One bank’s public board shows how far a dollar’s price in Ethiopia can sit above the price banks pay the central bank. We found no explanation for the gap.

The skyline of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital and the seat of the African Union, in an undated file photo. It does not show any event in this story. Photo: Simfan34 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

ETHIOPIA · CURRENCY

Bunna Bank, a private commercial bank in Addis Ababa, quoted 165.6915 birr (Ethiopia’s currency) to buy a US dollar in cash at about 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday 25 November 2026, according to its public rate board. Set against the 160.73 birr weighted average (winning bids weighted by size) of Ethiopia’s central bank auction on 24 November, where banks bid for dollars, that is a gap of 3.1%.

For Americans sending dollars to family, travelling in Ethiopia or paying Ethiopian suppliers, the birr amount can differ by bank and by cash versus transfer. The auction rate is what banks pay the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), the central bank, not what a customer sees.

Key Facts Who Bunna Bank, a private Ethiopian bank, publishes its dollar rates on a public board.

What Its cash rates were 165.6915 birr to buy a dollar and 169.0053 to sell one.

Gap Its cash buy rate is 3.1% above the central bank’s 24 November auction average.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

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One bank’s public board shows how far a dollar’s price in Ethiopia can sit above the price banks pay the central bank. We found no explanation for the gap.

At the National Bank of Ethiopia’s 33rd auction on Tuesday 24 November 2026, banks bid US$160.76 million for the US$140 million on offer. Thirty-two banks bid and 28 won dollars, at a weighted average of 160.73 birr per dollar.

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The cut-off rate, the lowest winning bid, was 159.40 birr, so Bunna’s cash buy rate sits 6.29 birr above it. The 27 October auction averaged 159.70 birr, as our report on the birr near 160 per dollar noted, so the average has risen about one birr in four weeks.

File photo. A section of the Addis Ababa light rail line, December 2015. Photo: Ludger Heide / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Bunna’s transaction rates, used for non-cash deals, were 162.3265 birr to buy and 165.573 to sell at the same time, its board shows. Set against the 24 November average, the non-cash buy rate sits 1.0% above it, and the 169.0053 cash sell rate 5.1% above it.

The NBE’s FX Sale Auction page records an average of 138.2555 birr on 5 August 2025, in auction number 9, and 154.3993 on 2 December 2025, in number 11. Against the latest result, a dollar now costs 4.1% more birr than on 2 December 2025 and 16.3% more than on 5 August 2025.

The NBE says its reform programme began in July 2024 and that its foreign-exchange auctions are intended to “ensure continued stability in Ethiopia’s foreign exchange market”. Our report on a record low for the birr and a one-day central bank sale shows how sharply the currency moved earlier in that period.

On Tuesday 3 November the NBE’s Monetary Policy Committee, its rate-setting panel, kept the policy rate, its benchmark interest rate, at 16% with a corridor, a band around it, of plus or minus 300 basis points, or 3 percentage points, as our report on the rate decision described. The committee said that “maintaining tight monetary policy stance is indispensable to achieve NBE’s medium term goal of single-digit inflation.”

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The committee said inflation “has begun to ease from a supply-driven peak, but at 14.9 percent in September it remains far above the Bank’s single-digit goal”. It expects headline inflation, the overall rise in consumer prices across the economy, to decline but stay in double digits over its six-month forecast horizon.

Treasury bill yields (the return on short-term government debt) and interbank rates, the rates banks charge each other, have been negative in real terms since May 2026, meaning they sit below inflation. Commercial banks’ lending and deposit rates did not change from the previous quarter, the committee said.

The NBE’s own auction page did not list the 24 November result when we looked, and we do not know Bunna’s rate on other days. We did not check other banks’ boards, so we cannot compare them with Bunna.

We cannot say why Bunna’s quote is higher than the auction price, and we do not rank banks. The committee meets next at the end of January 2027, or earlier if conditions warrant, and our Ethiopia coverage will follow its decision and any new auction results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bunna Bank’s dollar rate higher than the auction rate?

We found no explanation from Bunna or the NBE. The auction sets what banks pay the central bank, while each bank publishes its own customer rates.

Is the cash rate the same as the transfer rate?

No. Bunna’s board lists separate cash and non-cash rates, so the birr amount depends on how the deal is done.

When does the central bank next decide on interest rates?

Its Monetary Policy Committee meets at the end of January 2027, or earlier if conditions warrant. It left the rate unchanged at its last meeting.

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Sources: Bunna Bank public exchange-rate board, 25 November 2026; National Bank of Ethiopia, FX auction results of 24 November 2026 and FX Sale Auction page; National Bank of Ethiopia, Monetary Policy Committee press release no. 8, 3 November 2026.

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