Faye says he is protecting the State’s continuity, a majority lawmaker calls the decree non-existent, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) awaits a completed budget framework.

Photo: Photowalk (Lamine Niang) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Senegal

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye put Senegal’s revised 2026 budget into force by decree on Thursday 19 November 2026, sixteen days after the National Assembly rejected it. The Presidency, Senegal’s executive office, announced decree no. 2026-2416 in a communique signed by Oumar Samba Ba, minister and secretary-general of the Presidency.

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The text is a “loi de finances rectificative” (LFR), a mid-year correction of the annual budget. Amadou Ba, a lawmaker for Pastef (the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity), the party that holds the Assembly majority, says the decree has no legal basis.

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Key Facts Who. President Faye signed the decree; Pastef lawmaker Amadou Ba, who tabled the rejection motion, disputes it.

What. The revised 2026 budget, rejected by the Assembly on 3 November, is now in force.

Where. Senegal, in a clash between the president and the Assembly majority.

When. Decree dated Thursday 19 November 2026; the 2027 budget is still before the Assembly.

As of. 19 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Faye says he is protecting the State’s continuity, a majority lawmaker calls the decree non-existent, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) awaits a completed budget framework.

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The clash has a recent history. Faye ended Ousmane Sonko’s term as prime minister and dissolved the government by decree no. 2026-1128 on Friday 22 May 2026, according to a Presidency statement.

Sonko, who leads Pastef, was elected president of the Assembly on 26 May 2026. Pastef won 130 of 165 Assembly seats in the November 2024 legislative election, according to the final results of 27 November 2024 from the Constitutional Council, the court that certifies elections, so the majority belongs to the party of the man Faye dismissed.

The decree therefore tests whether the president can govern against the Assembly majority.

The Assembly Rejects the Revised Budget

On Tuesday 3 November 2026 the Assembly adopted a “question préalable”, a motion that ends examination of a bill without article-by-article debate, tabled by Amadou Ba. The first count showed 109 votes for rejection, 20 against and 3 abstentions, and the Assembly later issued a corrective communique raising the votes for rejection to 126 after adding 17 proxy votes omitted at first.

Bill no. 40/2026 had already been rejected twice in the Assembly’s finance committee, and Amadou Ba had questioned the realism of its deficit target. The bill put state revenue at FCFA (CFA francs) 5,848.7 billion (US$9.8 billion) instead of 6,188.8 billion (US$10.4 billion).

The same bill put the deficit at FCFA 1,735.2 billion (US$2.9 billion), or 7.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) against 5.4% first planned. It also raised energy subsidies from FCFA 250 billion (US$418 million) to FCFA 790.3 billion (US$1.3 billion).

On Wednesday 18 November the Assembly refused to adopt the first part of the 2027 initial finance bill, as Pastef deputies attacked the 2027 budget in the plenary debate. The government’s target for 2027, set out by Finance Minister Cheikh Diba, is a deficit of 4.7% of GDP.

File photo. The Dakar coastline seen from the air, Senegal, December 2010. (Photo: Jeff Attaway, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons)

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A Lawmaker Calls the Decree Non-Existent

Amadou Ba said on 19 November that under Article 68 of the Constitution and Article 57 of the LOLF, the organic budget law, a finance law can be put into force only on strict conditions, including engaging the Prime Minister’s responsibility. In his reading those two texts govern only the annual finance law, not revised ones.

He said the president has no competence to put into force a rejected revised finance bill and that the decree is “not even illegal” but “non-existent”. He added that Article 52 allows only legislative measures that lapse if the Assembly rejects them after 15 days, and that “the President is gravely mistaken”.

The Presidency answers from a different angle. In a three-minute video shared by Mary Teuw Niane, the president’s chief of staff, the executive reads Article 68 as covering revised finance laws as well as the annual one, and cites a 3 July 1986 ruling by France’s Constitutional Council on the matching French article.

The written communique, for its part, says Faye acts as “guardian of the Constitution and guarantor of the regular functioning of public powers and of the continuity of the State”. It names no article of the Constitution and does not detail the budget provisions put into force.

The IMF ties its money to a finished budget, so the dispute reaches beyond Dakar. Spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that the board must see three conditions met before it approves a roughly US$2.2 billion, 36-month Extended Credit Facility, an IMF lending programme, agreed at staff level on 1 September 2026.

The three conditions are a completed budget framework, finished corrective measures on misreported debt and financing assurances from Senegal’s partners. The IMF’s own statement of 1 September 2026 already tied board approval to corrective action on the debt misreporting and to those financing assurances.

The IMF has not said whether it will treat a budget put into force by decree as a completed framework. We found no announced date for the IMF board or for the Assembly’s next vote on the 2027 budget.

We found no announcement that the Constitutional Council, the court that reviews the constitutionality of laws, has been asked to rule. The Presidency’s video is titled “the sovereign people have the last word”.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Faye do?

He put the revised 2026 budget into force by decree although the National Assembly had rejected it. The Presidency says he acts to protect the continuity of the State.

Why do critics say the decree is invalid?

Pastef lawmaker Amadou Ba argues that the Constitution and the budget law give the president no power to enforce a rejected revised finance law. The Presidency answers that Article 68 covers revised finance laws too.

Why does the budget matter for the IMF loan?

The IMF says Senegal must complete its budget framework before its board can approve the programme. The IMF has not said how it views a budget enforced by decree.

Sources Sources: Presidency of the Republic of Senegal, communique and decree no. 2026-2416, 19 November 2026; National Assembly of Senegal, plenary of 3 and 18 November 2026 and corrective communique; Budget Directorate General of the finance ministry, bill no. 40/2026 (revised finance law 2026); Amadou Ba, statement of 19 November 2026; IMF press briefing of 12 November 2026 and staff-level statement of 1 September 2026.

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