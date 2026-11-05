Sinaloa Homicides Reach 169 in October

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts October toll: The state prosecutor counted 169 intentional homicides in Sinaloa, the highest monthly figure of 2026.

Daily rate: About 5.5 killings a day, against 1.1 to 1.7 a day in early 2024.

Why it matters: The US State Department tells Americans not to travel to Sinaloa, home of Mazatlán.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Sinaloa homicides reached 169 in October, the highest monthly toll of 2026 in this northwest Mexican state, the state prosecutor’s office counted. That is about 5.5 killings a day, roughly three to five times the daily rate before a cartel war began in September 2024.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The monthly death count stays several times the pre-war level.

What the Sinaloa Homicides Numbers Show

The Fiscalía General del Estado, Sinaloa’s state prosecutor’s office, counted 169 intentional homicides in October 2026. That is more than in any other month this year.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Intentional homicide means a killing that investigators treat as deliberate. Federal crime statistics show about 1.1 to 1.7 such killings a day in Sinaloa during the first eight months of 2024.

October 2026 averaged about 5.5 a day, which is 169 killings spread over 31 days. The jump follows the start of a fight inside the Sinaloa Cartel in September 2024.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mexico Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Sinaloa Cartel is a Mexican drug trafficking group that US officials describe as a major supplier of fentanyl. Since September 2024 its two factions, the Chapitos and the Mayitos, have fought each other for control.

The Chapitos are led by sons of the jailed boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The Mayitos are loyal to the family of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the cartel’s other long-time leader.

The Secretariado Ejecutivo, Mexico’s national public security agency, publishes the federal crime figures. Its monthly counts and the state prosecutor’s numbers differ slightly, so totals vary by source.

What It Means for You

Sinaloa includes Mazatlán, a Pacific beach city popular with US visitors and retirees. The US State Department rates Sinaloa “Do Not Travel” because of crime, and lets US government staff reach Mazatlán only by air or sea.

The Sinaloa Cartel is also a US policy issue, because Washington lists it as a foreign terrorist organization over its fentanyl trade. Our reports on the 20,000 federal troops in Sinaloa and Mexico’s security situation give more background.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the fight inside the cartel will last, or whether the monthly toll will fall in November. No official has said what share of October’s killings the cartel war caused.

Counts also differ by source, because state and federal agencies classify some cases differently.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many homicides did Sinaloa record in October 2026?

The state prosecutor’s office counted 169 intentional homicides, the highest monthly figure of 2026. That is about 5.5 killings a day.

Why is violence so high in Sinaloa?

Two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have fought each other since September 2024. Killings rose from about 1.1 to 1.7 a day in early 2024 to several times that level.

Is it safe for Americans to visit Mazatlán?

The US State Department rates Sinaloa “Do Not Travel” and limits government staff to Mazatlán’s Zona Dorada and historic center, by air or sea. Check the current advisory before booking.

Sources: Fiscalía General del Estado de Sinaloa, October 2026 homicide count, Sunday 1 November 2026; Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública, federal crime statistics for 2024; US State Department, Mexico travel advisory, Sinaloa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief