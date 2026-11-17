Algeria: Workplace Safety

Three construction workers died on Monday 16 November 2026 when the ground gave way on them at a building site in Sétif, a city in eastern Algeria. Two more workers were hurt and taken to hospital.

Algeria’s civil protection service, the national emergency and rescue force run under the interior ministry, sent teams at 13:31 local time. Ambulances and rescue trucks were sent to the scene.

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The accident puts the spotlight on how excavations are secured on Algerian building sites. Construction workers, their families, developers and site inspectors are the people most affected.

Key Facts What. Part of the ground gave way on workers at a Sétif building site on 16 November.

Toll. 3 dead and 2 injured; the toll is provisional.

Where. The 500 Logements (“500 Homes”) district of Sétif, opposite the stadium.

Response. Security services opened an investigation into the causes and circumstances.

As of 17 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A ground collapse has killed three workers in eastern Algeria, and the rescue service says prevention rules on building sites must be respected.

The Big Picture

The collapse of Monday 16 November 2026 may not be the first of its kind in Sétif province, according to local press reports that we have not confirmed. One report describes a 30-year-old worker who was buried while laying sewage pipes in Tizi Nbechar, a town in Sétif province, about a month earlier and found dead.

File photo, 2023. The minaret and arcaded wall of the Great Mosque of Algiers, in the Algerian capital. (Photo: Rachid Hamatou, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The same report says one worker died in a trench collapse in the province in April 2026. We found no official figures for construction deaths in Algeria, so the size of the pattern cannot be stated.

The civil protection service has set out its position in public. Major Ahmed Lamamra of the Sétif provincial civil protection directorate said in remarks published on 17 November that such accidents demand strict preventive measures on sites.

He named personal protective equipment for workers and collective protection systems. He added that prevention rules must be respected on every site.

More: Algeria news in English

In plain English Civil protection: Algeria’s national emergency and rescue service.

Algeria’s national emergency and rescue service. Wali: the governor of an Algerian province.

the governor of an Algerian province. Shoring: supports that hold up the sides of a dug trench.

supports that hold up the sides of a dug trench. CTC: the state building-inspection body.

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What We Know

The service intervened at 13:31 local time on Monday 16 November 2026, after a partial ground collapse on workers. The site is in the 500 Logements district, opposite the stadium in Sétif.

Its provisional toll was three dead and two injured with different degrees of severity. The injured received first aid on site and went to the local hospital, while the three bodies went to the morgue.

Ambulances and rescue trucks were sent to the scene. Rescue teams were still at the scene in the first reports.

Security services opened an investigation into the causes and circumstances. The wali (governor) of Sétif province visited the site with the heads of the gendarmerie (Algeria’s paramilitary police), the provincial police and civil protection.

Local press reported that the site is a private housing development of 100 units. It added that earth fell on workers who were digging, and that the injured went to the university hospital in Sétif.

Why It Matters

Digging puts workers inside a space whose walls can fall in on them. The civil protection toll of three dead and two injured on 16 November 2026 shows how one failure can reach five people at once.

Said Djebli, an engineer quoted in local press, said that deep foundation digging and reinforced-concrete retaining walls need precise precautions. He added that deep digs, especially beyond five metres, are not ordinary work and need a prior geological and soil study.

Precautions the engineer listed Shoring of the excavation sides.

No worker standing below an excavator.

Coordination with the CTC, the building technical control body.

Workers and their families carry the risk when such steps are skipped. Developers and inspectors decide whether they are taken.

What to Watch Next

No scheduled event was confirmed in the information available to us. The security services’ investigation has no announced date for its findings.

What Is Not Known

The cause of the collapse has not been stated, and we found no official statement on it. It is also unknown whether shoring existed at the site.

The developer or contractor has not been identified, and we do not know whether the workers were registered with social security. Nobody has said whether charges will follow.

What It Means for You

For anyone who builds or works on Algerian sites, the civil protection message is that prevention rules apply to every excavation. Nothing yet says whether those rules were met at this site.

The investigation may show whether those rules were met in Sétif. Until then, the cause stays open.

More: Algeria’s 2027 budget, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s remarks on drugs

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Sétif construction site collapse?

Algeria’s civil protection service reported three dead and two injured on Monday 16 November 2026. The toll is provisional.

What caused the Sétif construction site collapse?

The cause is not known. Security services opened an investigation into the causes and circumstances.

What did civil protection say about site safety?

Major Ahmed Lamamra said in remarks published on 17 November that sites need protective equipment for workers and collective protection systems. He said prevention rules must be respected on every site.

Sources: Algerian civil protection provisional toll of 16 November 2026, as published by the service; remarks of the Sétif provincial civil protection directorate published on 17 November 2026.

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