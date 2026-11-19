Police found a second smuggling tunnel in March, and a new report suggests a third may exist. Nothing about the new suspicion is confirmed.

Ceuta, a Spanish and therefore European Union city of about 83,000 people on the Moroccan coast. (Photo: "Vista de Ceuta 001" by Américo Toledano, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.)

MOROCCO · SPAIN · SECURITY

Spanish news reports of 18 November 2026, citing police sources, say police are investigating whether a third hidden tunnel carried hashish from Morocco into Ceuta, a suspicion that police have not publicly confirmed. Ceuta is a Spanish city on Africa’s northern coast that borders Morocco, and our earlier report on its unaccompanied minors gives more background.

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The city sits on a hashish route toward Europe, which makes any new smuggling passage a concern for European security. For US readers, it shows how smugglers use tunnels to cross a heavily guarded border.

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Key Facts Who UDYCO, the National Police’s Central Anti-Drug and Organised Crime Unit, is reportedly investigating.

What A possible third tunnel from Morocco into Ceuta, which police have not confirmed.

Scale A March 2026 case brought 27 arrests and 17 tonnes of drugs seized.

Not known Whether a third tunnel exists, and whether any new arrests are planned.

Status As of 19 November 2026

Police found a second smuggling tunnel in March, and a new report suggests a third may exist. Nothing about the new suspicion is confirmed.

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What Is Reported This Week

Spanish news reports of 18 November 2026, citing police sources, say UDYCO is checking whether a third tunnel carried hashish from Morocco into Ceuta. Several Spanish outlets carried the story, and police have not publicly confirmed the suspicion.

The probe follows a lorry stopped at Ceuta port on Friday 13 November 2026, according to those reports. The lorry had unloaded animal feed and was returning with bags of hashish, and its driver was arrested and jailed.

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the GOIT, the National Police’s elite technical unit, searched a warehouse in Tarajal, an industrial area beside the Moroccan border, the reports say. It reportedly found a system and tools for building hidden compartments in vehicles.

File photo. The border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

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What Police Have Confirmed

At a press conference on Tuesday 31 March 2026, UDYCO Central chief Antonio Martínez Duarte said police had dismantled one of Spain’s biggest hashish distribution networks. The operation brought 27 arrests in Ceuta, Andalusia and Galicia and 17 tonnes of drugs seized, police said that day.

Police said a second narcotunnel, a tunnel built to smuggle drugs, lay under an industrial warehouse in the Tarajal industrial estate next to the Moroccan border. It was 19 metres long downward, 1.20 m high and 80 cm wide, with three levels, rails, wagons, pulleys and cranes, according to police on 31 March 2026.

Access was hidden behind a soundproofed refrigerator, and the tunnel was flooded, so its total length is unknown, police said. They added that the warehouse connects to another and that the inquiry continues.

Police arrested two alleged leaders, one from Morocco, nicknamed the “narcoarchitect” by investigators, and the other in Ceuta. The Moroccan suspect is allegedly responsible for the other tunnel found a year earlier, police said.

The Big Picture

The first tunnel was found in early 2025 by the Guardia Civil, Spain’s Civil Guard police force, in an operation called Hades. The second came to light in March 2026, as police said on 31 March 2026.

A UDYCO report sent to the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s National Court, said investigators believed a third gallery was being prepared near the border fence, as reported in June 2026. The National Court has taken over the case.

The November probe is the next step in that sequence, and it asks whether a third passage now exists. Police have not said that it does.

Why It Matters

The March case shows the scale of one network, with 27 arrests and 17 tonnes of drugs seized, as police said on 31 March 2026. A third passage would mean those arrests did not close the route.

The March network ran from Ceuta through Andalusia and Galicia, police said on 31 March 2026. The border is also a live political topic, as in our report on how Spain is split over Morocco’s role in the Ceuta crossing.

In Plain English

Ceuta is a Spanish city on the north African coast, and it borders Morocco. UDYCO is the Central Anti-Drug and Organised Crime Unit of Spain’s National Police.

GOIT stands for Grupo Operativo de Intervención Técnica, the National Police’s elite technical unit. The Audiencia Nacional is Spain’s National Court, which took this case.

What to Watch

No court hearing or police briefing date is known, so we cannot name a dated checkpoint. Any confirmation or denial of the third tunnel would most likely come from police or the National Court.

Investigators want to find loading points and to learn whether hashish came in vehicle hides or through a third tunnel, according to the reports. Our Africa hub tracks related stories across the continent.

What Is Not Known

Police have not confirmed that a third tunnel exists, and no new arrests are known, according to the news reports of 18 November 2026. The total length of the flooded second tunnel is also unknown.

Nothing in the police statements accuses Moroccan authorities. A Moroccan national is alleged to be a network leader, but no Moroccan official is accused in any of these facts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has a third Ceuta drug tunnel been found?

No. Spanish news reports of 18 November 2026 say UDYCO is investigating whether one exists, but police have not publicly confirmed it.

What did police find in March 2026?

On 31 March 2026 police said they found a second tunnel under a warehouse in the Tarajal industrial estate. They also reported 27 arrests and 17 tonnes of drugs seized.

What is UDYCO?

UDYCO is the Central Anti-Drug and Organised Crime Unit of Spain’s National Police. It led the March 2026 case and is reportedly leading the new probe.

Is Morocco’s government accused?

No. Nothing in the police statements accuses Moroccan authorities, though a Moroccan national is alleged to be a network leader.

Sources: Policía Nacional press conference of 31 March 2026; UDYCO report to the Audiencia Nacional, as reported in June 2026; Spanish news reports of 18 November 2026 citing police sources, not confirmed by police.

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