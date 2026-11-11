Senegal October Inflation Rises to 1.6%

Rio Times Markets · Senegal

Key Facts The figure Senegal’s consumer prices were 1.6% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier, up from 1.0% in September.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 0.8%, so the annual rate came in double the consensus (average analyst forecast).

The month Prices rose 0.4% from September, against a forecast fall of 0.1%.

The trend Annual inflation was 1.2% in August and 1.0% in September, so October is the highest of the three.

What ends it An annual rate back near 1.0% in November would show October was a one-off.

Senegal’s annual inflation rose to 1.6% in October 2026, twice what analysts expected, though prices still rise slowly.

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What Changed

Senegal’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over 12 months, was 1.6% in October 2026. That is up from 1.0% in September and 0.8 percentage points above the 0.8% consensus on the RT economic calendar.

On the month, prices rose 0.4%, where analysts had expected a fall of 0.1%. September’s monthly rise was 1.1%, so the pace slowed even as the yearly rate climbed.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

Senegal’s statistics agency, the Agence nationale de la statistique et de la démographie (ANSD), put annual inflation at 1.2% in August, and the rate eased to 1.0% in September. October reverses that dip and sets the highest reading of the three months.

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A rate of 1.6% is still modest. The surprise is the story: forecasters expected prices to cool, and they did not.

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Why It Moved

No breakdown by product group was available at publication, so the cause is not confirmed. The annual rate can rise when prices in the same month a year earlier barely moved, a so-called base effect.

A monthly gain of 0.4% against an expected fall of 0.1% points to fresh price pressure in October itself. A product breakdown from the ANSD would show where.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Senegal shares the CFA franc with seven other West African countries, a currency pegged to the euro. Low and stable inflation helps keep that peg credible for investors holding Senegalese debt.

For households the change is small: a 1.6% rise in prices is far from a squeeze. The risk is a trend, and one month cannot show one.

What Would Confirm or End the Rise

An annual rate above 1.6% in November would confirm that price pressure is building. A reading near the 1.0% of September would suggest October was temporary.

Monthly price growth above 0.4% would point to continued momentum. A monthly figure near the expected −0.1% would show prices cooling again.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known which groups of goods and services drove the October rise. It is also unclear whether the 0.4% monthly gain starts a trend or stands alone.

More: Senegal news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Senegal inflation in September.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Senegal’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 1.6%, up from 1.0% in September. Prices rose 0.4% on the month.

Was inflation higher than expected?

Yes. The consensus on the RT economic calendar was 0.8% for the year and a fall of 0.1% for the month, so both readings beat forecasts.

Is 1.6% inflation high?

No, it is a modest rate. The notable point is that it is twice the 0.8% analysts expected.

What would show prices are cooling?

An annual rate near 1.0% and monthly price growth at or below zero in November would suggest October was a one-off. The next ANSD release will show which path prices are taking.