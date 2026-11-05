Sinaloa Homicides Reach 169 in October

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.67% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Sinaloa Homicides Reach 169 in October

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
A street corner with a traffic light in Culiacán Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico
File photo. A street corner in Culiacán Rosales, the Sinaloa state capital. It does not show a crime scene. Photo: El Nuevo Doge, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.
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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • October toll: The state prosecutor counted 169 intentional homicides in Sinaloa, the highest monthly figure of 2026.
  • Daily rate: About 5.5 killings a day, against 1.1 to 1.7 a day in early 2024.
  • Why it matters: The US State Department tells Americans not to travel to Sinaloa, home of Mazatlán.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Sinaloa homicides reached 169 in October, the highest monthly toll of 2026 in this northwest Mexican state, the state prosecutor’s office counted. That is about 5.5 killings a day, roughly three to five times the daily rate before a cartel war began in September 2024.

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The monthly death count stays several times the pre-war level.

What the Sinaloa Homicides Numbers Show

The Fiscalía General del Estado, Sinaloa’s state prosecutor’s office, counted 169 intentional homicides in October 2026. That is more than in any other month this year.

Intentional homicide means a killing that investigators treat as deliberate. Federal crime statistics show about 1.1 to 1.7 such killings a day in Sinaloa during the first eight months of 2024.

October 2026 averaged about 5.5 a day, which is 169 killings spread over 31 days. The jump follows the start of a fight inside the Sinaloa Cartel in September 2024.

Waves on a sandy beach at sunset in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, with the city skyline at left
File photo. A beach at sunset in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. It does not show the violence described. Photo: Christopher Javier Cuenca García, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Sinaloa Cartel is a Mexican drug trafficking group that US officials describe as a major supplier of fentanyl. Since September 2024 its two factions, the Chapitos and the Mayitos, have fought each other for control.

The Chapitos are led by sons of the jailed boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The Mayitos are loyal to the family of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the cartel’s other long-time leader.

The Secretariado Ejecutivo, Mexico’s national public security agency, publishes the federal crime figures. Its monthly counts and the state prosecutor’s numbers differ slightly, so totals vary by source.

What It Means for You

Sinaloa includes Mazatlán, a Pacific beach city popular with US visitors and retirees. The US State Department rates Sinaloa “Do Not Travel” because of crime, and lets US government staff reach Mazatlán only by air or sea.

The Sinaloa Cartel is also a US policy issue, because Washington lists it as a foreign terrorist organization over its fentanyl trade. Our reports on the 20,000 federal troops in Sinaloa and Mexico’s security situation give more background.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long the fight inside the cartel will last, or whether the monthly toll will fall in November. No official has said what share of October’s killings the cartel war caused.

Counts also differ by source, because state and federal agencies classify some cases differently.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many homicides did Sinaloa record in October 2026?

The state prosecutor’s office counted 169 intentional homicides, the highest monthly figure of 2026. That is about 5.5 killings a day.

Why is violence so high in Sinaloa?

Two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel have fought each other since September 2024. Killings rose from about 1.1 to 1.7 a day in early 2024 to several times that level.

Is it safe for Americans to visit Mazatlán?

The US State Department rates Sinaloa “Do Not Travel” and limits government staff to Mazatlán’s Zona Dorada and historic center, by air or sea. Check the current advisory before booking.

Sources: Fiscalía General del Estado de Sinaloa, October 2026 homicide count, Sunday 1 November 2026; Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública, federal crime statistics for 2024; US State Department, Mexico travel advisory, Sinaloa.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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