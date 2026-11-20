Mexico’s most populous state has put a bigger budget before its legislators and says it will raise no taxes and borrow nothing new to pay for it.

The State of Mexico Government Palace in central Toluca, the city where the federal appeals court that ruled on the El Jardinero case is based. (Photo: Juan Carlos Fonseca Mata, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Mexico

The government of the State of Mexico, the country’s most populous state, handed its 2027 spending plan to the state congress on Thursday 19 November 2026. The package totals MXN 433.8 billion (about US$22.8 billion), according to El Financiero, a Mexico City business newspaper.

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The state borders Mexico City and had about 17 million residents in the 2020 census of INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute. Its government promises no new taxes and no new debt for a fourth year running, a pledge that matters to lenders.

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Key Facts Who. Governor Delfina Gómez Álvarez’s government of the State of Mexico, next to the capital.

What. A 2027 budget of MXN 433.8 billion (about US$22.8 billion), 5.7% above the previous year.

Where. Delivered to the LXII Legislature, the state congress, in Toluca, the state capital.

When. Delivered Thursday 19 November 2026; no vote date has been given.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

Mexico’s most populous state has put a bigger budget before its legislators and says it will raise no taxes and borrow nothing new to pay for it.

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Governor Delfina Gómez Álvarez’s government delivered the package to the LXII Legislature, as the state congress is formally known, at the state congress in Toluca, the state capital. Horacio Duarte Olivares, the state secretary-general of government, and Óscar Flores Jiménez, the state finance secretary, handed it over.

The figures below follow El Financiero’s account of the package, published on 19 November 2026. The state’s own budget documents were not consulted for this report.

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The total of MXN 433.8 billion (about US$22.8 billion at 19.05 pesos per US$, the rate of the market-data provider RT on 20 November 2026) is 5.7% above the previous year’s budget. By simple arithmetic that implies a previous budget of about MXN 410 billion (about US$21.5 billion).

Programmable spending, which covers health, education, infrastructure, security and social welfare, takes MXN 344.9 billion (about US$18.1 billion). Non-programmable spending, meaning financial obligations and transfers to municipalities, accounts for MXN 88.9 billion (about US$4.7 billion).

Valle de Bravo, a lakeside town and marina in the State of Mexico. (File photo) Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The welfare axis is the largest single line at MXN 231.3 billion (about US$12.1 billion), with social programmes rising 7%. The plan also adds MXN 2.3 billion (about US$122 million) for health and social security.

Public investment is set at MXN 20.4 billion (about US$1.1 billion) for mobility, public transport, urban development, water, sewerage, schools, the environment and agriculture. Roads receive MXN 4.7 billion (about US$246 million) of that sum.

Security and peace-building receive MXN 36.8 billion (about US$1.9 billion), while a gender-equality axis that cuts across departments gets MXN 13.9 billion (about US$728 million). The reporting gives no year-on-year comparison for either line.

The package has five parts: the state revenue law, the municipalities’ revenue law, the spending budget, reforms to the state Financial Code and a debt decree. The decree authorises refinancing or restructuring of the state’s existing direct public debt, but El Financiero gives no amount.

The government says there are no new taxes, no increase in existing levies and no new public debt for the fourth year in a row. The package keeps 28 subsidies, including one on the vehicle ownership tax for private cars, and adds three incentives with a combined benefit the government puts at over MXN 8 billion (about US$420 million).

Duarte said the plan follows the principle of austerity, and Flores Jiménez said growth rests on revenue efficiency rather than new tax burdens. Vladimir Hernández Villegas, president of the congress’s board, said legislators will analyse the package and put economic stability, social justice and family wellbeing first.

El Financiero’s account quotes only officials, so we cannot report how opposition lawmakers or independent analysts judge the plan. The reporting gives no vote date or deadline, no deficit figure and no revenue totals.

Congress will analyse and discuss the plan, and it must approve a budget for the next fiscal year. The next step belongs to the congress, which now holds the full package.

For readers in the United States, the State of Mexico is the country’s most populous state and borders the capital. A budget that adds no new debt matters to lenders, though the refinancing decree leaves open how much existing debt will be reworked.

The tax pledge is the government’s own claim, and the facts we have do not allow it to be checked against revenue figures. Without the revenue law’s totals, readers cannot yet see how the state expects to pay for a 5.7% rise.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the State of Mexico plan to raise taxes in 2027?

The state government says it will not, and it promises no increase in existing levies either. That is the government’s own pledge, and the revenue law will show how it is funded.

Will the state borrow more money?

The government says it will take on no new public debt for a fourth year in a row. A separate decree would let it refinance or restructure the debt it already has.

When will the budget become law?

The state congress must approve it for the coming fiscal year. No vote date has been published in the reporting.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error