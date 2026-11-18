Central Johannesburg seen from the Carlton Centre tower. File photo. (Photo: JTeessen, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · South Africa

Fuel prices jumped 11.8% in a single month, and that pushed South Africa’s annual inflation to 5.2% in October 2026, its highest in two and a half years. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the national statistics office, published the figure on Wednesday 18 November.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The Reserve Bank, the country’s central bank, decides on interest rates the next day, on Thursday 19 November. For US investors holding bonds issued in rand, South Africa’s currency, or US-listed South African miners, the reading lands at a sensitive moment.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What happened Annual inflation hit 5.2% in October 2026, up from 4.5% in September; forecast was 5.1%.

The driver Fuel rose 11.8% in the month, and transport added 2.1 points to annual inflation.

Underlying Core inflation, which excludes food, fuel and energy, was 4.2%, above the 4.0% forecast.

Next Reserve Bank rate decision on Thursday 19 November; its key lending rate, the repo rate, is 7.25%.

Prediction markets Polymarket odds: 83.0% no change, 16.5% a hike on 19 November (18 November, 3:24 a.m. US Eastern Time).

South Africa’s annual inflation rose to 5.2% in October 2026, driven mainly by fuel and just above the 5.1% forecast, one day before the Reserve Bank’s rate decision.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What Stats SA Reported on 18 November

Stats SA said consumer prices were 5.2% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier, up from 4.5% in September. Analysts had forecast 5.1%, so the print came in 0.1 percentage point above expectations.

Prices rose 0.7% between September and October, up from 0.4% the month before and exactly in line with the forecast. The headline price index stood at 108.9, against 108.1 in September (December 2024 = 100).

It matches April 2024’s 5.2%, the highest annual rate since March 2024, when inflation was 5.3%. Inflation touched 5.0% in June 2026 and then held between 4.3% and 4.5% from July to September.

Goods inflation jumped to 5.3% from 4.1%, while services inflation edged up to 5.0% from 4.9%. The split shows that October’s surge came from things people buy, not from services they pay for.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to South Africa 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why Fuel Moved the Needle

Stats SA’s tables show fuel prices up 11.8% in one month and 42.9% over the year. Transport, the group that contains fuel, contributed 2.1 percentage points to the annual rate, up from 1.5 points in September.

Transport alone accounts for 0.6 of the 0.7 percentage points of monthly inflation. Administered prices, a basket that includes fuel and is set or regulated by government, rose 3.8% in the month and 17.2% on the year.

In plain English Annual inflation compares prices with the same month a year earlier. Core inflation leaves out food and drinks, fuel and energy, which swing most from month to month. The repo rate is the rate at which the Reserve Bank lends to commercial banks, and it steers borrowing costs across the economy. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Underlying Pressure Is Milder

Core inflation rose to 4.2% from 4.0% and beat the 4.0% forecast. Monthly core inflation was 0.3%, against a forecast of 0.2%.

Food, the cost households feel most, is calming rather than heating up: food and non-alcoholic drinks rose just 1.4% on the year and 0.1% on the month. Excluding fuel, headline inflation would have been 3.8% by Stats SA’s own measure.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, traders put 83.0% on no change at the Reserve Bank meeting on Thursday 19 November and 16.5% on a 25-basis-point hike. About US$10,600 had been traded in that market as of 18 November, 3:24 a.m. US Eastern Time; these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For a US investor holding rand bonds or US-listed South African miners, the figure matters because it feeds into Thursday’s rate decision. Higher rates tend to lift returns on rand bonds but make borrowing dearer for companies and households.

For travellers and expats, fuel is the cost to watch, since it also lifts the price of transport and delivered goods. Food, by contrast, is cheap by recent standards, up only 1.4% on the year.

What Would Confirm or End It

The next reading, for November, is due on Tuesday 15 December 2026. If fuel prices hold, annual inflation at or above 5.2% would confirm the move, while a fall below 5.0% would show October was a one-month spike.

Core inflation is the second test: a rise above 4.2% would signal that fuel is spreading into other prices. A return to 4.0% would suggest the pressure stays narrow.

What Is Not Known Yet

Whether the Reserve Bank raises, holds or signals a change on Thursday is not known, and no decision accompanied this release. Nor is it known how fuel prices will move in November, which will set the monthly rate in the next report.

Read more: South Africa’s September inflation and the central bank’s 3% goal, plus our South Africa coverage.

Sources: Statistics South Africa, Consumer Price Index release P0141, October 2026 (published 18 November 2026); forecasts from the Rio Times economic calendar; Polymarket (18 November 2026, 3:24 a.m. US Eastern Time). This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was South Africa’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual consumer price inflation was 5.2% in October 2026, up from 4.5% in September, Statistics South Africa said on 18 November. Analysts had forecast 5.1%.

Why did South African inflation rise in October?

Fuel was the main driver: Stats SA recorded an 11.8% jump in fuel prices in one month. Transport contributed 2.1 of the 5.2 percentage points.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation leaves out food, non-alcoholic drinks, fuel and energy to show underlying price pressure. It was 4.2% in October, up from 4.0% in September.

When does the South African Reserve Bank decide on interest rates next?

The Reserve Bank announces its decision on Thursday 19 November 2026. The repo rate, its benchmark lending rate, currently stands at 7.25%.

When is the next South African inflation report?

Stats SA’s forthcoming issue, covering November, is scheduled for Tuesday 15 December 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice