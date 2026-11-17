Markets: South Africa

South Africa’s rand briefly touched 17 per US dollar on Tuesday 17 November 2026, its weakest level since April, market data showed. The touch came in Asian trade, and it eased to about 16.92 at 12:07 GMT, so the day’s range may change by the close.

At 16.92, R1,000 (South African rand) buys about US$59.1, and US$100 buys R1,692. For US investors, a weaker rand cuts the dollar value of South African holdings even when local prices stand still.

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Key Facts Move. The rand touched 17 per dollar on Tuesday 17 November, its weakest level since April.

Since the vote. The dollar rose 3.4% against the rand from 4 November to 16 November closes.

Next. Statistics South Africa reports inflation on 18 November; the central bank (SARB) decides rates on 19 November.

Cause. One analyst cites a firmer dollar, local politics and a US Federal Reserve holding rates high.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:07 GMT.

The rand touched 17 per dollar two weeks after local elections. A South African currency analyst links the move to dollar strength, a hawkish US Federal Reserve and local politics.

Johannesburg’s central districts with the round Ponte City tower, May 2010 file photo. Photo: Jorge Láscar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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The Big Picture

Market data show the rand closed at 16.42 per dollar on Wednesday 4 November, election day for South Africa’s local councils. It closed at 16.98 on Monday 16 November, so the dollar gained 3.4% against the rand in that time.

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Wichard Cilliers, an analyst at TreasuryONE, a South African currency firm, said on 17 November that dollar strength, a hawkish US Federal Reserve (the central bank, tough on inflation), local politics and weaker emerging-market sentiment were behind the move, Reuters reported. No official body has named a cause.

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Over 4 to 16 November the euro fell 2.1%, from US$1.1235 to US$1.0998, and the Brazilian real weakened 5.9%, from 5.459 to 5.784 per dollar, market data show. So the dollar is firmer against several currencies, and the rand’s fall is larger than the euro’s and smaller than the real’s.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the independent election body, declared the 4 November results on Sunday 8 November, with 52% turnout and a finding that the vote was free and fair. The governing African National Congress (ANC) took about 31% nationally and the Democratic Alliance (DA), its partner in the national coalition, about 24.6%, according to the IEC’s declaration.

EWN, a South African news service, reported on 6 November that 108 municipalities were hung, meaning no party held a majority, with 93% of voting districts counted. By 9 November, with counting complete, EWN put the number at 127.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged parties on 9 November to put communities first, Africanews, a pan-African news outlet, reported. We found no published coalition agreement for Johannesburg, Tshwane (Pretoria) or Ekurhuleni (the East Rand) as of 17 November, which does not prove that none exists.

Nationally, the ANC and the DA both sit in the Government of National Unity, the ANC-led coalition cabinet formed in 2024, so local deals could strain it. That is a possibility, not a finding.

Why It Matters

A weaker rand tends to raise the price of imported fuel and goods, which feeds inflation that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the central bank, is trying to contain. Its repo rate, the main policy rate, stands at 7.25% after a rise of 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) in September 2026, the SARB said in its September statement.

For US investors, US$1,000 of rand assets bought at 16.42 on 4 November would be worth about US$970 at 16.92 on 17 November, a currency effect only, using market data rates. US travellers see the opposite, because each dollar buys more rand.

What to Watch

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the national statistics office, is scheduled to publish October consumer price inflation on Wednesday 18 November, according to economic-calendar data. We quote no forecast because we did not verify one.

The SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee, which sets the repo rate, is due to announce its decision on Thursday 19 November 2026. The September rise to 7.25% is the baseline against which that decision will be read.

What Is Not Known

No official body has named a cause. Analyst Wichard Cilliers points to the dollar, the Fed and local politics, but the weight of each is unknown.

The 16.92 reading is from during the day and may change by the close on Tuesday 17 November. We found no coalition deal published for Johannesburg, Tshwane or Ekurhuleni, the metro areas around Johannesburg, Pretoria and the East Rand.

In Plain English Close. The last price of the trading day, used to compare one day with another.

Hung council. A local council where no party holds more than half the seats.

Repo rate. The central bank’s main interest rate, which sets the cost of borrowing.

Earlier reports cover the rand near 16.5 on 9 November and the Democratic Alliance’s coalition principles. See also the latest on Johannesburg coalition talks.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the rand close above 17 per dollar?

No. It briefly touched 17 per dollar on Tuesday 17 November and traded near 16.92 at 12:07 GMT, market data show.

What does a weaker rand mean for US investors?

It cuts the dollar value of rand assets. US$1,000 bought at 16.42 on 4 November is worth about US$970 at 16.92, a currency effect only.

When is the next South African rate decision?

The SARB announces its decision on Thursday 19 November 2026. The repo rate is 7.25% after a 0.25 percentage point rise in September, the SARB said.

Sources: South African Reserve Bank, monetary policy statement (September 2026); Electoral Commission of South Africa, official declaration of the 2026 local elections (8 November 2026); Statistics South Africa release calendar; EWN (6 November 2026); Africanews (9 November 2026); Reuters (17 November 2026); market data for USD/ZAR, EUR/USD and USD/BRL, 4 to 17 November 2026.