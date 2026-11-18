Shoppers on Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg. File photo. Photo: Mmaua1, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rio Times Markets · South Africa

South African shoppers are still spending more than a year ago, but the pace is fading. Real retail sales, which strip out price rises, grew 2.4% in September 2026.

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Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the national statistics agency, published the figure on 18 November 2026. For US investors and exporters, it is an early read on how much domestic demand Africa’s most industrialised economy still has.

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Key Facts The reading South Africa’s real retail sales rose 2.4% in September 2026 from a year earlier.

Versus August August was revised to 3.2% from 3.3%, so growth slowed by 0.8 points.

Month on month Seasonally adjusted sales fell 0.3% in September, after a 0.4% fall in August.

Quarter Sales rose 3.0% year on year in the third quarter of 2026.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 79% odds of a central bank hold on 19 November (6:25 a.m. ET).

Retail growth cooled to 2.4% in September, still positive but weaker, just as October inflation jumped to 5.2%.

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What Changed in September

Retail trade sales rose 2.4% year on year in real terms, Stats SA said, compared with 3.2% in August. Stats SA revised August down from 3.3%, so the gap to September is 0.8 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted sales, which remove the usual calendar swings, fell 0.3% from August. That followed a 0.4% fall in August and a 2.3% jump in July.

General dealers, meaning non-specialised stores selling mainly food, drinks and tobacco, grew 2.3% and added 1.1 points to the total. All other retailers grew 6.9% and added 0.7 points.

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Where the Trend Stands

The unadjusted yearly rate was 1.2% in April, 2.2% in May and 1.1% in June. It then rose to 3.4% in July and 3.2% in August before easing to 2.4%.

Over the whole third quarter, sales were 3.0% above a year earlier. Seasonally adjusted, they were 1.5% above the second quarter, so September looks like a pause after a strong summer start rather than a collapse.

Why the Slowdown Is Not Fully Explained

Stats SA does not name a cause for the September slowdown, and we cannot confirm one. Prices are a likely suspect, not yet confirmed, because inflation moved the wrong way right after the sales month.

Annual consumer inflation was 5.2% in October, up from 4.5% in September, Stats SA reported the same day. Transport costs, up 15.2% year on year, contributed the most to that rate.

What It Means for You

Shoppers who are paying more for transport and housing have less left for other goods, which is the main risk for retailers into the holiday season. A reading of 2.4% is still growth, so this is a cooling, not a slump.

For readers abroad, the data suggest that South African households are holding up but stretched. Companies that sell into the local market will watch whether October inflation reaches the tills.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, shows traders giving a 79% chance that the South African Reserve Bank, the central bank, holds its rate at its 19 November meeting, as of 6:25 a.m. ET on 18 November. A quarter-point rise is priced at 19%, and the market has traded about US$11,000 in total.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Would Change the Picture

The October retail figures, due from Stats SA on 9 December 2026, are the next test. A reading above 3.2% would suggest September was a blip, while one at or below 2.4% would confirm cooling.

The central bank’s decision on 19 November also matters, since a rate rise would add to the squeeze on borrowers.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not known whether higher fuel and transport costs have yet reached shop tills, because the inflation jump belongs to October and the sales figure to September. No analyst forecast was published, so the market’s expectation is also unknown.

Sources: Stats SA Retail Trade Sales (preliminary), September 2026, and Consumer Price Index, October 2026, both released 18 November 2026; Polymarket (18 November 2026); RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How fast did South African retail sales grow in September 2026?

Real retail sales rose 2.4% year on year, down from 3.2% in August. Seasonally adjusted sales fell 0.3% from August.

Did retail sales beat forecasts?

No consensus forecast was published, so the result cannot be called a beat or a miss. The only yardstick is the 0.8-point slowdown from August.

Is South Africa’s retail sector in recession?

No. Sales were still 3.0% higher in the third quarter than a year earlier, and 1.5% higher than in the second quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis.

What would show the slowdown is temporary?

October retail sales above 3.2%, due on 9 December 2026, would point to a blip. A reading at or below 2.4% would show cooling continues.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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