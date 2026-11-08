Egypt Train Crash Kills 7, Injures 112

Two passenger trains collided on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in Al Ayat, a town in Giza province south of Cairo, and Egypt’s Health Ministry says at least seven people died and 112 were injured. The figures changed during the day.

For travellers in Egypt, the immediate effect is disruption on the Cairo-Aswan line, where the state rail operator, Egyptian National Railways, says crews are clearing the wreckage. Anyone planning a rail journey in the south should check with the operator before travelling.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Two passenger trains collided on Sunday, 8 November 2026, in Al Ayat, Giza province, south of Cairo.

Toll. At least 7 people died and 112 were injured; the figures could still change.

Trains. A train from Giza to Fayoum, south-west of Cairo, struck the rear of a train bound for Aswan, in the far south.

Response. Egypt’s Public Prosecution, the state’s investigating body, opened an inquiry; President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi demanded accountability.

Cause. The cause of the collision has not been established.

A Giza-Fayoum train hit the back of a train bound for Aswan, and prosecutors are now working out how it happened.

What Happened at Al Ayat

The state railway authority, Egyptian National Railways, said a train running from Giza to Fayoum hit the rear of another running from Cairo to Aswan. Several carriages derailed in the collision.

Egypt’s Health Ministry first counted four dead and 88 injured, then raised the figures to seven dead and 112 injured as rescue work went on. It gave both counts on Sunday.

File photo. The Giza pyramids, in the province where the crash happened. Photo: Ricardo Liberato, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What Officials Are Doing

Egypt’s Public Prosecution, the state’s investigating body, opened an investigation, and a team inspected the site and asked a railway technical committee to establish why the carriages derailed. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on social media that he had ordered medical care for the victims, a faster investigation and accountability for anyone found negligent.

The railway company sent cranes and specialist crews to remove the wreckage and move the damaged carriages. It said it was working to restore traffic on the Cairo-Aswan line in both directions.

What It Means for You

Travellers with rail tickets on the Cairo-Aswan line in the coming days should confirm schedules with Egyptian National Railways or their tour operator. Delays are possible while the line is cleared and inspected.

For wider context on the country, see our Egypt coverage and our report on Egypt’s inflation in October. We will report the cause when prosecutors announce it.

What Is Not Known

By Sunday evening officials had not publicly explained how the collision happened. No one has been named as responsible.

The final toll may change, because some of the injured were still being treated. We will correct this page if the official figures are revised.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Egypt train crash?

Egypt’s Health Ministry says at least seven people died and 112 were injured on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The figures could still change.

Where did the Egypt train collision happen?

It happened near Al Ayat, in Giza province, south of Cairo. A train from Giza to Fayoum struck the rear of a train from Cairo to Aswan.

What caused the Egypt train crash?

The cause has not been established. Egypt’s Public Prosecution opened an investigation, and President Sisi ordered it to be speeded up.

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