Mexico’s president says talks on US national-security tariffs are well advanced, but she gave no rates, no sectors and no signing date.

File photo. Container cranes at the port of Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, 2017. Photo: Puerto de Manzanillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Trade: Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that she hopes to reach an agreement with the United States to reduce tariffs very soon. She was speaking in Shenzhen, China, at the close of the summit of APEC, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ forum.

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She called the talks “very advanced” but said she could not yet give details. For a US reader the open question is whether the national-security tariffs, known as Section 232, on imported steel, aluminium and cars are about to fall.

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Key Facts Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico; Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s chief trade negotiator, coordinates the talks.

What. Shenzhen, Thursday 19 November 2026: she hopes for US steel, aluminium and car tariff cuts soon; no rates.

Clock. The USMCA trade pact runs to 1 July 2036 and is now reviewed every year.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Mexico’s president says talks on US national-security tariffs are well advanced, but she gave no rates, no sectors and no signing date.

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The duties at issue are the US Section 232 tariffs, which Washington imposes on national-security grounds, on steel, aluminium and the automotive sector. Sheinbaum said Mexico has worked on these issues with Washington for about a year and a half.

Signals have swung between optimism and caution since October. On 20 October 2026 Sheinbaum said Mexico was “very close” to a deal on car, steel and aluminium tariffs but that the final agreement had not yet been reached.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 23 October, Trump said the US was “very close” to a trade deal with Mexico. On 4 November Ebrard said it was premature to discuss changes to the USMCA, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that governs North American trade, or to the steel, aluminium and auto tariffs after the US elections.

Sheinbaum now wants a “more definitive” agreement “this December”, in her words, and the talks have run for about a year and a half. She met President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on Wednesday 18 November, a bilateral meeting of about 20 minutes.

On the USMCA, known in Mexico as T-MEC, she said the pact remains in force and that Washington chose separate bilateral talks with Mexico and Canada instead of one joint review. The first joint review began on 1 July 2026, and a report of 29 September 2026 by the Congressional Research Service, the research arm of the US Congress, says the pact runs to 1 July 2036 with annual reviews unless the three countries agree a renewal.

The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2009. Photo: Thelmadatter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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The mechanism is cost: Section 232 duties raise the price of Mexican-made steel, aluminium and vehicles entering the US, so a cut would lower input costs for American factories and car buyers. The stakes run for years, because the pact is now reviewed every year until its term ends on 1 July 2036.

The size of any cut, the sectors that would move first and the signing date have not been announced. Sheinbaum gave no account of what she and Trump said to each other in Shenzhen.

Sheinbaum expects to meet Trump again in Florida in December, at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, in her words, and no date has been announced for it. The G20 summit of major economies is also due in Florida in December, and her second marker is her own target of a “more definitive” agreement.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Have Mexico and the United States agreed a tariff cut?

Not yet. Sheinbaum called the talks very advanced but gave no rates, sectors or signing date.

Which US tariffs are being discussed?

They are the Section 232 national-security duties on steel, aluminium and the automotive sector. They matter to US buyers because they raise the cost of Mexican-made inputs.

Is the USMCA still in force?

Sheinbaum said it remains in force while Washington talks to Mexico and Canada separately. The first joint review began on 1 July 2026, and no outcome has been announced.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error