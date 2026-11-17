Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma business avenue. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Mexico: Trade

US tariffs on steel will stay in place for at least eight more months, according to Adriana Carvalho, an associate director for metals pricing at S&P Global, a US market-data firm. She said on 16 November that she does not expect the duties to be lifted “overnight”.

That is a forecast from one analyst, not a government decision. The White House orders on the same tariffs show a more layered picture, with some deadlines running to the end of 2027.

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Key Facts Forecast. Analyst Adriana Carvalho expects US steel tariffs to last at least eight more months.

Rate. A 50% US steel duty under Section 232, a trade law, has applied since 4 June 2025.

Mexico. She says the US is cutting imports from less friendly origins and buying more from Mexico.

China. She expects China to cut steel output by 7.0%, tied to its property crisis.

As of. 17 November 2026, 01:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

One analyst’s eight-month forecast sits against White House orders that run to the end of 2027 for some steel-based goods.

What the Analyst Said

In an interview on 16 November, Carvalho said: “We do not expect the tariffs to be removed overnight; I think they will remain for at least the next eight months.” She added that stacking tariffs on top of tariffs is not an efficient solution.

China remains the pressure point, in her telling. She expects Chinese steel output to fall 7.0% because of its property crisis and says Chinese steel still reaches the US embedded in cars, machinery and ships.

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What the White House Texts Say

The 50% rate was set by a proclamation the White House dated 3 June 2025, which raised the duty on steel and aluminium imports from 25% to 50% from 4 June 2025. It was issued under Section 232, a US trade law that lets the president limit imports on national-security grounds.

A later order, dated 1 June 2026, changes the rules for products made of steel, aluminium and copper; for products on its Annex I-C list, a list of machinery goods, it sets a 25% rate from 8 June 2026 to 31 December 2027. For qualifying Canadian and Mexican goods the 25% applies only to the content made outside the US, with a 15% minimum, and the rates of Proclamation 11021 of 2 April 2026 apply from 1 January 2028.

Office towers along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Why It Matters

Carvalho’s argument is that the duties push US buyers away from non-friendly origins and toward Mexico, which becomes strategic again for Washington, even though the tariffs also hurt Mexican producers. She also pointed to Plan México, the government’s industrial strategy, and to possible growth in mining machinery and energy.

No verified 2026 figure for Mexican steel shipments to the United States is cited here. The effect on volumes is therefore not quantified.

What to Watch

Her eight-month window ends around mid-July 2027. The White House order of 1 June 2026 schedules the 25% rate on listed products until 31 December 2027, and a different rate schedule applies from 1 January 2028.

What Is Not Known

The forecast comes from one analyst, and the interview gives no model or data behind the eight-month figure. The orders reviewed set the 25% rate only for listed machinery, so the rate on Mexican steel mill products beyond the 50% duty was not confirmed.

Sources

Sources: White House, proclamation of 3 June 2025; White House, order of 1 June 2026; interview with Adriana Carvalho, S&P Global, 16 November 2026.

Read more: Mexico news; Mexico’s 13 demands in the metals fight.

Frequently Asked Questions

How high are US steel tariffs?

The White House raised the Section 232 duty on steel imports to 50% from 4 June 2025. A June 2026 order sets different rates for some metal-based products.

When could the steel tariffs end?

S&P Global’s Adriana Carvalho expects them to stay at least eight more months. That is a forecast, not an announcement.

What is Section 232?

Section 232 is a US trade law that lets the president limit imports on national-security grounds. It is the legal basis of the steel and aluminium duties.

Does Mexico benefit from the tariffs?

Carvalho says the US is buying more from Mexico and fewer from non-friendly origins. She also says the tariffs hurt Mexico.