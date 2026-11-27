COSTA RICA · ECONOMY

Costa Rica’s central bank, the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR), cut its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, or 25 basis points, to 2.75% a year on Thursday 26 November 2026. The cut comes as consumer prices are rising again after a long slump, and the new rate takes effect on Friday 27 November 2026.

The monetary policy rate, known as the TPM, is the main reference for loans and deposits in colones, Costa Rica’s currency. The bank’s board of directors voted unanimously for the cut.

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Key Facts What The central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, effective 27 November.

Why Inflation expectations near 2% sit below the bank’s 3% target, and risks to its projection lean downward.

Trend Prices rose 0.55% in the year to October, after 16 months of falling prices.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT

The central bank is easing because it fears that low inflation expectations could hold prices below target, even as prices begin to rise.

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Róger Madrigal, the bank’s president, told a press conference on Thursday afternoon that inflation expectations weighed most on the decision. They stand near 2% for the medium and long term, below the 3% target.

“In a flexible inflation-targeting scheme, the formation of expectations is decisive,” Madrigal said, in our translation from Spanish. He added that a policy response consistent with the target “must help realign inflation expectations and thus preserve the credibility of the central bank”.

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Consumer prices rose 0.55% in the year to October 2026, according to INEC, the national statistics institute, after 0.34% in September. September’s reading ended a run of 16 consecutive months of falling prices.

The bank says inflation has stayed below its 3% target for 42 consecutive months. It also sits below the bottom of the bank’s tolerance range, one percentage point either side of the target, and last stood inside that range in April 2023.

The cut is the second of 2026, after the July cut to 3.00%, and takes the rate down by 50 basis points from 3.25%. It was the last of the BCCR’s six policy meetings this year.

The BCCR expects headline inflation to rise in the last quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, because of the delayed effect of earlier oil and grain price rises. Core inflation, which strips out the most volatile prices, would also rise, but by less, and the bank sees no general pass-through to other prices so far.

“There will be a little more inflation (with the cut), and this will affect expectations, which could be unanchored,” Madrigal said, in our translation. He said the board still found room to cut, because monetary policy works with a lag and the cut would not affect inflation in those two quarters.

File photo, 2023. The Banco Central de Costa Rica building in San José. Photo: MyCatIsAChonk, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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From the second quarter of 2027 the bank projects inflation to rise gradually to values close to, but below, 3%. Madrigal stressed that the risks to that projection lean to the downside, which the BCCR says justified the cut.

The board also weighed upside risks: El Niño, a recurring weather phenomenon, ample liquidity (cash) in the financial system, and a widening gap between domestic and international interest rates. That gap could change how investors split their portfolios, the bank says.

Since the September meeting, international prices of most basic grains and of hydrocarbons have fallen, the bank said in its statement. Uncertainty has moderated but remains high.

Mauricio Moya, head of market investments at the Costa Rican brokerage Mercado de Valores, said inflation stays low and economic activity keeps slowing, which opened room for a cut. “The effect of this adjustment on economic activity will not be immediate and will depend on its transmission to the interest rates of the financial system,” he added, in our translation.

Changes in the policy rate typically show up in the Tasa Básica Pasiva, the average rate banks pay on deposits, about six months later. The BCCR says it will keep watching inflation, its drivers and the risks, and will adjust the rate in whichever direction conditions require.

For US readers, the BCCR’s reference rates for 26 November 2026 were 440.90 colones to buy and 445.95 to sell one US dollar. The policy rate is the main reference for colón loans and deposits, so the cut matters most to people who borrow or save in colones.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Costa Rica’s central bank cut the rate?

It says inflation expectations near 2% sit below its 3% target and that risks to its projection lean downward. It also weighed upside risks from El Niño and ample liquidity.

Will borrowing get cheaper straight away?

Not immediately. The central bank says changes in the policy rate usually reach deposit rates after about six months.

Will inflation rise after the cut?

The bank expects inflation to rise anyway in the coming quarters, and its president said the cut itself would add a little. It projects inflation to approach, but stay below, the 3% target from the second quarter of 2027.

Sources: Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR, the central bank), monetary policy statement and press conference of 26 November 2026 (https://www.bccr.fi.cr); BCCR board decision of 24 July 2026; Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC, the statistics institute), consumer price index for October 2026, published 6 November 2026.

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