The Senate cleared the bill with votes to spare, but the real test now moves to the lower house, where the government still has to count its support.

Entrance atrium of the Palace of the National Congress in Buenos Aires. Photo: Chamber of Deputies of Argentina, public domain, Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Argentina

Argentina’s Senate voted 43 to 29 on Thursday 26 November 2026 to suspend the country’s party primaries for the 2027 election. The bill, backed by President Javier Milei’s government, now goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house.

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The primaries, known as PASO, are open, simultaneous and mandatory contests in which all voters choose party candidates before the general election. Without them, parties and alliances will pick their candidates under their own charters and rules.

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Key Facts Vote. Argentina’s Senate passed the electoral reform bill 43 to 29, suspending the PASO party primaries for 2027.

Next. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, must also pass it; no date is set.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Javier Milei a 45% chance of winning the presidency (26 November, 11:02 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The Senate cleared the bill with votes to spare, but the real test now moves to the lower house, where the government still has to count its support.

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Argentina created the PASO under Law 26.571, a 2009 political reform, and the committee text signed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 by 11 senators, three of them with reservations, suspends them “during the year 2027” in article 17. The government’s original proposal was to abolish them, and it dropped colectoras, lists that let several candidates share one ballot, before the committee signed.

The committee text makes the suspension one-time, and it lapses after the 2027 process. The same step was taken in 2025, when the primaries were suspended for one election.

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Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace in Buenos Aires (File photo).

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Argentina’s 2027 presidential race will decide who leads the country after Milei’s first term, and the rules for choosing candidates shape how the opposition and Milei’s own coalition pick theirs. Opposition senators say the change helps the president avoid a challenge inside his own camp.

The roll call shows the government built its majority from several camps. In favour were La Libertad Avanza, Milei’s party, with 21 votes, the Radical Civic Union (UCR), a centrist party known as the Radicals, with 10, PRO, the conservative party of former president Mauricio Macri, with 3, and provincial blocs with 9.

Against were the Peronist bloc, followers of the movement founded by Juan Perón and the main opposition, with 22 votes and four smaller blocs with 7. All 72 senators voted, and the bill needed an absolute majority of 37.

Patricia Bullrich, who leads the governing party’s bloc in the Senate, said on Thursday that the PASO “were born promising competition”, yet in three of the four general elections Peronism “did not compete against anyone”. She added that “if I had to decide right now, it would not just be suspending, it would be eliminating” them in favour of open party primaries on a different date.

Maximiliano Abad, a UCR senator, said he backs the suspension because “it is a request of the Radical governors”. He called Ficha Limpia, the clean-record rule, “a historic flag of my party” and said “this is not proscription, it is not against anyone, it is an institutional response against impunity”.

Ficha Limpia, meaning “clean record”, bars anyone convicted of an intentional crime, with the conviction confirmed on appeal, from running for office. A conviction confirmed during the election year takes effect only after that election, and courts must report such sentences within 24 hours to a public registry run by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE), the country’s electoral authority.

Agustín Coto, a governing party senator who chairs the Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the final text has three chapters, the first adding digital party membership and Ficha Limpia. The committee text has 25 articles, and only its transitional rules, including the suspension, expire.

The bill also ends the mandatory presidential debate in the first round, in place since 2016 and used in 2019 and 2023. The CNE would instead organise a debate between the two runoff candidates in the ten days before a runoff.

It suspends the election of Argentina’s members of the Mercosur Parliament, the assembly of the South American trade bloc. Public shows and the sale of alcohol may go ahead on election day, ending the electoral-silence ban on them.

José Mayans, who leads the Peronist bloc, called the bill “a pretence, one more lie of the government and one more improvisation of the Milei government”. Daniel Bensusán, a Peronist senator from La Pampa, said the government wanted the reform “to eliminate the PASO and, since it could not, it suspends them”.

Bensusán said Milei does not want internal contests because he fears an outsider could win inside his party or alliance. He warned that if the suspension passes, Peronism “will have hundreds of presidential candidates”.

Edith Terenzi, a senator for Chubut, backs the suspension but said a comprehensive electoral reform remains pending. Without the primaries, the National Electoral Chamber publishes the recalculated calendar for the process.

The government must now find the votes in the Chamber of Deputies, which is debating the 2027 budget in the meantime. No date has been set for that vote.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the PASO primaries?

They are mandatory primaries in which all voters choose party candidates before the general election. The bill pauses them for the 2027 process only.

What happens next?

The Chamber of Deputies must also pass the bill before it becomes law. The government has to find enough votes there, and no date has been set.

What is Ficha Limpia?

It bars people convicted of an intentional crime, once confirmed on appeal, from running for office. Senator Maximiliano Abad calls it an institutional response against impunity.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money, prices its market “Argentina Presidential Election Winner” at 45.0% for Javier Milei, 26.5% for Axel Kicillof, about 15% for Sergio Massa and about 5% for Patricia Bullrich. About US$1.66 million has been traded as of 11:02 p.m. ET on Thursday 26 November 2026 (04:02 GMT on 27 November), and the prices are implied probabilities from bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error