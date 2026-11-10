Senegal Food Poisoning Hits 649 in Kébémer

Health: Senegal

Key Facts —What. Senegal’s health ministry has counted 649 cases of collective food poisoning since early November 2026. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Where. Kébémer health district, in the Louga region of northern Senegal, across 11 reporting sites. —Health. Press reports on 10 November cite no new case in 24 hours and no death. —Cause. Salmonella, a food-borne bacterium, was found in five samples; the source is unconfirmed. —Updated. As of 10 November 2026, 18:00 GMT (the same as Dakar time).

Senegal’s Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene has counted 649 people ill in a food-poisoning outbreak in Kébémer, a district in the Louga region of northern Senegal. No cause has been confirmed yet, so readers in the United States with travel or family ties to Senegal will want to follow it.

What We Know

The outbreak is officially a TIAC, short for toxi-infection alimentaire collective, the French term for collective food poisoning. The ministry’s bulletin of Monday 9 November 2026 counts 649 cumulative cases across 11 reporting sites, meaning health facilities that log cases, in the Kébémer health district since early November.

Senegalese press reports of Tuesday 10 November 2026 repeat that total and say no new case was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Patients are reported to be stable, with some already recovered, the others treated as outpatients and nobody in hospital.

Aerial file photo of Dakar, Senegal’s capital. Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (Public domain). Kébémer lies in the Louga region of northern Senegal.

No severe case and no death have been reported to date. The ministry has not described the outbreak as over, and daily counts will show whether the slowdown holds.

Institut Pasteur de Dakar, a national public-health laboratory, isolated Salmonella in five samples. Salmonella is a bacterium that causes food-borne gastroenteritis, a gut illness with diarrhoea and vomiting.

Senegalese press reports say Health Minister Dr Ibrahima Sy ordered teams to reinforce investigations after a meeting of the National Epidemic Management Committee, Senegal’s body for coordinating outbreak response. The team is to document the facts, identify the causes and find the source of the contamination.

The 11 sites include the infirmaries of the Auxiliary Gendarmes Training Centre, a training school for auxiliary gendarmes, and of the Kébémer remand and correction prison. Treatment is also given at local health posts across the district.

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What Is Not Known

The cause and source of the outbreak have not been established. Samples of water and food were sent to LANAC, the national laboratory for analysis and control, and to the regional hygiene brigade, a local public-health inspection unit.

Those results are awaited, as are serotyping and the antibiogram from Institut Pasteur. These tests will identify the exact Salmonella type and the antibiotics that work against it.

Six stool samples tested at the Louga regional hospital showed no Salmonella, no Shigella, a gut-infection bacterium, and no Vibrio cholerae, the cholera bacterium. Two laboratories have so far reported different findings.

The update does not say how the 11 sites are connected or whether a shared food or water source links them. Until the laboratory results arrive, any single explanation would be a guess.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

The outbreak is reported in one district of northern Senegal. No travel restrictions were mentioned in the ministry’s update, but readers planning trips should check their own government’s travel pages.

Travellers to northern Senegal should follow the ministry’s hygiene advice by drinking safe water and eating well-cooked food. Anyone with diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain or fever should go to the nearest health facility.

Emergency help is available through SAMU, Senegal’s emergency medical service, on 1515, and through the ministry’s free hotline, 800 00 50 50. The ministry asks people to rely on official channels only, to avoid false information.

Senegalese families abroad with relatives in the area can follow the ministry’s updates for case counts. Officials report no severe case and no death so far.

Salmonella infections usually cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps, and most people recover without specific treatment, according to standard public-health guidance. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness.

Outbreaks of this kind are often tied to a shared meal or water supply, which is why investigators sample both. Washing hands, using bottled or boiled water and avoiding raw or undercooked food reduce the risk for visitors.

The ministry’s next bulletins will show whether the count stays flat. The water and food results will show whether a cause can be named.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kébémer outbreak?

It is a collective food-poisoning outbreak in the Kébémer health district of Senegal’s Louga region, which began in early November 2026. The ministry counts 649 cases, with no death reported.

What caused the outbreak?

The cause is not established. Institut Pasteur de Dakar isolated Salmonella in five samples, while water and food samples await results from the national laboratory.

Should travellers change plans for Senegal?

The ministry’s update mentions no travel restrictions, and the outbreak is reported in one district. Visitors to northern Senegal should follow hygiene advice and check their own government’s travel pages.

Who should people contact if they feel ill?

Go to the nearest health facility for diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain or fever. SAMU, the emergency medical service, is on 1515, and the ministry’s free hotline is 800 00 50 50.

Sources Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, situation update, 10 November 2026 · Le Soleil, a Dakar daily · Seneweb, a Senegalese news site

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