September 2025.

Connected Coverage More: Sudan news

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